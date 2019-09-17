Log in
FUJIFILM : adopts "Fujifilm group employee wellness declaration"

09/17/2019

Tokyo, September 17, 2019 - FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation (President: Kenji Sukeno) has adopted the 'Fujifilm Group Employee Wellness Declaration' to express its strong commitment to promoting employee wellness. The move comes in recognition of the fact that it is a management task to maintain and enhance the wellness of employees, who form the company's foundation in accomplishing its corporate philosophy and vision. The Fujifilm Group has listed the promotion of employee wellness as one of the priority issues of its CSR plan, Sustainable Value Plan 2030 (SVP2030), targeting fiscal year ending March 2031 (FY2030). Existing measures for maintaining and enhancing employees' wellness will be expanded and applied to all employees around the world, thereby globally accelerating the employee wellness initiatives.

Fujifilm Employee Wellness Declaration

To enhance our leading position in consistently demonstrating new value for society, the Fujifilm Group will actively support employee wellness initiatives designed to inspire our employees to improve their physical and mental wellbeing so they can be energetic and have a zest for life in this era of longer life expectancy.

Specific measures will be implemented in line with the following wellness strategy in an effort to promote employee wellness.

Wellness Strategy

  • ♦ Improve workplace health by promoting healthy lifestyles to help prevent diseases, such as lifestyle diseases and cancer, promoting anti-smoking awareness, and supporting mental health initiatives as well as maintaining appropriate working hours to ensure that employees are healthy in mind and body and can continue living and working energetically.
  • ♦ Actively engage in employee education to promote personal health awareness and provide guidance and encouragement for the maintenance and improvement of wellness.
  • ♦ Promote employee wellness in a manner compatible with the practices of each particular country or region.
  • ♦ Develop and provide innovative healthcare products and services related to prevention, diagnosis and treatment that are designed to improve the health of employees and people worldwide in an era of increasing life expectancy.
  • ♦ Communicate the overall effectiveness of our wellness programs to our stakeholders thereby contributing to the enhanced wellness awareness across society.

Setting medium-term targets for FY2022 in the areas of lifestyle diseases, cancer, smoking, mental health and long working hours

  • In the area of cancer, Fujifilm established the Fujifilm Nishi-Azabu Medical Center(*1) within its head office building in 2014. This has contributed to increase the percentage of Group employees in Japan receiving cancer screening in the company's regular health checkup program, including at least 10 points increase in the percentage of employees who have received stomach cancer screening (from the FY2015 level).
    By FY2022, FUJIFILM Holdings strives to bring the percentage of Group employees in Japan receiving cancer screening (for stomach cancer, colorectal cancer, breast cancer and cervical cancer) to at least 90%(*2). This initiative will be promoted with the strong hope to increase chances for early cancer detection and appropriate treatment so that it can minimize the number of Fujifilm employees passing away from cancer.

*1 The Fujifilm Nishi-Azabu Medical Center opened in July 2014 within Fujifilm's Nishi Azabu building. It uses endoscopic systems incorporating the company's unique advanced technologies, including a transnasal endoscope that is inserted into the nose to reduce nausea caused by gag reflex, to offer upper endoscopy and colonoscopy services. The Center also has mammography and breast ultrasound equipment to offer gynecological checkups to Fujifilm Group employees. The Fujifilm Health Management Center in Minami-Ashigara City, Kanagara Prefecture, also offers similar screening and checkup services as the Fujifilm Nishi-Azabu Medical Center.

*2 The percentage of employees receiving screening for stomach cancer, colorectal cancer, breast cancer and cervical cancer. The screening for stomach cancer and colorectal cancer is available for employees aged 40 or over, and the screening for breast cancer and cervical cancer is available for all female employees in Japan.

Centrally managing and analyzing employees' health data

  • In 2015, FUJIFILM Holdings introduced a system for employees in Japan that centrally manages employees' health checkup results, which are linked to their working hours and results of stress level checks. It visualizes each employee's health status, allowing the company to provide health guidance at an early stage so as to maintain and promote employees' wellness.
  • The company will work to clarify health issues that its Group companies must address by analyzing the health data of its around 37,000 employees in Japan, using test results to visualize and evaluate each Group company's employee wellness level, and issue a wellness report card that includes specific advice for further enhancements.

Accelerating the promotion of employee wellness measures on global employees

  • FUJIFILM Holdings will introduce employee wellness measures to all Group employees around the world in accordance with their respective countries' / regions' healthcare systems and other conditions. For example, the 'Fujifilm Fit' wellness promotion program, already in place for employees in Group companies in the United States to provide fitness and other health-promotion events, will be further enhanced to increase the number of participants. In China, a wellness awareness campaign will be carried out through the Intranet.

Today, Fujifilm is conducting business in a wide range of fields to become a comprehensive healthcare company covering 'prevention,' 'diagnosis' and 'treatment.' In the field of 'diagnosis,' in particular, the company offers medical equipment such as endoscope systems, ultrasound diagnostic equipment and digital mammography, that support early detection of lifestyle diseases and cancer for greater improvement in the quality of healthcare and contribution toward the maintenance and promotion of human health.

The Fujifilm Group will continue to work on solving social issues through its business activities, and accelerate its initiatives for maintaining and enhancing employees' wellness as its contribution to the establishment of healthy society with longevity.

Fujifilm Group Corporate Philosophy / Vision

Corporate Philosophy - The Unchanging Values of the Fujifilm Group

We will use leading-edge, proprietary technologies to provide top-quality products and services that contribute to the advancement of culture, science, technology and industry, as well as improved health and environmental protection in society. Our overarching aim is to help enhance the quality of life of people worldwide.

Vision - Fujifilm Group's Ideals

Anchored by an open, fair and clear corporate culture and with leading-edge, proprietary technologies, Fujifilm is determined to remain a leading company by boldly taking up the challenge of developing new products and creating new value.

Disclaimer

Fujifilm Holdings Corporation published this content on 17 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 September 2019 04:31:01 UTC
