Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo  >  FUJIFILM Holdings Corp    4901   JP3814000000

FUJIFILM HOLDINGS CORP

(4901)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

FUJIFILM : Instax photo album “instax SQUARE Picture Book” wins the gold award at the prestigious “Pentawards 2019”

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/13/2019 | 12:52am EDT

Tokyo, September 13, 2019 - FUJIFILM Corporation (President: Kenji Sukeno) is pleased to announce that the 'instax SQUARE Picture Book,' a photo album for the 'instax' series of instant cameras that support the Square format prints, has won the Gold Award in the internationally-prestigious package design award 'Pentawards 2019' (head office: Brussels, Belgium).

The Pentawards, established in 2007, is an internationally-prestigious award that specifically targets package designs. Each year, an international jury panel consisting of 15 people including prominent designers and experienced design directors examine entries of superior package designs, submitted from around the world, based on judging criteria including design quality, brand expression, creativity and innovation. This year, 58 entries won the Gold Award out of over 2000 entries submitted from around the world (54 countries).

The 'instax SQUARE Picture Book,' which received the Gold Award this time, is a photo album in which users can insert Square format instax prints to create an original, one and only photo album. It is designed under a unique concept of creating a photo album that serves as a beautiful package base for instax prints. The award was granted in recognition of the concept and the product's minimalistic yet elegant design achieved with the use of matte paper texture that creates a premium feel.

In the development of a variety of products and services, Fujifilm pursues functionality and performance while also striving to achieve design that takes maximum advantage of functional excellence. The company achieves designs that not only provide external design aesthetics but also facilitate ease of use and portability, thereby creating new values for each product. Fujifilm will continue to work on developing excellent products, buoyed by the fact that its product has been chosen out of countless entries from around the world to win the Gold Award in Pentawards 2019.

＜ Pentawards 2019 Gold Award winner ＞

instax SQUARE Picture Book

This picture book consists of sleeves in which users can insert instax SQUARE prints to create a photo album. Each page has a different monotone background to accentuate the picture, stimulating the imagination of those who see it. It has been designed in a minimalistic and elegant approach that takes advantage of the texture of paper used, and in a way that increases textural beauty, making users develop a sense of attachment every time they take it in their hands. Functionality is also pursued, ensuring that instax prints can be placed in and out of each sleeve smoothly, and that the book would not bulk up and remain visually pleasing when it is closed. This product can broaden the way the users enjoy photography, such as. carrying it around as the portfolio, placing it on display showing the favorite photos, or giving it away as a gift with a personalized message written in blank space.

Product Images

For inquiries on information in this media release, contact:

Media Contact:FUJIFILM Corporation
Corporate Communications Division
TEL: +81-3-6271-2000

Disclaimer

Fujifilm Holdings Corporation published this content on 13 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 September 2019 04:51:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on FUJIFILM HOLDINGS CORP
12:52aFUJIFILM : Instax photo album “instax SQUARE Picture Book” wins the ..
PU
09/12FUJIFILM : introduces the stylish “FUJIFILM X-A7” with newly-develop..
PU
09/05FUJIFILM : launches FUJINON Premista80-250mmT2.9-3.5 telephoto zoom lens.
PU
09/05FUJIFILM : Portable X-ray unit “CALNEO Xair” wins Bronze Award in th..
PU
09/02FUJIFILM'S MEDICATION VERIFICATION S : Brands & Communication Design 2019”..
PU
08/22FUJIFILM : to launch advance focus broadcast lens in spring 2020
AQ
08/19FUJIFILM : develops FUJINON UA107×8.4BESM AF
PU
08/16FUJIFILM : Cutting edge endoscopy systems for 20 hospitals in Sri Lanka
AQ
08/15FUJIFILM : launches “FUJINON UA18×7.6BERD” and “FUJINON UA23×7..
PU
08/15FUJIFILM : mirrorless digital cameras win the EISA Awards.
PU
More news
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2020 2 438 B
EBIT 2020 240 B
Net income 2020 153 B
Finance 2020 259 B
Yield 2020 1,98%
P/E ratio 2020 12,7x
P/E ratio 2021 11,6x
EV / Sales2020 0,69x
EV / Sales2021 0,68x
Capitalization 1 951 B
Chart FUJIFILM HOLDINGS CORP
Duration : Period :
FUJIFILM Holdings Corp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FUJIFILM HOLDINGS CORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 5 781,54  JPY
Last Close Price 4 767,00  JPY
Spread / Highest target 30,1%
Spread / Average Target 21,3%
Spread / Lowest Target 0,69%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Shigetaka Komori Chairman & Group Chief Executive Officer
Kenji Sukeno President, Group COO & Representative Director
Takashi Iwasaki Director & Chief Technology Officer
Kouichi Tamai Director & Vice President
Kunitaro Kitamura Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FUJIFILM HOLDINGS CORP13.07%18 057
CANON INC1.21%28 707
SEIKO EPSON CORPORATION2.06%4 959
BROTHER INDUSTRIES LTD29.25%4 810
KONICA MINOLTA INC-18.60%3 619
DATALOGIC SPA-32.70%871
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group