Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo  >  FUJIFILM Holdings Corp    4901   JP3814000000

FUJIFILM HOLDINGS CORP

(4901)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Fujifilm : announces worldwide price revision of Photographic Film and Photographic Paper.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/24/2019 | 11:12pm EST

February 25, 2019

FUJIFILM Corporation (President: Kenji Sukeno), the leader in photographic products, is announcing that it will implement a worldwide price revision for its photographic films and photographic papers. Fujifilm has always provided the highest quality products to the global market. Over the past several years, Fujifilm has faced the rising cost of raw materials and logistics. In the past Fujifilm has absorbed some of the costs by undertaking intensive structural reforms and communalization of production facilities, but as a responsible manufacturing company and to provide the high-quality products our customers expect, the company will institute a price increase.

1. Products and percent increasePhotographic film :
Color Negative Film, Color Reversal Film, Quick Snap, Control Strips
The minimum increase is expected to 30%Photographic paper :
All of Photographic paper
The minimum increase is a double-digit percentage.2. Date of price increaseEffective from April 1st, 2019 onward
  • *Products, timing and percent increase may vary depending on market and regions.

Fujifilm will continue to study the market demand, and make adjustments to product assortment as dictated by our customers and market conditions.

For inquiries on information in this media release, contact:

Media Contact:Corporate Communications Division
TEL :+81-3-6271-2000Customer Contact:Please contact your nearest Fujifilm office.
For information on Fujifilm subsidiaries and distributors, please access the following URL.
http://www.fujifilm.com/worldwide/

Disclaimer

Fujifilm Holdings Corporation published this content on 25 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 February 2019 04:11:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on FUJIFILM HOLDINGS CORP
02/24FUJIFILM : announces worldwide price revision of Photographic Film and Photograp..
PU
02/20FUJIFILM : Fuji Xerox establishes sales partnership with Zoho to expand lineup o..
PU
02/14FUJIFILM : X-T30 officially confirmed
AQ
02/14FUJIFILM : releases new mirrorless digital camera “FUJIFILM X-T30 ”
PU
02/14FUJIFILM : releases “FUJINON LENS XF16mmF2.8 R WR”
PU
02/14FUJIFILM : introduces new FinePix XP140 digital camera.
PU
02/14FUJIFILM : announces firmware updates for the FUJIFILM X-T3
PU
02/14FUJIFILM : announces firmware updates for the FUJIFILM X-T100 and FUJIFILM X-A5
PU
02/14FUJIFILM : launches new version of the FUJIFILM Camera Remote app that improves ..
PU
02/13FUJIFILM : adds LED curing to Acuity flatbed range
AQ
More news
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2019 2 450 B
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 132 B
Finance 2019 302 B
Yield 2019 1,60%
P/E ratio 2019 15,92
P/E ratio 2020 13,24
EV / Sales 2019 0,93x
EV / Sales 2020 0,86x
Capitalization 2 583 B
Chart FUJIFILM HOLDINGS CORP
Duration : Period :
FUJIFILM Holdings Corp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FUJIFILM HOLDINGS CORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 5 565  JPY
Spread / Average Target 11%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Shigetaka Komori Chairman & Group Chief Executive Officer
Kenji Sukeno President, Group COO & Representative Director
Takashi Iwasaki Director & Chief Technology Officer
Kouichi Tamai Director & Vice President
Kunitaro Kitamura Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FUJIFILM HOLDINGS CORP19.05%23 334
CANON INC11.38%38 919
SEIKO EPSON CORPORATION9.88%5 982
KONICA MINOLTA INC12.29%4 936
BROTHER INDUSTRIES LTD34.02%4 927
DATALOGIC SPA13.97%1 527
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.