Fujifilm : launches new mirrorless digital camera “FUJIFILM X-T3”

X Series' continued evolution into the 4th generation -Equipped with the newly-developed back-illuminated X-Trans™ CMOS 4 sensor and high-speed X-Processor 4 image processing engine with 3 times the processing speed of current models*

-Highest image quality and AF accuracy in X Series with the compact and lightweight body and improved ability to track a moving subject with blackout-free burst mode**

-Meeting the needs of professional videographers with the world's first***4K/60fps 10-bit*4recording capability for rich and smooth color expressions

September 6, 2018

FUJIFILM Corporation (President: Kenji Sukeno) will launch 'FUJIFILM X-T3' (X-T3) as the latest model in the X Series known for superior image quality with proprietary color reproduction technology. The camera will be launched on September 20, 2018.

Compact and lightweight X-T3 packs newly-developed back-illuminated 26.1MP X-Trans™ CMOS 4*5sensor and the X-Processor 4 image processing engine, which boasts the processing speed approx. 3 times faster than that of current models*, to achieve the highest level of image quality and AF accuracy in the history of the X Series. The ability to track a moving subject has also been improved with blackout-free burst-mode capability**. Its extended video recording capability meets the needs of professional videographers, supporting 4K/60fps 10-bit video recording*4for the first time in the world***with rich and smooth tonality.

In 2012, Fujifilm launched the FUJIFILM X-Pro1, a mirrorless digital camera featuring an image sensor and an image processing engine developed in-house. Since then, the company has pursued greater image quality and mobility, introducing evolved models one after another to pioneer the high-end mirrorless digital camera market. The X-T3, to be launched this time, is a fourth-generation model in the X Series with newly-developed image sensor and image-processing engine.

* Compared to the X-Processor Pro engine equipped in current models

Compared to the X-Processor Pro engine equipped in current models ** High-speed continuous shooting free from blackout, in which the viewfinder blacks out, causing the photographer to lose sight of a photo subject. This feature is only available when using the electronic shutter.

High-speed continuous shooting free from blackout, in which the viewfinder blacks out, causing the photographer to lose sight of a photo subject. This feature is only available when using the electronic shutter. *** As of September 6, 2018. Among mirrorless digital cameras equipped with APS-C sensor or greater, according to FUJIFILM data.

As of September 6, 2018. Among mirrorless digital cameras equipped with APS-C sensor or greater, according to FUJIFILM data. *4 Capable of recording smooth 4K video at 60 frames per second, and also capable of recording video with rich colors in 10bit (unit of color depth)

Capable of recording smooth 4K video at 60 frames per second, and also capable of recording video with rich colors in 10bit (unit of color depth) *5 X-Trans™ is FUJIFILM Corporation's trademark or registered trademark.

[X-T3 main features]

1. Compact and lightweight body equipped with the newly-developed X-Trans™ CMOS 4 sensor and high-speed X-Processor 4 image processing engine to deliver versatile color expressions and highest image quality in the history of the X Series

(1) The X-T3's compact and lightweight body is equipped with the newly-developed back-illuminated X-Trans CMOS 4 sensor (APS-C size, no low-pass filter). This enables the resolution of 26.1MP, the top-class resolutions for digital cameras with APS-C sensor and delivers excellent noise-reduction performance. Furthermore, the sensitivity of ISO160, previously available only as extended ISO, is now part of the normal ISO range. It is very useful in daylight outdoor shooting or when trying to achieve bokeh with a fast large-aperture lens.

(2) The X-T3 uses the newly-developed X-Processor 4 image processing engine to add the new 'monochrome adjustment' function to the Film Simulation modes, which are based on Fujifilm's proprietary technology to deliver diverse color expressions. 'Warm black and cool black,' used to represent warm colors and cool colors when producing a B/W print from silver-halide film, have been faithfully reproduced digitally to broaden the scope of monochromatic expressions. This function is available in the standard 'Monochrome' mode as well as the 'ACROS' mode, famous for smooth tones, deep black and beautiful textures.

