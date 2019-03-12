Log in
Fujifilm : to buy Biogen Danish subsidiary for about $890 million

0
03/12/2019 | 04:12am EDT
A man is silhouetted in front of Fujifilm Holdings' logo ahead of its news conference in Tokyo

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan's Fujifilm Holdings Corp said on Tuesday it is buying a subsidiary of Biogen Inc for around $890 million to bolster its healthcare business.

It said it expects the acquisition of Biogen Denmark Manufacturing ApS to be completed in August.

The Denmark unit has a facility equipped with six 15,000 litre bioreactors that can manufacture cell culture-derived biologics.

Biogen said it expects the site's 800 staff to remain employed.

Through the acquisition, Fujifilm aims to achieve its 100 billion yen (£678.23 million) revenue target in its contact development and manufacturing organisation (CDMO) business by 2021, two years ahead of its original goal.

Fujifilm last year said it would buy two biotechnology units from compatriot JXTG Holdings Inc for about $800 million.

(Reporting by Takashi Umekawa; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman and Christopher Cushing)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BIOGEN 1.15% 311.46 Delayed Quote.3.50%
FUJIFILM HOLDINGS CORP 0.28% 5008 End-of-day quote.18.79%
0
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2019 2 446 B
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 131 B
Finance 2019 302 B
Yield 2019 1,60%
P/E ratio 2019 15,87
P/E ratio 2020 12,94
EV / Sales 2019 0,93x
EV / Sales 2020 0,86x
Capitalization 2 577 B
Chart FUJIFILM HOLDINGS CORP
Duration : Period :
FUJIFILM Holdings Corp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FUJIFILM HOLDINGS CORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 5 644  JPY
Spread / Average Target 13%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Shigetaka Komori Chairman & Group Chief Executive Officer
Kenji Sukeno President, Group COO & Representative Director
Takashi Iwasaki Director & Chief Technology Officer
Kouichi Tamai Director & Vice President
Kunitaro Kitamura Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FUJIFILM HOLDINGS CORP18.79%23 149
CANON INC8.90%37 535
SEIKO EPSON CORPORATION7.76%5 767
KONICA MINOLTA INC10.64%4 795
BROTHER INDUSTRIES LTD27.51%4 614
DATALOGIC SPA12.99%1 514
