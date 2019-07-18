Fujifilm : releases FUJINON Lens GF50mmF3.5 R LM WR

- Interchangeable lens for the GFX Series of mirrorless digital cameras with ultra-high image resolution supporting 100MP+ sensor

- All new compact prime lens weighing just 335g

- Realize the world's lightest Large Format mirrorless camera system weighing 1,110g when mounted on the FUJIFILM GFX 50R

Tokyo, July 18, 2019 ― FUJIFILM Corporation (President: Kenji Sukeno) has announced that it will release the standard lens 'FUJINON Lens GF50mmF3.5 R LM WR' ('GF50mmF3.5 R LM WR') in mid September 2019. It will join the lineup of GF interchangeable lenses designed for use with the GFX Series of mirrorless digital cameras, which feature a Large Format sensor*about 1.7 times the size of the 35mm full-frame sensor.

The GF50mmF3.5 R LM WR, the tenth GF lens to be released, has the maximum aperture of f3.5 and the focal length of 50mm (equivalent to 40mm in the 35mm format equivalent). Weighing just 335g, the lens, when mounted on the FUJIFILM GFX 50R ('GFX 50R'), realizes the world's most lightweight**Large Format mirrorless camera system with the combined weight of 1,110g. The compact system makes it a perfect choice for snapshots and landscape photography.

GF lenses are Fujifilm's highest-grade lenses that deliver superior image quality with high-resolution performance and wide tonal reproducibility. This is made possible by the use of Fujifilm's exceptional optical design technology and production technology that processes lens surfaces with the precision of a submicron level, fostered through the development of FUJINON lenses. The industry-leading lens lineup includes cine lenses that have recently won the Engineering Emmy Awards***. These lenses can be mounted on the FUJIFILM GFX100 ('GFX100'), released in June this year, to bring out the full performance of GFX100's 102 million pixels image sensor, achieving the world's highest level of photographic image quality by utilizing the company's unique color reproduction technology.

The GF50mmF3.5 R LM WR, to be released this time, consists of 9 lens elements in 6 groups, including one aspherical lens. It controls spherical aberration and distortion*4thoroughly to achieve an astonishing image sharpness and wide tonal gradation. The compact design measuring just 48mm in length and weighing 335g is complimented with silent and high-speed autofocus (AF) to provide exceptional mobility. Furthermore, the lens is dust and weather resistant and can be used in temperatures as low as -10°C, facilitating photography in light rain or in dusty outdoor areas. These features make it highly reliable photographic equipment suitable for professional photographers.

Fujifilm's GFX Series consists of ten lenses, including the new GF50mmF3.5 R LM WR, and a wide range of accessories to cover a broad range of shooting conditions from wide angle to telephoto, giving users a true joy of photography.

* An image sensor that measures 55mm diagonally (43.8mm x 32.9mm), providing approx. 1.7 times the area of the 35mm full-frame sensor

An image sensor that measures 55mm diagonally (43.8mm x 32.9mm), providing approx. 1.7 times the area of the 35mm full-frame sensor ** Among digital cameras carrying an image sensor larger than the 35mm full-frame format, as of July 18, 2019 according to Fujifilm

Among digital cameras carrying an image sensor larger than the 35mm full-frame format, as of July 18, 2019 according to Fujifilm *** The award established by the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences in 1948 to recognize companies, organizations and individuals who have made outstanding contributions to technical or engineering development in the broadcasting industry. It is the most prestigious award in the industry.

The award established by the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences in 1948 to recognize companies, organizations and individuals who have made outstanding contributions to technical or engineering development in the broadcasting industry. It is the most prestigious award in the industry. *4 Contraction and expansion that occurs at the edges of an image formed through the lens

1. Product features

(1) Astonishing image quality with high resolution and wide tonal gradation The lens design that consists of 9 lens elements in 6 groups, including 1 aspherical lens, to control spherical aberration and distortion, achieving an astonishing image sharpness and wide tonal gradation. The design also minimizes lens breathing (change of angle of view during focusing), making the lens perfect for video shooting. (2) Compact design The lens features a compact design weighing 335g and measuring just 48mm in length and 84mm in maximum diameter. When mounted on the GFX 50R, it forms the world's most lightweight Large Format mirrorless camera system with the combined weight of 1,110g to deliver excellent mobility. (3) Fast, quiet and highly accurate AF The lens uses the Inner Focus system, which drives a compact and lightweight focus lens group with a linear motor, to achieve fast, quiet and highly accurate AF. It boasts AF speed of 0.189 seconds*5 in phase-detection AF and 0.33 seconds*5 in contrast AF. *5 Measured according to the CIPA standards (4) Highly robust design that withstands use in various shooting conditions ・ The lens barrel is weather-sealed at ten locations so that it is dust and weather resistant and can be used in temperatures as low as -10°C, facilitating photography in light rain or in dusty outdoor areas.



Product Images

For inquiries on information in this media release, contact: