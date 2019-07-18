Fujifilm : releases FUJINON Lens XF16-80mmF4 R OIS WR

- Standard zoom lens with the world's highest 6.0-stops image stabilization and 5x zoom

Tokyo, July 18, 2019 ― FUJIFILM Corporation (President: Kenji Sukeno) has announced that it will release 'FUJINON Lens XF16-80mmF4 R OIS WR' ('XF16-80mmF4 R OIS WR') in late September 2019. The new lens, which features the world's highest*6.0-stops image stabilization capability and 5x magnification zoom, will join the lineup of interchangeable lenses designed for use with the X Series of digital cameras, which incorporate unique color reproduction technology to deliver outstanding image quality.

The XF16-80mmF4 R OIS WR is a standard zoom lens that offers the constant maximum aperture of F4 across the entire focal length range from 16mm at the wide angle end to 80mm in mid-telephoto (equivalent to 24-122mm in 35mm format equivalent). Its compact design, measuring 88.9mm in length and weighing just 440g, can bring out the advanced mobility of the X Series of mirrorless digital cameras to the maximum extent, making it a perfect choice for casual snapshots and video filming.

The XF16-80mmF4 R OIS WR will be a new standard interchangeable zoom lens for mirrorless digital cameras, covering a wide range of conditions including snapshots, landscape photography and low-light shooting at night.

The XF16-80mmF4 R OIS WR is a zoom lens consisting of 16 lens elements in 12 groups, including three aspherical elements and one ED aspherical lens, to deliver advanced edge-to-edge sharpness. Its 6.0-stops image stabilization mechanism helps create premium-quality images, bringing out the full potential of the X-TransTM CMOS sensor**, developed by Fujifilm, even when hand-holding the camera in nightscape or indoor photography. It has the weight and dimensions almost identical to those of 3x zoom lenses for full-frame mirrorless digital cameras in general, but is capable of 5x zoom, covering a broader range of focal lengths. The combined weight when mounted on the FUJIFILM X-T3 or FUJIFILM X-T30 mirrorless digital cameras remains light at 979g and 823g respectively, allowing casual portability. You can also take close-up shots with this lens, which has the minimum shooting distance of 35cm (across the entire zoom range) and the maximum magnification ratio of 0.25x. In addition, the lens uses the Inner Focus system***, which drives the focus lens group with a stepping motor*4, to achieve fast and quiet autofocus (AF). The use of unique optical design technology also minimizes focus breathing (change of angle of view during focusing), making the lens perfect for shooting both stills and video.

Fujifilm's X Series consists of 32 lenses, including the new XF16-80mmF4 R OIS WR, and a wide range of accessories to cover a broad range of shooting conditions from wide angle to telephoto, giving users a true joy of photography.

* Among interchangeable lenses for digital cameras, as of July 18, 2019 according to Fujifilm

** X-Trans is Fujifilm's trademark or registered trademark. The sensor uses a unique random color filter array to reduce moiré and false colors without an optical low-pass filter.

*** An AF system that moves relatively small lens elements in the middle or at the rear for focusing without moving the front group, which consist of relatively large lens elements

*4 A type of motor that rotates only at a fixed angle in response to an electrical pulse signal, making it capable of precision positioning

1. Product features

(1) Optical design that brings out superior image-resolving performance The lens consists of 16 elements in 12 groups. The use of three aspherical lens elements effectively controls spherical aberration and field curvature. An aspherical ED element is used for image stabilization so as to minimize aberration changes caused when compensating for camera shakes, thereby achieving superior edge-to-edge sharpness.

The lens offers the constant maximum aperture of F4 across the entire focal length range from 16mm at the wide angle end to 80mm in mid-telephoto (equivalent to 24-122mm in the 35mm format).

The lens has the minimum shooting distance of 35cm (across the entire zoom range) and the maximum magnification ratio of 0.25x to enable close-up photography, capturing a subject the size of a business card to fill the entire frame.



(2) World's highest 6.0-stops image stabilization capability

The lens features the world's highest CIPA-compliant 6.0-stops image stabilization mechanism among interchangeable lenses for digital cameras. It makes it possible to achieve premium image quality even when hand-holding the camera in nightscape or indoor photography. The lens recognizes shooting conditions, such as panning and shooting on a tripod, and automatically applies the optimum stabilization control.

(3) 5x zoom despite its compact design weighing 440g and measuring 88.9mm long

The lens is compactly designed, weighing just 440g and measuring 88.9mm in total length. It has the weight and dimensions almost identical to those of 3x zoom lenses for full-frame mirrorless digital cameras in general, but is capable of 5x zoom, covering a broader range of focal lengths. The combined weight when mounted on the FUJIFILM X-T3 or FUJIFILM X-T30 mirrorless digital cameras, which carry a high-performance APS-C sensor, remains light at 979g and 823g respectively, allowing casual portability.

(4) Fast and quiet AF

The lens uses the Inner Focus system. It moves small and lightweight focusing elements with a silent and precisely-controllable stepping motor to achieve fast and quiet AF. The use of unique optical design technology also minimizes focus breathing (change of angle of view during focusing), making the lens perfect for shooting both stills and video.

(5) Stylish design and easy operability The lens is stylishly designed to present a premium image. It offers excellent operability thanks to the aperture ring that has just the right amount of clicking and the zoom / focus rings that provide smooth torque. (6) Highly robust design that withstands use in various shooting conditions The lens barrel is weather-sealed at ten locations so that it is dust and weather resistant and can be used in temperatures as low as -10℃. It can be mounted on weatherproof mirrorless digital cameras such as FUJIFILM X-T3 and FUJIFILM X-H1 to enjoy photography in light rain or in dusty outdoor areas.

Product Images

