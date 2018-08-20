Fujifilm : launches new portable zoom lens “FUJINON UA46x9.5BERD”

-Realizes 46x zoom, the world's highest*magnification as a broadcast portable lens for 4K video production

-Supports a wide variety of video production with High Dynamic Range by covering a focal length from 9.5mm,

the world's widest angle**lens with vivid color reproduction and high contrast

-Provides comfortable shooting environment by featuring newly developed, high-performance anti-vibration mechanism and drive unit

August 20, 2018

FUJIFILM Corporation (President: Kenji Sukeno) will launch 'FUJINON UA46x9.5BERD' (UA46×9.5) featuring the world's best*zoom as a portable lens for 4K video production at 46x. The lens is scheduled for release in January 2019.

The UA46x9.5 covers a focal length from 9.5mm to a high magnification of 437mm, making it the world's widest angle**lens. It is a portable zoom lens for broadcasting that enables realistic video to be shot in a wide variety of scenes. Using state-of-the-art optical design technology, it suppresses color aberrations to the minimum. Also, it realizes vivid color reproduction and high contrast by improving the light transmittance. Rich tones are reproduced with High Dynamic Range (HDR). Furthermore, it provides relieved and comfortable shooting environment by featuring newly developed high-performance anti-vibration mechanism and drive unit. This provides a strong push in support of creating 4K sports broadcasts, nature documentaries, news coverage, and other 4K video. In addition, it supports variety of needs of work production by combining it with a HD broadcast camera.

Fujifilm will be exhibiting the 'UA46x9.5' at the Beijing International Radio, TV & Film Exhibition (BIRTV2018), to be held from August 22 to 25.

* World's highest magnification zoom for 4K broadcast portable zoom lens.

As of August 20, 2018, according to Fujifilm research.

As of August 20, 2018, according to Fujifilm research.

The introduction of 4K-compatible broadcasting equipment is currently accelerating in sports broadcasts such as soccer and baseball, and the amount of 4K video content is expanding worldwide. Also in Japan, needs for 4K video production is increasing as 'New 4K/8K Satellite Broadcasting' starts from December 2018. Additionally, demand for shooting high quality image with HDR, which vividly reflects high contrast, for conventional HD shooting is increasing. Reflecting such growing needs from users, high performance broadcast lens is increasingly in demand. This new 'UA46x9.5' features the world's highest magnification*zoom as a broadcast portable lens supporting 4K, achieving a 46x zoom. It covers a focal length from 9.5mm to a high magnification of 437mm, making it the world's widest angle**lens. It supports a wide range of situations, from shooting with entire background s to close-ups of subjects. It also utilizes state-of-the-art optical design technology to suppress various aberrations to the minimum. Furthermore, by improving the light transmittance with Fujifilm's proprietary multi-layer coating, it realizes vivid color reproduction and high contrast. It is possible to capture images taking advantages of HDR and rich tones are reproduced even for scenes shot at dusk or in strong sunlight when there is a great amount of contrast. Since it features newly developed anti-vibration mechanism and drive unit, it can also be used to shoot video with little shaking and comfortable operation. The 'UA46x9.5' strongly supports not only sports broadcasts, but also nature documentaries, news coverage, and the production of other 4K video.

Since it can also be mounted on HD broadcast cameras, higher quality video with HDR can be taken while effectively utilizing existing broadcast equipment.

Fujifilm is planning to expand the lineup of broadcast portable lenses for 4K video production, with the 'FUJINON UA46x13.5BERD' scheduled to be released next spring as well. It features the same 46x zoom as the 'UA46x9.5' and covers a focal length from 13.5mm to 621mm.

FUJINON lenses by Fujifilm are known for high quality eloquent images and have been used in various production sites including movies, TV commercials, and live sports broadcasts around the world. Fujifilm will continue to tap into its optical, high precision forming and assembling technologies that have been nurtured over many years in the field of video expression, to further expand and enhance its 4K lens lineup, thereby addressing the diversifying needs of production sites.

1. Product name, release date and price

Product name Release date Price Broadcast portable zoom lens

'FUJINON UA46x9.5BERD' January 2019 Open

2. Main features

(1) The world's best zoom as a broadcast portable lens for 4K video production, realizing a 46x zoom

By adopting a 'multi-group zoom method,' which moves multiple lens groups to zoom, as well as precision formed large aperture aspherical lenses, a 46x zoom has been realized, the world's best * zoom for a portable lens for 4K broadcasting. Out-of-focus blurring during zooming, which often occurs with high magnification zoom lenses, can be suppressed to the minimum for clear shooting across the entire zoom range.

zoom for a portable lens for 4K broadcasting. Out-of-focus blurring during zooming, which often occurs with high magnification zoom lenses, can be suppressed to the minimum for clear shooting across the entire zoom range. Ultra-high refraction lenses suppress distortion to the greatest extent possible that is likely to occur when shooting at the focal length of the wide-angle side. It covers a focal length from 9.5mm to a high magnification 437mm, making it the world's widest angle ** lens and allowing it to support various situations, from shooting with entire background s to close-ups of subjects.

lens and allowing it to support various situations, from shooting with entire background s to close-ups of subjects. Realizes realistic 4K video for sports broadcasts, nature documentaries, news coverage, and more.

