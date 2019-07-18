Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo  >  FUJIFILM Holdings Corp    4901   JP3814000000

FUJIFILM HOLDINGS CORP

(4901)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Fujifilm : releases FUJINON Lens GF50mmF3.5 R LM WR

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/18/2019 | 01:30am EDT

- Interchangeable lens for the GFX Series of mirrorless digital cameras with ultra-high image resolution supporting 100MP+ sensor
- All new compact prime lens weighing just 335g
- Realize the world's lightest Large Format mirrorless camera system weighing 1,110g when mounted on the FUJIFILM GFX 50R

Tokyo, July 18, 2019 ― FUJIFILM Corporation (President: Kenji Sukeno) has announced that it will release the standard lens 'FUJINON Lens GF50mmF3.5 R LM WR' ('GF50mmF3.5 R LM WR') in mid September 2019. It will join the lineup of GF interchangeable lenses designed for use with the GFX Series of mirrorless digital cameras, which feature a Large Format sensor*about 1.7 times the size of the 35mm full-frame sensor.

The GF50mmF3.5 R LM WR, the tenth GF lens to be released, has the maximum aperture of f3.5 and the focal length of 50mm (equivalent to 40mm in the 35mm format equivalent). Weighing just 335g, the lens, when mounted on the FUJIFILM GFX 50R ('GFX 50R'), realizes the world's most lightweight**Large Format mirrorless camera system with the combined weight of 1,110g. The compact system makes it a perfect choice for snapshots and landscape photography.

GF lenses are Fujifilm's highest-grade lenses that deliver superior image quality with high-resolution performance and wide tonal reproducibility. This is made possible by the use of Fujifilm's exceptional optical design technology and production technology that processes lens surfaces with the precision of a submicron level, fostered through the development of FUJINON lenses. The industry-leading lens lineup includes cine lenses that have recently won the Engineering Emmy Awards***. These lenses can be mounted on the FUJIFILM GFX100 ('GFX100'), released in June this year, to bring out the full performance of GFX100's 102 million pixels image sensor, achieving the world's highest level of photographic image quality by utilizing the company's unique color reproduction technology.

The GF50mmF3.5 R LM WR, to be released this time, consists of 9 lens elements in 6 groups, including one aspherical lens. It controls spherical aberration and distortion*4thoroughly to achieve an astonishing image sharpness and wide tonal gradation. The compact design measuring just 48mm in length and weighing 335g is complimented with silent and high-speed autofocus (AF) to provide exceptional mobility. Furthermore, the lens is dust and weather resistant and can be used in temperatures as low as -10°C, facilitating photography in light rain or in dusty outdoor areas. These features make it highly reliable photographic equipment suitable for professional photographers.

Fujifilm's GFX Series consists of ten lenses, including the new GF50mmF3.5 R LM WR, and a wide range of accessories to cover a broad range of shooting conditions from wide angle to telephoto, giving users a true joy of photography.

  • *An image sensor that measures 55mm diagonally (43.8mm x 32.9mm), providing approx. 1.7 times the area of the 35mm full-frame sensor
  • **Among digital cameras carrying an image sensor larger than the 35mm full-frame format, as of July 18, 2019 according to Fujifilm
  • ***The award established by the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences in 1948 to recognize companies, organizations and individuals who have made outstanding contributions to technical or engineering development in the broadcasting industry. It is the most prestigious award in the industry.
  • *4Contraction and expansion that occurs at the edges of an image formed through the lens

1. Product features

(1) Astonishing image quality with high resolution and wide tonal gradation

The lens design that consists of 9 lens elements in 6 groups, including 1 aspherical lens, to control spherical aberration and distortion, achieving an astonishing image sharpness and wide tonal gradation. The design also minimizes lens breathing (change of angle of view during focusing), making the lens perfect for video shooting.

(2) Compact design

The lens features a compact design weighing 335g and measuring just 48mm in length and 84mm in maximum diameter. When mounted on the GFX 50R, it forms the world's most lightweight Large Format mirrorless camera system with the combined weight of 1,110g to deliver excellent mobility.

(3) Fast, quiet and highly accurate AF

The lens uses the Inner Focus system, which drives a compact and lightweight focus lens group with a linear motor, to achieve fast, quiet and highly accurate AF. It boasts AF speed of 0.189 seconds*5 in phase-detection AF and 0.33 seconds*5 in contrast AF.

  • *5Measured according to the CIPA standards

(4) Highly robust design that withstands use in various shooting conditions

・ The lens barrel is weather-sealed at ten locations so that it is dust and weather resistant and can be used in temperatures as low as -10°C, facilitating photography in light rain or in dusty outdoor areas.


Product Images

For inquiries on information in this media release, contact:

Media Contact:FUJIFILM Corporation
Corporate Communications Division
TEL :+81-3-6271-2000Customer Contact:Please contact your nearest Fujifilm office.
For information on Fujifilm subsidiaries and distributors, please access the following website
http://www.fujifilm.com/worldwide/ 'FUJINON GF Lenses' special online contents
http://fujifilm-x.com/lenses/

Disclaimer

Fujifilm Holdings Corporation published this content on 18 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 July 2019 05:29:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on FUJIFILM HOLDINGS CORP
01:30aFUJIFILM : releases FUJINON Lens GF50mmF3.5 R LM WR
PU
01:30aFUJIFILM : releases FUJINON Lens XF16-80mmF4 R OIS WR
PU
07/11FUJIFILM : One of Japan's largest open participation photo exhibition starts on ..
PU
07/05FUJIFILM : Warning notice of “Fake Fujifilm branded color negative film&rd..
PU
07/02FUJIFILM : Bayer - Century Therapeutics launches with USD 250M financing for ind..
AQ
07/01FUJIFILM : Century Therapeutics launches with USD 250M financing for induced plu..
AQ
07/01Portable Ultrasound Devices Market - 2019 Global Trends, Segments And Company..
AQ
06/27FUJIFILM : Fuji Xerox closing Thai recycling plant due to import ban on e-waste
AQ
06/26BEST MIRRORLESS CAMERA 2019 : 10 top models to suit every budget
AQ
06/20FUJIFILM : shows off its Acuity Ultra at Fespa
AQ
More news
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2020 2 459 B
EBIT 2020 246 B
Net income 2020 159 B
Finance 2020 261 B
Yield 2020 1,72%
P/E ratio 2020 13,9x
P/E ratio 2021 13,0x
EV / Sales2020 0,80x
EV / Sales2021 0,78x
Capitalization 2 231 B
Chart FUJIFILM HOLDINGS CORP
Duration : Period :
FUJIFILM Holdings Corp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FUJIFILM HOLDINGS CORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 5 862,08  JPY
Last Close Price 5 450,00  JPY
Spread / Highest target 15,6%
Spread / Average Target 7,56%
Spread / Lowest Target -11,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Shigetaka Komori Chairman & Group Chief Executive Officer
Kenji Sukeno President, Group COO & Representative Director
Takashi Iwasaki Director & Chief Technology Officer
Kouichi Tamai Director & Vice President
Kunitaro Kitamura Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FUJIFILM HOLDINGS CORP29.27%20 504
CANON INC9.07%31 604
SEIKO EPSON CORPORATION15.85%5 647
BROTHER INDUSTRIES LTD31.83%5 061
KONICA MINOLTA INC (ADR)9.77%4 961
KONICA MINOLTA INC12.40%4 961
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About