(3) The 'Color Chrome Effect,' previously only available in the FUJIFILM GFX 50S medium-format mirrorless digital camera equipped with a large sensor, is featured in the X-T3, the first in the X Series. The effect produces deeper colors and gradation in subjects with highly saturated colors, such as vivid-colored flowers with shadows, a notoriously difficult photo subject for gradation reproduction. By the high-speed processing power of the X-Processor 4, this effect can be applied also in continuous shooting.

*6 Comparison with the X-Trans™ CMOS III, carried in current models

2. Significant improvement in AF performance in low light conditions or when tracking a moving subject

(1) The X-Trans CMOS 4 sensor has some 2.16M phase detection pixels, more than 4 times compared to current models*6, expanding phase detection AF area to the entire sensor (almost 100%). Fast and accurate phase detection AF can be used even on a subject that is positioned away from the center of the frame. The low-light autofocus limit has also been extended from -1EV to -3EV, making it possible to use phase detection AF in low light conditions such as a scene lit only with candlelight or at night.

Furthermore, the X-Processor 4's high processing speed and improved algorithm for phase detection AF increases the camera refocuses (AF) and meters (AE) 1.5 times more than current models*7to achieve accurate autofocus even when shooting fast sports involving large and erratic movements.

(2) The performance of face-detection AF on a moving person has been doubled over current models*7. The eye-detection AF supports the AF-C mode, maintaining accurate focus tracking even in portrait photography that involves movements. The X-T3 attains accurate focus in situations previously challenging for face- and eye-detection AF, when shooting a person side-on. The face- and eye-detection AF is available also during video recording to achieve smooth filming of persons.

*7 Comparison with current models such as the FUJIFILM X-T2

3. Evolved electronic viewfinder (EVF) performance for enhanced ability to track a moving subject

(1) The X-T3 features a high-resolution 3.69-million-dot EVF with a high magnification ratio of 0.75x. The display time lag of just 0.005 seconds and refresh rate of approx. 100 fps ensure smooth display of motions, allowing you to precisely identify subject movements and focus positions. Unlike previous models, continuous shooting of approx. 11 fps with the mechanical shutter is achieved with the camera body alone and no longer requires the optional vertical battery grip, enabling fast burst mode while keeping the camera weight low.

(2) The new 'Sports Viewfinder mode' makes it easy to capture a moving subject. When using this mode, the X-T3 photographs a subject in the area equivalent to 16.6MP (1.25x crop), marked in the viewfinder. This is particularly useful for sports photography and wildlife photography, as you can check the movements of a subject as they come into the frame. With the electronic shutter, the camera can shoot the frame equivalent to 16.6MP (1.25x crop) in the burst mode at the rate of 30fps blackout-free. Increased read speed from the sensor and improved speed of the image processing engine have made it possible to check your subject in smooth Live View of 60fps. The rolling shutter distortion, a typical issue of electronic shutters, has been substantially reduced. Furthermore, the blackout time is also shorter when using the mechanical shutter.

(3) The X-T3 features the new 'Pre-Shoot' function*8, in which the camera starts shooting a scene when the shutter button is half-pressed, and records it at the moment when the shutter button is fully pressed. This means you will never miss a decisive photo opportunity again.

*8 Only available when using the electronic shutter

4. The viewfinder-oriented design with excellent operability and expandability

(1) The X-T3 has enhanced operability while inheriting FUJIFILM X-T2's popular design features such as the central viewfinder style for added sense of stability, the positioning of dials on the top panel and excellent grip design that fits comfortably in your hand. The new model's standard color is silver, which has a more classical look than the special-edition color called 'Graphite Silver' in previous models. Its styling that reminds you of traditional film cameras makes it photographic equipment that is a pleasure to own.

(2) Designed in thorough pursuit for operability and expandability in response to user feedback

EVF's diopter adjustment has a locking mechanism, requiring you to pull out and rotate the diopter knob to make changes. This prevents unintended diopter changes while carrying the camera.

The X-T3 uses a touchscreen panel with higher contrast, wider viewing angle and better operability than those in previous models to enable intuitive operation.

The X-T3 adopts some of FUJIFILM X-H1's popular features such as large top-panel dials / rear-panel buttons and comfortable clicking touch of front and rear command dials.

