Fujifilm : signs a basic agreement on sales partnership with JEOL, reinforcing in-vitro diagnostics business in the global market Launches clinical chemistry systems to the global market consisting of reagents and analyzing equipment.

February 4, 2019

FUJIFILM Corporation (President: Kenji Sukeno) has today signed a basic agreement with JEOL Ltd. (President: Gon-emon Kurihara, 'JEOL') Japan's major manufacturer of automated biochemistry analyzers, regarding the marketing and distribution of JEOL's clinical chemistry analyzer products in the global market outside of Japan. JEOL specializes in equipment for performing clinical chemistry biochemical analysis on blood and urine samples to determine the levels of glucose, cholesterol, and other component. Fujifilm will combine clinical chemistry reagents ('reagents') handled by FUJIFILM Wako Pure Chemical Corporation (President: Kazuo Shiraki, 'Fujifilm Wako'), with JEOL's automated biochemistry analyzers ('analyzers'), and launch them as Fujifilm-branded clinical chemistry systems this autumn in the global market.

Clinical chemistry testing is essential in diagnosing medical conditions, observing their progression, determining the efficacy of treatments and checking general health conditions. Public awareness on health and prevention of lifestyle diseases is rising not only in industrialized nations but also in emerging economies where rapid economic development takes place, resulting improvement in the standard of living. The global clinical chemistry market is said to be worth approx. US$10 billion per annum, with an anticipated annual growth rate of 3% on average*. The Middle East and African market, in particular, is expanding at the rate of 6.2% per annum, well above the international average**.

For over 30 years, Fujifilm has globally supplied healthcare equipment in its in-vitro diagnostics business, including the FUJI DRI-CHEM series of dry clinical chemistry analyzers, allowing quick and easy testing of blood samples at hospitals and clinics, and other point-of-care products***including the FUJI DRI-CHEM Immuno AG1, a highly-sensitive system that swiftly provides diagnosis of influenza and other infectious diseases. Mainly targeting the Japanese market, Fujifilm Wako has supplied test reagents of advanced quality stability and analysis reliability as well as testing equipment such as the µTASWako i30 fully-automated microfluidic-based clinical immunoanalyzer, capable of providing early diagnosis of hepatocellular carcinoma and determining treatment efficacy, and the FOBITWAKO(II) fecal occult blood analyzer, used for colon cancer screening.

In this partnership, Fujifilm Wako's test reagents, which are renowned for a high level of quality stability and analysis reliability to boast the largest market share in Japan for many years, are combined with JEOL's analyzers, which have been adopted by Japanese and global clients for many years and are characterized with highly-accurate 'microanalysis' capability. The resulting Fujifilm-branded biochemical test systems will be promoted, through Fujifilm's global sales network, to clinical pathological laboratories at major medical institutions and contract laboratories. Sales activities will start in the Middle East and African region, and will be gradually expanded to other regions including emerging markets in Asia.

The campaign to introduce the systems has been launched today at the Fujifilm booth of the MEDLAB 2019*4trade show, held in the United Arab Emirates, where the company showcased Fujifilm Wako's test reagents and JEOL's analyzing equipment.

Fujifilm will continue to accelerate active investment in and overseas deployment of its in-vitro diagnostics business for its further expansion, while providing products that address various needs of medical frontline, thereby contributing to maintaining and promoting people's health and well-being.

* Source: China Association of In-Vitro Diagnostics (May 2018)

Source: China Association of In-Vitro Diagnostics (May 2018) ** According to survey by Fujifilm

According to survey by Fujifilm *** Medical products used for testing, carried out by healthcare workers at the point of medical care

Medical products used for testing, carried out by healthcare workers at the point of medical care *4 Exhibition of in-vitro diagnostic solutions, held at the Dubai World Trade Centre in United Arab Emirates from February 4 to 7

