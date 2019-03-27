FUJIFILM : Fuji Xerox Announces a New Director and Responsibility Changes of its Corporate Officers (Fuji Xerox)

March 28, 2019
TOKYO, March 28, 2019 - Fuji Xerox Co., Ltd. announces the appointment of a director effective March 19 as well as the following changes in corporate officers' responsibilities effective April 1.
Newly appointed director, effective March 19 (changes are underlined)
Steven J. Bandrowczak
Director, Fuji Xerox
President & Chief Operations Officer, Xerox Corporation
President & Chief Operations Officer, Xerox Corporation
Changes in corporate officers' duties, effective April 1 (changes are underlined)
Go Miyazaki
Executive Vice President and Director,
oversees domestic/overseas sales, corporate communications, and services & support
Executive Vice President and Director,
oversees domestic/overseas sales and corporate communications
Daiji Nagaoka
Corporate Vice President,
responsible for software development and electronics development,
as well as Executive General Manager of Software & Electronics Development Group
Corporate Vice President,
responsible for software development,
as well as Executive General Manager of Software Development Group
Retiring corporate officers, effective March 31
Shuji Aso
Yoshikazu Sato (To be appointed to Senior Vice President of Fuji Xerox Manufacturing Co., Ltd. as of April 1)
Hideto Ikoma
