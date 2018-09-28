Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo  >  FUJIFILM Holdings Corp    4901   JP3814000000

FUJIFILM HOLDINGS CORP (4901)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

FUJIFILM : Notice of FUJIFILM Application Software Used with “macOS Mojave”

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/28/2018 | 03:12am CEST

September 28, 2018

To our valued customers

Thank you very much for purchasing and using our products.

We have checked the performance of our application software used with 'macOS Mojave' which was newly released from Apple on Sep 25 2018. As a result, we have confirmed defect symptoms below.

  • Application software doesn't start.
  • A camera is not recognized when the camera is connected to a PC via a USB cable.

We will fix the defects by upgrading the application software. And we plan to post the upgraded ones sequentially on our global website from the end of October 2018.

Therefore, we would appreciate it if you could understand that the application software below cannot be used until the upgrade ones are released in case you plan to upgrade to 'macOS Mojave'.

We deeply apologize for any inconvenience this may cause.

[ Applicable software ]

Application software Defect symptom with 'macOS Mojave'
FUJIFILM PC AutoSave Installer for Mac Application software doesn't start
FUJIFILM X RAW STUDIO Installer for Mac A camera is not recognized when the camera is connected to a PC via a USB cable.
FUJIFILM X Acquire Installer for Mac
Tethered Capture Plug-in for Adobe® Photoshop® Lightroom® (Mac)
'FUJIFILM Tether Plugin PRO for GFX' for Adobe® Photoshop® Lightroom® Classic CC / 6 (Mac)
Tether Shooting Plug-in PRO for Adobe® Photoshop® Lightroom® (Mac) *
Tether Shooting Plug-in for Adobe® Photoshop® Lightroom® (Mac) *
Tether Shooting Plug-in PRO for GFX (Mac) *
  • *Software purchased from the Adobe Add-ons.

For enquiries on information in this media release, contact:

Customer Contact:Please contact your nearest Fujifilm office.
For information on Fujifilm subsidiaries and distributors, please access the following URL.
http://www.fujifilm.com/contact/index.html

Disclaimer

Fujifilm Holdings Corporation published this content on 28 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 September 2018 01:11:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on FUJIFILM HOLDINGS CORP
03:12aFUJIFILM : Notice of FUJIFILM Application Software Used with “macOS Mojave..
PU
09/27FUJIFILM : Capture One and Fujifilm join up
AQ
09/27FUJIFILM : Successful development of intestinal epithelial cells derived from hu..
PU
09/26FUJIFILM : Three new lenses coming for Fujifilm's GFX cameras
AQ
09/26PHOTOKINA 2018 : all the latest news from the world's biggest photography show
AQ
09/26FUJIFILM : Announces New Rangefinder-Style Medium Format Gfx Mirrorless Camera
AQ
09/26FUJIFILM : Reveals Latest Development of G Mount Lens Roadmap for Gfx System of ..
AQ
09/26FUJIFILM HOLDINGS CORP : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
09/25FUJIFILM : GFX 50R is Fujifilm's rangefinder-style medium format camera
AQ
09/25FUJIFILM : unveils GFX 100Megapixels Concept.
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
09/24Why Is Xerox Stock Going Up? 
08/28Fujifilm enters joint research agreement with Indiana University School of Me.. 
08/20Sony wins patent round against Fujifilm 
08/10FUJIFILM Holdings Corp. ADR 2019 Q1 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
07/10Tough Senate Fight Ahead For Trump SCOTUS Pick (Wall Street Breakfast Podcast.. 
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2019 2 503 B
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 134 B
Finance 2019 287 B
Yield 2019 1,58%
P/E ratio 2019 16,22
P/E ratio 2020 13,33
EV / Sales 2019 0,94x
EV / Sales 2020 0,85x
Capitalization 2 642 B
Chart FUJIFILM HOLDINGS CORP
Duration : Period :
FUJIFILM Holdings Corp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FUJIFILM HOLDINGS CORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 5 201  JPY
Spread / Average Target 1,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Shigetaka Komori Chairman & Group Chief Executive Officer
Kenji Sukeno President, Group COO & Representative Director
Takashi Iwasaki Director & Chief Technology Officer
Kouichi Tamai Director & Vice President
Kunitaro Kitamura Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FUJIFILM HOLDINGS CORP8.24%23 456
CANON INC-15.89%42 439
SEIKO EPSON CORPORATION-27.88%7 043
BROTHER INDUSTRIES LTD-21.80%5 357
KONICA MINOLTA INC6.14%5 248
DATALOGIC SPA3.02%2 185
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.