FUJIFILM : Overview of the Fujifilm Exhibition at Photokina 2018

September 11, 2018

PHOTOKINA 2018, COLOGNE, GERMANY, September 26, 2018- FUJIFILM Corporation (President: Kenji Sukeno) is pleased to announce that it will be presenting an exhibition at Photokina 2018, the world's leading trade fair for the photographic and imaging industries, which is being held in Cologne, Germany from September 26 to 29. Fujifilm's corporate slogan 'Value form Innovation' will also serve as this year's exhibition slogan, and the company will be showcasing a wide range of value-added products and solutions created through the use of innovative technologies. The products and solutions on display encompass the entire spectrum of still and motion images - from input to output.

The Fujifilm booth will feature a Touch & Try corner where visitors will be able to try out our X Series and GFX Series digital cameras and all 38 interchangeable lenses, and an impressive gallery adorned with silver halide prints of images captured by X-Photographers. A special talk event will also be held with internationally renowned photographers discussing their various works and the attractions of Fujifilm's digital cameras. In addition, this year we are marking the 20th anniversary of our instax cameras, and to celebrate the occasion Taylor Swift - one of the world's leading recording artists - has teamed up with Fujifilm to become the company's global instax partner. The Fujifilm booth will feature an instax Touch & Try corner, and a corner exhibiting every single model released over the 20-year history of instax cameras and see for themselves the reason instax have become so popular around the world. Also on display will be a variety of products and services that only a company with the vast expertise and experience of Fujifilm is able to offer - these include reference exhibitions of new technologies that realize new ways of enjoying photos and other images, and the wide range of benefits and fun to be had with the ever-expanding Wonder Photo Shop. We look forward to seeing you all at the Fujifilm booth.

Fujifilm Exhibition Outline

This year's exhibition will be divided into the Digital Camera Area and the Photo Imaging Area, both of which will feature a wide range of new products and services.

Digital cameras

■ Touch & Try Corner

In addition to the GFX 50S, a medium format mirrorless camera system which equips an image sensor 1.7 times larger than that of a 35mm format digital camera, we will also be exhibiting the latest addition to our X Series of digital cameras, the Fujifilm X-T3, a mirrorless digital camera equipped with the exceptional APS-C sensor. Along with the telephoto prime lens XF200mmF2 R LM OIS WR and the ultra-wide zoom Fujinon lens XF8-16mmF2.8 R LM WR unveiled in July, all 38 interchangeable lenses for the X Series and GFX Series of digital cameras will be on display. What's more, visitors are welcome to try the lenses out for themselves, and gain a real sense of Fujifilm's overwhelmingly high resolution and color reproduction capabilities and the descriptive powers of the Fujinon lenses that are used by professional photographers the world over.

■ X-Photographers Stage

A total of 14 prominent professional photographers from seven different countries will hold a series of talks on subjects including wedding, documentary, studio and landscape photography. Along with introducing their various photographic works, the photographers will discuss their impressions and the merits of using the X Series and GFX Series of digital cameras.

In addition, on the demonstration stage, some 14 professional photographers from eight different countries will hold workshops to demonstrate and explain the use of non-Fujifilm flashes and software.

■ 'HOME' - a joint project by Fujifilm and Magnum Photos

This exhibition features works captured by 16 members of the world renowned photographic cooperative Magnum Photos. In March this year, the joint exhibition 'HOME' was launched in New York, and is scheduled to go on display at a further seven cities throughout the world, with the exhibition at photokina 2018 the sixth major venue. The exhibition features works from each of the photographers on the subject of 'home', and all images have been taken with the GFX 50S. Beautiful Fujifilm prints of the same size as the original image have been prepared to enable visitors to gain a sense of the overwhelming image resolution made possible by the resolving power this large image sensor camera.

■ Quick Maintenance Service

We are also providing free of charge exterior cleaning and simple maintenance services for Fujifilm GFX and X Series cameras and lenses as well as firmware updates.

■ Camera Rental Service

Throughout the duration of photokina 2018, we will also be providing a camera rental service at the GFX and X Series corner of the Fujifilm booth.

The below cameras and lenses will be available for rental (all rentals free of charge, reservations not required).

Digital cameras: the Fujifilm X-H1, X-T2, X-T3, X-Pro2, X-E3, X-T20, X100F and XF10. Interchangeable lenses: the Fujinon XF16-55mm F2.8 R LM WR and the Fujinon XF50-140mm F2.8 LM OIS WR from the red badge series of high-end zoom lenses, as well as a range of interchangeable X Series lenses.

