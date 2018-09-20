Log in
FUJIFILM HOLDINGS CORP
Fujifilm : develops "Personalized Select" & "Personalized Layout" technology.

09/20/2018 | 06:08am CEST

-Analyzes personal preference using AI
-Creates photo books automatically suitable for each person's preference

September 20, 2018

FUJIFILM Corporation (President: Kenji Sukeno) is pleased to announce the development of 'Personalized Select' technology that selects images automatically suitable for each person's preference based on personal shooting tendency by using AI. Also, it develops 'Personalized Layout' technology that produces photo books with layouts according to each person's preference based on past order information. By using these new technologies, users can create photo books suitable for each person's preference from large amount of images with ease in a short time. These technologies will be exhibited in Fujifilm's booth at photokina 2018, a trade fair that will be held in Cologne, Germany from September 26 to 29.

The rise of smartphones in recent years has resulted in an increase in photo-taking opportunities. Under such circumstances, there were many voices from the users saying that they want to make photo albums from many of the images they have taken, but it is time consuming and troublesome to select the images and plan the layout. To respond to such request, Fujifilm has released several products and services equipped with technologies which automatically recommend good images selected from an objective viewpoints such as focus, color, and brightness, and arrange variety of layouts including enlarging good images, to easily create photo books from a large amount of images. On the other hand, personal preference and value have diversified and user needs for automatic creation of photo books suited to individual preferences is increasing. Fujifilm developed 'Personalized Select' and 'Personalized Layout' to satisfy such a user needs.

Unlike selecting good images from objective viewpoints as before, 'Personalized Select' technology analyzes personal preferences and selects good images based on each preference. 'Personalized Layout' technology analyzes preferred layout from past order information by using AI and create photo books with optimum layout for each users automatically. The more the user orders photo book, the more accurate the personal preference can be reflected by AI. By combining these technologies, it will be possible to create photo products such as photo book suitable for personal preferences in a short time from the large amount of images taken and stored in the smartphone. For example, if user has many images of pet, photo book of pet as a main cast will be produced automatically. If user shoots many landscape images while traveling, landscape images are selected and placed in a large area of photo book automatically.

These technologies can be applied not only to photo books but also to other print products such as calendar and shuffle print. As a result, user can create attractive photo products which are more suitable for their preferences and also able to reduce time of editing.

Fujifilm will work to release products and services with these technologies in spring 2019. Fujifilm will aim to contribute to the development of photographic culture by developing new technology in order to respond to the diversifying needs of users and to provide more convenient and high added value products and services.

1. Technology
Personalized Select
Personalized Layout

2. Features
(1) Personalized Select
It selects images automatically suitable for each person's preference based on personal shooting tendency. In addition to objective viewpoints such as focus, and color of images, it can analyze personal preferences and selects images from a subjective point of view.

(2) Personalized Layout
It analyzes layout preference based on past order information by using AI and create photo book suitable for each person automatically. The more the user orders photo book, the more accurate the personal preference can be reflected.

For inquiries on information in this media release, contact:

Media Contact:FUJIFILM Corporation
Corporate Communications Division
TEL: +81-3-6271-2000Customer Contact:Please contact your nearest Fujifilm office.
For information on Fujifilm subsidiaries and distributors, please access the following URL.
http://www.fujifilm.com/worldwide/

Disclaimer

Fujifilm Holdings Corporation published this content on 20 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 September 2018 04:07:03 UTC
