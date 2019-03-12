Fujifilm : to buy Biogen Danish subsidiary for about $890 million

It said it expects the acquisition of Biogen Denmark Manufacturing ApS to be completed in August.

The Denmark unit has a facility equipped with six 15,000 litre bioreactors that can manufacture cell culture-derived biologics.

Biogen said it expects the site's 800 staff to remain employed.

Through the acquisition, Fujifilm aims to achieve its 100 billion yen (£678.23 million) revenue target in its contact development and manufacturing organisation (CDMO) business by 2021, two years ahead of its original goal.

Fujifilm last year said it would buy two biotechnology units from compatriot JXTG Holdings Inc for about $800 million.

