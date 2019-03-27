Log in
FUJIFILM HOLDINGS CORP

(4901)
FUJIFILM : Fuji Xerox Announces a New Director and Responsibility Changes of its Corporate Officers (Fuji Xerox)

0
03/27/2019 | 11:10pm EDT

March 28, 2019

TOKYO, March 28, 2019 - Fuji Xerox Co., Ltd. announces the appointment of a director effective March 19 as well as the following changes in corporate officers' responsibilities effective April 1.

Newly appointed director, effective March 19 (changes are underlined)

Name New duties Previous duties
Steven J. Bandrowczak Director, Fuji Xerox
President & Chief Operations Officer, Xerox Corporation 		President & Chief Operations Officer, Xerox Corporation

Changes in corporate officers' duties, effective April 1 (changes are underlined)

Name New duties Previous duties
Go Miyazaki Executive Vice President and Director,
oversees domestic/overseas sales, corporate communications, and services & support 		Executive Vice President and Director,
oversees domestic/overseas sales and corporate communications
Daiji Nagaoka Corporate Vice President,
responsible for software development and electronics development,
as well as Executive General Manager of Software & Electronics Development Group 		Corporate Vice President,
responsible for software development,
as well as Executive General Manager of Software Development Group

Retiring corporate officers, effective March 31

  • Shuji Aso
  • Yoshikazu Sato (To be appointed to Senior Vice President of Fuji Xerox Manufacturing Co., Ltd. as of April 1)
  • Hideto Ikoma

###

Xerox, Xerox and Design, as well as Fuji Xerox and Design are registered trademarks or trademarks of Xerox Corporation in Japan and/or other countries.

Disclaimer

Fujifilm Holdings Corporation published this content on 28 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 March 2019 03:09:06 UTC
