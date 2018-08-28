Log in
FUJIFILM HOLDINGS CORP
Fujifilm : enters joint research agreement with Indiana University School of Medicine.

08/28/2018

―Development of Medical Imaging Diagnostic Support Systems Using Artificial Intelligence―

August 28, 2018

Tokyo, Japan, August 28, 2018 - FUJIFILM Corporation(President: Kenji Sukeno) entered a joint research agreement with Indiana University School of Medicine (Indianapolis, Indiana USA), a leading advanced medical institute in the United States, to develop the application of artificial intelligence (AI) in medical imaging diagnostic support systems, starting today.

Recent advances in diagnostic imaging system capabilities, such as multi-slice CT, has led to significant increases in the number of images that need to be interpreted. Hence, a solution to efficiently read and interpret a large number of images is required. The application of AI technology to support physicians by detecting suspicious lesions in images, comparing results with prior studies and the implementation of semi-automated reporting is expected to increase significantly the efficiency of diagnostic medical imaging in patient care.

Fujifilm is developing image diagnosis support systems using AI technology to support the overall diagnostic workflow of physicians. In parallel with multiple in-house development projects, Fujifilm is also proactively partnering with leading AI technology vendors to increase the disease coverage of its systems. The Indiana University School of Medicine is affiliated with Indiana University Health (IU Health), a leading advanced medical healthcare system with 17 hospitals and approximately 33,000 employees in the United States.

The aim of this collaboration is to combine Fujifilm's image processing and AI technology with the rich diagnostic and clinical expertise of the Indiana University School of Medicine to develop medical AI technology, while searching for a system optimized to support diagnosis workflow. The initial scope of the research will include utilizing Fujifilm AI technology to segment and quantify muscle atrophy (sarcopenia) in body images as well as the detection and quantification of brain lesions in neuroradiology imaging exams.

Fujifilm is developing AI technology to support diagnostic imaging, medical workflow, equipment warranty and service by expanding the AI technology under the 'REiLI' brand; providing solutions designed to meet market demands. Going forward, as clinical information is increasingly viewed in the context of big data, AI technology will be applied to develop products that meet the different and challenging needs of the healthcare industry. Fujifilm aims to contribute to patient wellbeing through further improvements in healthcare efficiency and quality.

For inquiries on information in this media release, contact:

Media Contact:FUJIFILM Corporation
Corporate Communications Division
TEL: +81-3-6271-2000

Disclaimer

Fujifilm Holdings Corporation published this content on 28 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 August 2018 04:51:07 UTC
