Fujifilm : to invest 10 billion yen in its bio CDMO business.

01/06/2019 | 09:54pm EST

Increasing its biopharmaceutical production capacity and capabilities to meet the growing needs of its customer portfolio

January 7, 2019

FUJIFILM Corporation (President: Kenji Sukeno) announced plans to invest approximately JPY 10 billion (approximately $90 million U.S. dollars) in order to expand its Bio Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) Business. This investment will include the expansion of existing production facilities at its North Carolina location to support the growing needs of its customer portfolio. Further investments are planned at the company's other locations; details shall be announced in first quarter of 2019.

FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies (FDB), is a leading CDMO with demonstrated leadership in the development and manufacture of recombinant biopharmaceuticals and gene therapies. Fujifilm is investing in FDB's facilities to increase production capacity to meet its growing customer demands. This new round of investments will include the addition of 2000L single use cell culture manufacturing trains, cell culture purification suites and new microbial recovery suites to its existing facilities in North Carolina. These additions will increase cell culture manufacturing capacity by approximately 25% and microbial capacity by approximately 50% at its North Carolina location. The company expects that the increased production capacity will be ready for cGMP manufacture by early 2020.

'We provide high-quality products and services through leading-edge, proprietary technologies in various fields,' said Takatoshi Ishikawa, Director, Senior Vice President, General Manager of Bio CDMO Division, FUJIFILM Corporation. 'Fujifilm is dedicated to supporting the biologics industry by providing flexible manufacturing capacity that supports our clients in getting medicines to patients.'

Biopharmaceuticals are gaining an increasing share of the overall pharmaceuticals market due to the potential of therapies to produce strong results with less side-effects. Biopharmaceutical production requires the use of advanced manufacturing technologies and facilities for culturing, separation and purification. Due to the complicated nature of manufacturing biopharmaceuticals, an increasing number of pharmaceutical companies and bio-venture companies are outsourcing process development and manufacturing activities to CDMOs with excellent technologies and facilities. The contract development and manufacturing market for biopharmaceutical is projected to achieve growth of more than 8% per annum*accordingly.

Fujifilm has committed to grow its CDMO business to meet a JPY100 billion sales target by March 2024. This target will be achieved by delivering to its customers an industry leading service, which draws from its rich culture of innovation and leverages best practices in operational excellence developed through its extensive manufacturing experience across a wide range of businesses and technologies. Fujifilm's culture of innovation and reputation of manufacturing excellence leverage synergies between the various business units to ensure rapid growth to better serve the healthcare community.

About Fujifilm

FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies is an industry-leading Biologics Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) with locations in Billingham, UK, RTP, North Carolina and College Station, Texas. FUJIFILM Diosynth has over twenty five years of experience in the development and manufacturing of recombinant proteins, vaccines, monoclonal antibodies, among other large molecules, viral products and medical countermeasures expressed in a wide array of microbial, mammalian, and host/virus systems. The company offers a comprehensive list of services from cell line development using its proprietary pAVEway™ microbial and Apollo™ cell line systems to process development, analytical development, clinical and FDA-approved commercial manufacturing. FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies is a partnership between FUJIFILM Corporation and Mitsubishi Corporation. For more information, go to: www.fujifilmdiosynth.com.

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation, Tokyo, Japan brings cutting-edge solutions to a broad range of global industries by leveraging its depth of knowledge and fundamental technologies developed in its relentless pursuit of innovation. Its proprietary core technologies contribute to the various fields including healthcare, graphic systems, highly functional materials, optical devices, digital imaging and document products. These products and services are based on its extensive portfolio of chemical, mechanical, optical, electronic and imaging technologies. For the year ended March 31, 2018, the company had global revenues of $23.0 billion, at an exchange rate of 106 yen to the dollar. Fujifilm is committed to environmental stewardship and good corporate citizenship. For more information, please visit: www.fujifilmholdings.com.

All product and company names herein may be trademarks of their registered owners.

For inquiries on information in this media release, contact:

Media Contact:FUJIFILM Holdings America Corporation
TEL :914-789-8523FUJIFILM Corporation Corporate Communications Division
TEL :+81-3-6271-2000Other Contact:FUJIFILM Corporation Bio CDMO Division
TEL :+81-3-6271-2171

Disclaimer

Fujifilm Holdings Corporation published this content on 07 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 January 2019 02:53:09 UTC
