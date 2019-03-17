Fujifilm : wins the internationally prestigious “iF Design Award” with 20 products.

-Recognized for design excellence, advanced performance and superior operability in products of various business fields

-Portable X-ray unit 'CALNEO Xair' wins the highest ranked 'iF Gold Award'

March 18, 2019

FUJIFILM Corporation (President: Kenji Sukeno) is proud to announce that it has been awarded the iF Design Award 2019, sponsored by the iF International Forum Design (Hanover, Germany), for 20 of its products in various business fields including the hybrid instant camera 'instax SQUARE SQ20,' 'X Series' of digital cameras and endoscope systems. This time, portable X-ray unit 'CALNEO Xair,' which enables easy and convenient X-ray diagnostics for patients receiving medical care at home, has been awarded the highest ranked 'iF Gold Award 2019'.

Each of the products was highly praised not only for its external design but also from various perspectives including advanced product performance, ease of use and user interface that offers excellent operability.

The iF Design Award is a prestigious international design award launched in 1953, and is considered one of the top three global design awards, alongside Germany's 'Red Dot Design Award' and the United States' 'the International Design Excellence Awards (IDEA)'. This year, there were 6,375 entries from 52 countries and regions.

In developing a wide range of products and services, Fujifilm not only pursues functionality and performance, but also strives to develop designs that bring out the best of advanced functionality. In addition to creating beautiful external designs, Fujifilm is working to create new product value by developing designs that realize simple and comfortable operability and portability.

With attention firmly on design excellence as one of the product values, it is an honor to announce that its 20 products were chosen for iF Design Award out of numerous entries from around the world. Fujifilm will continue to develop superior products into the future.

1) Portable X-ray unit 'CALNEO Xair' [iF Gold Award 2019]

'CALNEO Xair' is Fujifilm's first portable X-ray unit that can be carried to any point of use with ease. The use of compact and lightweight X-ray tube and battery has successfully reduced its total weight to just 3.5kg for exceptional portability and operability. It allows users to take and check X-ray images easily in places with limited space, such as home health care situation. It can capture high-quality images despite the use of low-dose radiation when combined with a high-sensitivity cassette-size DR unit such as the X-ray diagnostic imaging system 'FUJIFILM CALNEO Smart' which is equipped with Fujifilm's proprietary ISS method*and noise-reduction circuit**.

'CALNEO Xair' can reduce physical strain of doctors and medical staffs who need to carry and set up X-ray equipment for home health care, while also contributing to reducing patients' radiation dosage.

* The ISS (Irradiation Side Sampling) is a method in which the sensor (TFT panel) is positioned on the irradiation side. Compared to the conventional FPD (Flat Panel Detector) method, ISS method can convert X-ray energy into optical signals with minimal attenuation, which enable higher efficiency in X-ray energy conversion.

2) Hybrid instant camera 'instax SQAURE SQ20'

3) Medium-format mirrorless digital camera 'FUJIFILM GFX 50R'

4) Mirrorless digital camera 'FUJIFILM X-H1'

5) Mirrorless digital camera 'FUJIFILM X-T3'

6) Mirrorless digital camera 'FUJIFILM X-T100'

7) Mirrorless digital camera 'FUJIFILM X-A5'

8) Premium compact digital camera 'FUJIFILM XF10'

9) Interchangeable lens for digital camera X Series 'FUJINON XF200mmF2 R LM OIS WR'

10) Interchangeable lens for medium-format mirrorless digital camera GFX Series

'FUJINON GF250mmF4 R LM OIS WR'

11) Interchangeable lens for medium-format mirrorless digital camera GFX Series

'FUJINON GF45mmF2.8 R WR'

12) Projector 'FUJIFILM PROJECTOR Z5000'

13) Surveillance camera 'FUJIFILM SX800'

14) Portable zoom lens for broadcasting 'FUJINON UA46x9.5BERD'

15) Focus demand 'FUJINON EPD‐41A‐D01' (Accessory for portable zoom lens for broadcasting)

16) Automated Clinical Chemistry Analyzer 'DRI-CHEM NX700'

17) Densitometry Analyzer 'DRI-CHEM IMMUNO AG2'

18) LED Endoscopy system 'EP-6000 / EG-6400N'

19) Duodenoscope 'ED-580T'

20) Inkjet Digital Press 'Jet Press 750S'