Connection terminals for headphones, microphone and HDMI devices are provided on the camera body so that all accessories required for video recording can be connected directly to the body for added mobility in videography.

Terminal covers are removable, providing easy access when attaching HDMI cable / microphone / headphones or when using a video rig.

The USB terminal supports USB Type-C (USB3.1 Gen1) specifications. An Anker *9 battery can be connected to significantly increase the maximum number of frames per charge and the maximum duration of video recording.

*9 Anker is trademark or registered trademark of Anker Innovations Limited or associated companies.

5. Outstanding video performance that meets the needs of professional videographers

(1) This is the world's first mirrorless digital camera capable of recording 4K/60fps video at 4:2:0 sub-sampling with 10 bits in an SD card in the camera body. It is also the world's first mirrorless digital camera with APS-C or larger sensor capable of HDMI output of 4K/60fps video at 4:2:2 sub-sampling with 10 bits for greater color information. Supported video formats in SD card recording include the widely-used H.264/MPEG-4 AVC as well as H.265/HEVC for greater data compression. This enables the use of high 200Mbps bitrate in recording 4K/60fps video at 4:2:0 sub-sampling with 10 bits, as well as simultaneous video recording on a connected HDMI device and in-camera SD card. Video compression options available are ALL-Intra*10, which prioritize image quality, and Long GOP, which gives better compression rate. When using ALL-Intra, video is recorded at 400Mbps*11.

(2) The sensor's read speed is about 1.5 times faster than current models*7, which enables fast 17msec reading of 4K/60fps video. The rolling shutter distortion has been reduced for smooth recording of a fast-moving subject. The camera's support for 10-bit color depth boosts the amount of color information by 64 times compared to 8-bit depth, used in previous models. This is combined with 400% (approx. 12 stops) dynamic range for capturing materials of rich gradation, such as a sunset landscape.

(3) The X-T3 adopts a new noise reduction process that has an enhanced level of noise-identifying accuracy for appropriate de-noising performance, as well as the new 4K inter-frame NR*11function, which uses differential data between adjacent frames to reduce noise. The combination of the two improves noise at ISO12800 by about 2 stops. Furthermore, the minimum sensitivity for recording F-log footage, which uses wider color gamut to enable color / brightness editing, has been extended from ISO800 to ISO640, meeting the needs of videographers.

(4) In addition to the abovementioned functions, the X-T3 will, after applying a firmware update to be released by the end of 2018, support video recording in the Hybrid Log Gamma (HLG), one of the formats defined in the ITU-R BT.2100 international standards. In response to user feedback, the firmware update is also due to give the X-T3 an ability to simultaneously output Film Simulation video and F-log footage.

*10 Available when using H.265/HEVC and recording at 4K/29.97fps, 25fps, 24fps, 23.98fps, FHD/59.94fps, 50fps, 29.97fps, 25fps, 24fps and 23.98fps. Not available when H.264 is selected.

Available when using H.265/HEVC and recording at 4K/29.97fps, 25fps, 24fps, 23.98fps, FHD/59.94fps, 50fps, 29.97fps, 25fps, 24fps and 23.98fps. Not available when H.264 is selected. *11 Available at 4K/29.97fps, 25fps, 24fps and 23.98. When recording at 400Mbps, make sure to use an SD card with the video speed class of 60 or greater.

Fujifilm will continue to expand the lineup of digital cameras and interchangeable lenses to communicate and deliver the joy of photography.

1. Product name, release date and pricing

Product name: FUJIFILM X-T3 digital camera

Release date: September 20, 2018

Recommended retail price: Open price

See http://fujifilm-x.com/x-t3/ for details, including support information.

2．Optional accessories

(1) Vertical Battery Grip VG-XT3 (designed specifically for the X-T3)

This grip is dust-resistant, water-resistant and capable of operating at temperatures as low as -10°C. It fits two batteries, bringing the total number of batteries to three, including the one in the camera body, to increase the maximum number of frames that can be taken per charge to approx. 1,100 (Normal mode).

The camera does not need to suspend its operation when one battery runs out and another battery takes over, even if it occurs during continuous shooting or video recording, thereby offering a stress-free shooting experience.

