Fujifilm : announces the extension of its Fill Finish services to include recombinant protein aseptic filling market.

January 15, 2019

FUJIFILM Corporation (President: Kenji Sukeno, Fujifilm), has announced the extension of its Fill/Finish services to include cGMP aseptic filling of recombinant proteins. These services will be added to FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies (FDB) portfolio of services.

FDB, a leading Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) with experience in the development and manufacture of recombinant biopharmaceuticals and gene therapies, will extend its services to include aseptic filling of recombinant proteins with the addition of segregated state of the art technologies complimenting existing capabilities in fiscal year ending March 2021. Last May 2018 FDB had announced its entry into the gene therapy fill finish space.

'Fujifilm has been focusing on its bio CDMO business to accelerate its growth,' said Takatoshi Ishikawa, Director Senior Vice President, General Manager Bio CDMO Division, FUJIFILM Corporation. 'By adding Fill/Finish capabilities for recombinant proteins to the existing Bulk Drug Substance manufacturing services, Fujifilm will be able to offer one-stop services to better meet the needs of the biopharmaceutical market.'

'Offering aseptic filling of recombinant proteins is a natural extension to our current portfolio of service offerings,' said Andy Fenny, chief business officer at FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies. 'FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies is committed to its full service CDMO approach to meet customer needs. This in turn is fully aligned with our core purpose to be a partner for life to our customers.'

Fujifilm's Fill/Finish services will offer rapid changeover between drug products and containers, production predictability and the ability to scale up to meet larger production demands. The focus will continue to be in minimizing defect rates to maximize yield, which is of critical importance when filling very high value products. These extended Fill/Finish services will be provided from FDB's College Station, Texas location.

Under its bio CDMO business newly established in March 2017, Fujifilm seeks to achieve 100 billion yen in sales in its CDMO business by fiscal year ending March 2024 through aggressive capital investment and the development of highly efficient and highly productive technologies. The company also seeks to contribute to the further advancement of the pharmaceutical industry through the stable supply of high quality pharmaceutical products.

About Fujifilm

FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies an industry-leading Biologics Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) with locations in Billingham and Redcar, UK, RTP, North Carolina and College Station, Texas. FUJIFILM Diosynth has over twenty five years of experience in the development and manufacturing of recombinant proteins, vaccines, monoclonal antibodies, among other large molecules, viral products and medical countermeasures expressed in a wide array of microbial, mammalian, and host/virus systems. The company offers a comprehensive list of services from cell line development using its proprietary pAVEway™ microbial and Apollo™ cell line systems to process development, analytical development, clinical and FDA-approved commercial manufacturing. FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies is a partnership between FUJIFILM Corporation and Mitsubishi Corporation. For more information, go to: www.fujifilmdiosynth.com

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation, Tokyo, Japan brings cutting-edge solutions to a broad range of global industries by leveraging its depth of knowledge and fundamental technologies developed in its relentless pursuit of innovation. Its proprietary core technologies contribute to the various fields including healthcare, graphic systems, highly functional materials, optical devices, digital imaging and document products. These products and services are based on its extensive portfolio of chemical, mechanical, optical, electronic and imaging technologies. For the year ended March 31, 2018, the company had global revenues of $23.0 billion, at an exchange rate of 106 yen to the dollar. Fujifilm is committed to environmental stewardship and good corporate citizenship. For more information, please visit: www.fujifilmholdings.com.

All product and company names herein may be trademarks of their registered owners.