Photo Imaging

■ instax

Our instax corner will be introducing our rich lineup of instax cameras, and highlighting the reasons they have become so popular with users around the world. Starting with the instax SQUARE SQ6, which was just launched in last May in this year, you can see variety of instax cameras and printers by format such as mini, square and wide.At the instax smartphone printer corner, visitors can print out photos from their smartphones on the instax SHARE SP-2 and SP-3. We also put a Touch & Try corner and a photo shooting space for visitors to tap into their own creative urges and enjoy the fun of instax cameras.This area will include a video featuring our instax global partner, Taylor Swift, and various graphics screened on a giant screen as part of a series of dynamic representations of the global appeal of instax cameras. As well as the instaxSQUARE SQ6 Taylor Swift edition, which was designed under the personal supervision of Taylor Swift, visitors will be able to enjoy instax photos and gain a real sense of the attractions of instax cameras at a special corner adorned with images of Taylor Swift. In addition, to mark twenty years since the launch of instax, we will also be exhibiting the entire lineup of instax models to date, beginning with the instax mini 10,as well as displaying the evolution of instax designs and functions. We will also be featuring a corner displaying works taken by instax photographers from around the world, a space designed to resemble a room that showcases the fun of decorating one's room or living space with a variety of instax photos.

■ Wonder Photo Shop

The Fujifilm booth will also feature a Wonder Photo Shop, the immersive photo and brand experience concept store, now with branches in 26 countries around the world, which serve to communicate new ways to enjoy photographs in the smartphone age. In addition to displays of a diverse array of products and services, visitors will also be able to experience the fun to be had with a wide variety of prints, including the Coyomi photo calendar service which enables easy production of calendars from images stored in smartphones, and the Square Print which has become a big hit among smartphone users. There will also be a workshops run by craft advisors that demonstrate how to decorate with Square Prints.

For photo business operators, we will also be showcasing successful case studies of businesses that have incorporated the Wonder Photo Shop concept to further expand their own businesses, as well as holding workshops that introduce popular print products and provide tips on enticing customers, attractive store displays and new ways to enjoy photography.

■ Print Life - Wall Décor and Photobook

In this area, we will be introducing our Photobook and Wall Décor products and services that respond to today's increasingly sophisticated lifestyles. We will also exhibit our rich and colorful line-up - from products that can be ordered from quickly and easily from smartphones through to high-quality products for those with a perceptive eye.

■ Fujifilm in Hand

A reference exhibition of new technologies and apps that provide new ways to enjoy photos and images. On display will be a new app Wall Décor AR, which is equipped with Augmented Reality. When ordering Wall Décor services, the app simulates images stored on smartphones of actual rooms decorated with prints. In addition, visitors will also be able to experience the smartphone app Fontgenic which allows users to cut and paste fonts and logos after capturing images of the fonts and logos of everyday street signage with a smartphone camera, and use them on a completely different image.

■ Printing Solutions

This area introduces a wide range of Fujifilm print solutions that respond to all needs - from small format printing devices for low-volume production through to large format printing equipment with high processing capabilities - as well as printers and software for our rich lineup of value-added products and services. Also on display will be our wide range of solutions for different kinds of businesses such as print ordering software that enable businesses to provide small-footprint print ordering services, the KIOSK service which works in conjunction with small printing devices, and our photo services aimed at theme parks and other event venues which come with the high image resolution and easy maneuverability of our printers. Fujifilm's rich lineup of printing solutions offers great ways to help you expand your business.

■ Inspire Printing

Each year in Japan, Fujifilm holds a photo exhibition in which photo entries from all applicants are exhibited. In Japan this exhibition is known as the 'PHOTO IS－ 50,000-person photo exhibition', but from this year the exhibition will be held in a number of countries around the world under the title 'Fujifilm Global Photo Exhibition.' In Europe, after inviting entries for the exhibition under the theme of 'Inspire Printing - Every photo is worth printing', we received a total of 15,870 entries from 40 countries including Spain and Germany. Some 10,300 entries will be displayed at the Fujifilm booth at the Photokina venue and other venues in the Koelnmesse complex. We are currently planning to display the other images at an exhibition in Spain. We very much hope visitors will enjoy this multinational photo exhibition.

We are looking forward to welcoming all visitors to our booth at Photokina 2018!

* Please note that the scheduled releases of some new products and services may differ according to country. Thank you for your kind understanding.

