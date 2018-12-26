FUJIFILM : expresses its support for the TCFD recommendations on Climate-related financial disclosures.

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation (President: Kenji Sukeno) has expressed its support for recommendations issued by the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) in June 2017. The TCFD is a taskforce established by the Financial Stability Board (FSB), which consists of the world's major central banks and financial regulation authorities. Its recommendations(*1) urge companies to analyze climate-related business risks and business opportunities in the mid- to long-term, and reflect findings to and disclose financial information in order to mitigate risks that could destabilize financial markets. In support for these TCFD recommendations, FUJIFILM Holdings will actively disclose information on the impact of climate change on business activities from the perspectives of governance, strategy and risk management.

Under the corporate slogan of 'Value from Innovation,' the Fujifilm Group is actively working on creating new values for resolving a variety of social issues, based on the belief that finding solutions for social issues leads to opportunities for its business growth. The Group promotes its CSR plan 'Sustainable Value Plan 2030 (SVP2030), released in 2017, and continuously strives to resolve social issues through its innovative technologies, products and services to emerge as a leading force of transition into better society. In the area of the environment, SVP2030 sets out the goals of 'reducing the Group's CO 2 emissions by 30% by fiscal year ending March 2031 (FY2031/3) compared to the FY2014/3 level,' and 'contributing to a 50 million ton reduction in society's overall CO 2 emissions by encouraging wider use of the company's low-emission products and services'. Information about the company's activities in line with these goals and environment-related performance is actively disclosed to various stakeholders. By expressing its support for TCFD recommendations, the Group will further expand its disclosure of information about climate-related impact on business and the development and marketing of products and services that can contribute to addressing climate issues, thereby accelerating corporate activities toward achieving the SVP2030's goals.

FUJIFILM Holdings will continue to actively work on addressing climate-related issues and engage in dialogues with stakeholders so as to contribute to the realization of sustainable society.

*1 In June 2017, the FSB Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) issued its recommendations, urging business corporations and financial institutions to disclose the financial impact of 'risks' and 'opportunities' attributable to climate change, in order to identify the extent of influence climate issues have on the stability of financial markets. The taskforce recommends that financial organizations use climate-related financial information as an evaluation factor, in a way similar to the existing program for the disclosure of financial information.