The camera does not need to suspend its operation when one battery runs out and another battery takes over, even if it occurs during continuous shooting or video recording, thereby offering a stress-free shooting experience. The grip features the shutter release button, focus lever, AE-L button, AF-L button, command dials, Q button and Fn button to provide the same level of operability in vertical shooting as you get in horizontal operation.

The VG-XT3 itself has battery-charging functionality. Using the AC adapter supplied (AC-9VS), you can fully charge two batteries at the same time in approx. 2 hours.

(2) Leather Case BLC-XT3 (designed specifically for the X-T3)

This is a genuine leather bottom case with luxurious textures. The camera can stay in the case while the battery is replaced.

The case comes with a cloth to wrap the camera in when placing it in your bag.

(3) Hand Grip MHG-XT3 (designed specifically for the X-T3)

This hand grip makes it substantially more comfortable to hold the camera when it is mounted with a large-aperture lens, thereby reducing camera shake. The camera's battery or SD cards can be replaced without having to remove the hand grip. The base can be used as a quick release shoe when using an Arca Swiss dovetail mount on your tripod.

(4) Cover Kit CVR-XT3

This is a cover kit specifically designed for the X-T3.



1 x Sync terminal cover

1 x Hot shoe cover

1 x Vertical battery grip terminal cover (black)

1 x Vertical battery grip terminal cover (silver)

1 x Terminal cover

(5) Remote Release RR-100

This remote shutter release has a φ2.5mm jack.

Similarly to the camera's shutter release button, pressing the button halfway focuses on a subject, and pressing it all the way down takes a picture.

In the BULB or continuous shooting mode, you can slide the shutter button to lock it.

It is packaged with a right angle adapter for ease of storage and to prevent unintended cable dislodgment.

(6) Recommended accessories: Anker PowerCore+ 26800 PD*12(30W Power Delivery Wall Charger included) and Anker PowerCore Speed 20000 PD (30W Power Delivery Wall Charger Bundle included)*13

Use 'Anker PowerCore+ 26800 PD' and 'Anker PowerCore Speed 20000 PD', which are both 30W Power Delivery Wall Charger bundle model, to significantly increase the maximum number of frames per charge and the maximum duration of video recording.

*12 Anker and PowerCore are trademark or registered trademark of Anker Innovations Limited or associated companies.

Anker and PowerCore are trademark or registered trademark of Anker Innovations Limited or associated companies. *13 Product may not be available on your country.

3. Specifications

Model name FUJIFILM X-T3 Number of effective pixels 26.1 millions pixels Image sensor 23.5mm x 15.6mm (APS-C) X-Trans CMOS 4 with primary color filter. Sensor Cleaning system Ultra Sonic Vibration Storage media SD memory card (~2GB) / SDHC memory card (~32GB) / SDXC memory card (~512GB)

UHS-I / UHS-II / Video Speed Class V90 *14 Lens mount FUJIFILM X mount Sensitivity Standard output AUTO1 / AUTO2 / AUTO3 (up to ISO12800) / ISO160~12800 (1/3 step) Extended output ISO80 / 100 / 125 / 25600 / 51200 Continuous shooting Approx. 30fps [Only electronic shutter, 1.25 x Crop ] (JPEG： 60 frames Lossless compression RAW： 35 frames Uncompressed RAW： 33 frames)

Approx. 11fps (JPEG: 145 frames Lossless compression RAW: 42 frames Uncompressed RAW: 36 frames)

Approx. 5.7fps (JPEG: endless Lossless Compression RAW: 62 frames Uncompressed RAW: 43 frames)

Pre-shot: Approx. 30fps [Only electronic shutter, 1.25 x Crop ] (max. 20 frames while half press, max. 20 frames after full press, total max. 40 frames)

* Recordable frames depends on recording media

* Speed of continuous shooting depends on shooting environment and shooting frames Viewfinder 0.5 inch approx. 3.69 millions dots OLED Color Viewfinder

Coverage of viewing area vs. capturing area: approx. 100%

Eyepoint: approx. 23mm (from the eyepiece lens) Diopter adjustment: -4~+2m-1 (lockable)

Magnification: 0.75 x with 50mm lens (35mm equivalent) at infinity and diopter set to -1m-1

Diagonal angle of view: approx. 38° (Horizontal angle of view: approx. 30°) Built-in eye sensor LCD monitor 3.0 inch, aspect ratio 3:2, approx. 1.04 millions dots touch screen color LCD monitor(approx. 100% coverage) Movie recording File format MOV (MPEG-4 AVC/H.264, HEVC/H.265, Audio: Linear PCM / Stereo sound 24bit / 48KHz sampling) Movie compression All Intra/Long-GOP

* All Intra can be used with following settings.

