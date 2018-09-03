Fujifilm 3D image analysis system “SYNAPSE VINCENT” wins “Red Dot Award: Communication Design 2018”

- the prestigious international design award in recognition of superior design, outstanding performance, and excellent operability

September 3, 2018

FUJIFILM Corporation (President: Kenji Sukeno) is proud to announce that its 3D image analysis system, 'SYNAPSE VINCENT,' has won the 'Red Dot Award: Communication Design 2018' in the 'Red Dot' product design award program organized by Design Zentrum Nordrhein Westfalen based in Essen, Germany.

The Red Dot Design Award is a prestigious international design award launched in 1955. It is one of the world's three most prestigious design awards, alongside Germany's 'iF design award' and the United States' 'IDEA'. The award, consisting of the Communication Design, Product Design and Design Concept categories, is extended to products with excellence in design innovation, functionality, ergonomics, ecological compatibility and durability. This year, the Communication Design category received over 8,600 entries from 45 countries around the world, which were judged by internationally-renowned design experts.

The 3D image analysis system 'SYNAPSE VINCENT,' visualizes medical images in 3D to be used for image diagnosis and surgical simulation. It has been recognized for its high-precision image analysis technology (automated segmentation of organs from the computed images), reflected in advanced performance in preparing 3D images of stable high quality and graphic user interface*that provides superb operability.

In developing all of its products and services, Fujifilm not only pursues excellence in functionality and performance, but also engages in design development that leverages the superior functionality to the maximum extent. In addition to creating beautiful external designs, Fujifilm is working to create new product value by developing designs that realize simple and comfortable operability and portability.

Fujifilm is honored to be a winner of the 'Red Dot Award: Communication Design 2018' out of a large number of entries from across the world, and it will continue to strive for developing excellent products.

* User interface that graphically shows the target of computer operations

3D image analysis system 'SYNAPSE VINCENT'

SYNAPSE VINCENT is a 3D medical image analysis system that uses Fujifilm's image recognition technology to construct and analyze high-precision 3D images, compiled from tomographic images from CT and MRI. It delivers 3D visualization of medical images and has applications in image-based diagnosis and surgery simulation. The demand for this system is increasing year after year. This type of system is also used to determine each patient's course of treatment, and therefore requires analysis functionality of advanced accuracy. SYNAPSE VINCENT performs segmentation of organs and blood vessels automatically from the computed tomography images in high accuracy to contribute to enhanced precision in observing areas affected by disease. The system offers streamlined operability that does not require expert technique. It provides analysis images of stable high quality to the frontline of clinical healthcare. It contributes in reducing the workload of clinical radiologists and supporting physicians' radiogram interpretation work.

