Fujifilm : announces worldwide price revision of Photographic Film and Photographic Paper.

February 25, 2019

FUJIFILM Corporation (President: Kenji Sukeno), the leader in photographic products, is announcing that it will implement a worldwide price revision for its photographic films and photographic papers. Fujifilm has always provided the highest quality products to the global market. Over the past several years, Fujifilm has faced the rising cost of raw materials and logistics. In the past Fujifilm has absorbed some of the costs by undertaking intensive structural reforms and communalization of production facilities, but as a responsible manufacturing company and to provide the high-quality products our customers expect, the company will institute a price increase.

* Products, timing and percent increase may vary depending on market and regions.

1. Products and percent increasePhotographic film :Color Negative Film, Color Reversal Film, Quick Snap, Control StripsThe minimum increase is expected to 30%Photographic paper :All of Photographic paperThe minimum increase is a double-digit percentage.2. Date of price increaseEffective from April 1st, 2019 onward

Fujifilm will continue to study the market demand, and make adjustments to product assortment as dictated by our customers and market conditions.

