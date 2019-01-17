Fujifilm : releases “FUJINON LENS GF100-200mmF5.6 R LM OIS WR”

(1) Astonishing image resolution and rich tonal reproduction

The lens consists of 20 elements in 13 groups, including two Super ED lens elements and one aspherical lens element, to minimize chromatic aberration and field curvature for astonishing image resolving performance and rich tonal reproduction.

(2) Powerful image stabilization performance

The lens offers a 5.0-stop image stabilization performance based on the CIPA standard. Telephoto zoom lenses are normally prone to camera shakes, but the image stabilization capability ensures that the lens brings out the full image-resolving power of the GFX Series even when the camera is hand-held.

(3) Fast, quiet and accurate AF

The use of a linear motor enables fast and quiet autofocusing with outstanding precision. The lens also includes a mechanical system for fixing the linear motor position when you turn the power off or playback captured images.

(4) Robust design to withstand a variety of shooting conditions

The lens is weather-sealed at ten places on the barrel, making it dust and weather resistant and capable of operating in temperatures down to -10°C, giving you peace of mind even in outdoor scenes in light rain or in dusty conditions.

(5) Expanded shooting coverage with the use of the high-performance GF1.4X TC WR teleconverter

The lens can be combined with the GF1.4X TC WR, a high-performance teleconverter that extends lens's focal length by 1.4 times, to cover the focal length range of 140mm-280mm (equivalent to 111-221mm in the 35mm film format) for even greater shooting coverage.