DCI4K/4K 29.97p/25p/24p/23.98p 400Mbps

Full HD (2048 x 1080) /Full HD (1920 x 1080) 59.94p/50p/29.97p/25p/24p/23.98p 200Mbps File size

Frame rate

Recording time [DCI 4K (4096 x 2160) ] 59.94p/50p/29.97p/25p/24p/23.98p 400Mbps/200Mbps/100Mbps 59.94p/50p: up to approx. 20min. 29.97p/25p/24p/23.98p: up to approx. 30min

[4K (3840 x 2160) ] 59.94p/50p/29.97p/25p/24p/23.98p 400Mbps/200Mbps/100Mbps 59.94p/50p: up to approx. 20min. 29.97p/25p/24p/23.98p: up to approx. 30min

[Full HD (2048 x 1080) ] 59.94p/50p/29.97p/25p/24p/23.98p 200Mbps/100Mbps/50Mbps up to approx. 30min.

[Full HD (1920 x 1080) ] 59.94p/50p/29.97p/25p/24p/23.98p 200Mbps/100Mbps/50Mbps up to approx. 30min.

[Full HD (1920 x 1080) High speed rec.] 120p / 100p 200Mbps(recording) up to approx. 6min.

* For recording movies, use a SD memory card with UHS Speed Class 3 or higher.

* For recording movies in 400Mbps, use a SD memory card with Video Speed Class 60 or higher.

* Recording movies in 400Mbps can be done with DCI4K/4K 29.97p/25p/24p/23.98p.

* DCI4K 59.94p/50p is not available when H.264 is selected.

* Although movie recording will continue without interruption when the file size reaches 4GB, subsequent footage will be recorded to a separate file which must be viewed separately. Film simulation mode 16 modes (PROVIA/Standard, Velvia/Vivid, ASTIA/Soft, Classic Chrome, PRO Neg.Hi, PRO Neg.Std,Black & White, Black & White+Ye Filter, Black & White+R Filter, Black & White+G Filter, Sepia, ACROS,ACROS+Ye Filter, ACROS+R Filter, ACROS+G Filter, ETERNA/Cinema),B & W Adjustment: -9~+9 Color chrome effect STRONG, WEAK, OFF Wireless transmitter Standard IEEE802.11b/g/n (standard wireless protocol) Encryption WEP / WPA / WPA2 mixed mode Access mode Infrastructure Bluetooth® Standard Bluetooth Ver 4.2 (Bluetooth low energy) Operating frequency (Center frequency) 2402 - 2480MHz Power supply NP-W126S Li-ion battery (included) Battery life for still images *15 Approx. 390 frames (Normal Mode) When XF35mmF1.4 R is set. Dimensions (W) 132.5mm x (H) 92.8mm x (D) 58.8mm (minimum depth 35.4mm) Weight Approx. 539g (including battery and SD memory card)

Approx. 489g (excluding battery and SD memory card) Starting up period Approx. 0.3sec. Accessories included Li-ion battery NP-W126S, Battery charger BC-W126S, Shoe-mount flash unit EF-X8, Shoulder strap,Body cap, Strap clip, Protective cover, Clip attaching tool, Hot shoe cover,Vertical Grip connector cover, Connector cover (detachable), Sync terminal cover, Cable protector Owner's manual,

Product Images

For inquiries on information in this media release, contact:

Media Contact:FUJIFILM Corporate Communications DivisionTEL :+81-3-6271-2000Customer Contact:Please contact your nearest Fujifilm office.For information on Fujifilm subsidiaries and distributors, please access the following website