(2) Reproduces rich tones using state-of-the-art optical design technology

Axial and magnification chromatic aberrations *** are suppressed to the minimum thanks to state-of-the-art optical design technology using ED and fluorite lenses *4 . Additionally, Fujifilm's proprietary 'HT-EBC (High Transmittance Electron Beam Coating)' multi-layer coating is applied for a high level of transmittance and realizes vivid color reproduction and high contrast. This makes it possible to shoot with HDR, reproducing rich tones even for scenes shot at dusk or strong sunlight when there is a great amount of contrast.

are suppressed to the minimum thanks to state-of-the-art optical design technology using ED and fluorite lenses . Additionally, Fujifilm's proprietary 'HT-EBC (High Transmittance Electron Beam Coating)' multi-layer coating is applied for a high level of transmittance and realizes vivid color reproduction and high contrast. This makes it possible to shoot with HDR, reproducing rich tones even for scenes shot at dusk or strong sunlight when there is a great amount of contrast. Since it can also be mounted on HD broadcast cameras, higher quality video with HDR can be taken while effectively utilizing existing broadcast equipment.

*** Aberrations caused by differences in refractive indices depending on the light wavelength. Axial chromatic aberrations occur when focal points do not match and the image blurs. Magnification chromatic aberrations occur when colors blur on the sides of the image.

Aberrations caused by differences in refractive indices depending on the light wavelength. Axial chromatic aberrations occur when focal points do not match and the image blurs. Magnification chromatic aberrations occur when colors blur on the sides of the image. *4 Lenses using fluorite and featuring a small chromatic dispersion for the refractive index and light transmittance. Realizes an optical design with an extremely small level of chromatic aberration.

(3) Equipped with a proprietary anti-vibration mechanism, supporting 4K video production

High-performance gyro sensor allows minute vibrations to be accurately detected.

Features an anti-vibration mechanism based on the proprietary 'ceramic ball roller system.' Using precision formed ceramic balls for the drive section reduces frictional resistance when preventing vibration to the greatest extent possible and accurately corrects image blurring caused by wind or vibrations without time lag.

Suppresses stuttering *5 when moving the camera horizontally, which can easily occur when panning. This allows framing to be performed as intended.

*5 A phenomenon in which panning is detected as sway and unintentional correction is applied, causing the framing to return slightly.

(4) Newly developed drive unit realizes a high level of operability

The newly developed drive unit improves the drive speed of the zoom, focus, and iris, realizing a comfortable level of operability. This makes smooth zooming possible and allows moving subjects to be quickly and accurately grasped.

The lens comes with a 16-bit encoder *6 , capable of making a high-resolution output of lens data including zoom and focal position information. It can be linked with various other systems such as a virtual studio system for combining CG images with live action footage.

*6 A sensor for converting position information into digital signals. Zoom and focus position data is divided in 16-bit resolution and output as electric signals.

(5) Realizes natural bokeh with the adoption of nine aperture blades

An aperture shape even closer to that of a circle is realized by adopting nine aperture blades, allowing for footage expressions making use of beautiful beams of light and a more natural bokeh.

3. Main Specifications

Model Name UA46x9.5BERD Supported Camera 2/3-inch sensor Bayonet-mount cameras Zoom Ratio 46x Focal Length (1x) 9.5mm-437mm (2x) 19-874mm Extender 2x Maximum Relative Aperture

(F-No.) 1:2.0(9.5mm-224mm)

1:3.9(437mm) Minimum Object Distance(M.O.D)

from Front Lens 2.8m Object Dimensions at M.O.D

16:9 Aspect Ratio

[Horizontal x Vertical] (1x) 9.5mm 2,653mm x 1,491mm

437mm 59mm x 33mm (2x) 19mm 1,331mm x 748mm

874mm 30mm x 17mm Angular Field of View at M.O.D

16:9 Aspect Ratio

[Horizontal x Vertical] (1x) 9.5mm 53.6° x 31.7°

437mm 1.3° x 0.7° (2x) 19mm 28.3° x 16.1°

874mm 0.6° x 0.4° Filter Thread M127 x 0.75 Approx.Size φ146.5 x 345.8mm(φxLength) Approx.Mass 5.7kg(without Lens Hood)

4. Lens lineup for 4K broadcasting

