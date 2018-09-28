FUJIFILM : Notice of FUJIFILM Application Software Used with “macOS Mojave”

September 28, 2018

We have checked the performance of our application software used with 'macOS Mojave' which was newly released from Apple on Sep 25 2018. As a result, we have confirmed defect symptoms below.

Application software doesn't start.

A camera is not recognized when the camera is connected to a PC via a USB cable.

We will fix the defects by upgrading the application software. And we plan to post the upgraded ones sequentially on our global website from the end of October 2018.

Therefore, we would appreciate it if you could understand that the application software below cannot be used until the upgrade ones are released in case you plan to upgrade to 'macOS Mojave'.

[ Applicable software ] Application software Defect symptom with 'macOS Mojave' FUJIFILM PC AutoSave Installer for Mac Application software doesn't start FUJIFILM X RAW STUDIO Installer for Mac A camera is not recognized when the camera is connected to a PC via a USB cable. FUJIFILM X Acquire Installer for Mac Tethered Capture Plug-in for Adobe® Photoshop® Lightroom® (Mac) 'FUJIFILM Tether Plugin PRO for GFX' for Adobe® Photoshop® Lightroom® Classic CC / 6 (Mac) Tether Shooting Plug-in PRO for Adobe® Photoshop® Lightroom® (Mac) * Tether Shooting Plug-in for Adobe® Photoshop® Lightroom® (Mac) * Tether Shooting Plug-in PRO for GFX (Mac) *

* Software purchased from the Adobe Add-ons.

