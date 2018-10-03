Fujifilm : won “Good Design Award 2018” with 29 products in recognition of their design and performance.

Portable X-ray unit 'CALNEO Xair' and X-ray diagnostic imaging system 'CALNEO Dual' selected for Best 100

October 3, 2018

FUJIFILM Corporation (President: Kenji Sukeno) is pleased to announce that it has been awarded the Good Design Award 2018*, organized by the Japan Institute of Design Promotion, for 29 of its products in a wide range of business fields including instax Series of instant cameras, X Series of digital cameras and endoscopy products. The company has received the Award for 34 consecutive years since 1985. This year, 2 products have been selected for the Good Design Best 100, namely Portable X-ray unit 'FUJIFILM CALNEO Xair' that facilitates easy and convenient X-ray examination for home medical care, and X-ray diagnostic imaging system 'FUJIFILM DR CALNEO Dual' that is capable of capturing high-resolution X-rays and X-rays for measuring bone density at the same time. The honor of receiving the Award for as many as 29 products is in recognition of not only outstanding product appearance but also various other features such as excellent product performance and superb user interface that provides ease of use and advanced operability.

In developing a wide range of products and services, Fujifilm has pursued a high level of functionality and performance, while working on developing designs that bring out the full potential of excellent functionality. The company strives to create new product values by going one step further by pursuing not only the appearance design but also exploring designs that facilitate ease of use, operability and portability.

As Fujifilm pursues design excellence as a key product value, numerous products have won the Good Design Award from among the large number of entries. Encouraged by this achievement, Fujifilm will continue to strive to develop outstanding products.

* The Good Design Award is Japan's only comprehensive design evaluation and promotion program operated by the Japan Industrial Design Promotion Organization (today's Japan Institute of Design Promotion) in 1988, based on the Good Design Selection System (or G Mark System) established by the Ministry of International Trade and Industry (today's Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry) in 1957. The program has been run for over 50 years to promote excellent designs that facilitate industrial development and enrichment of our lives.

Fujifilm makes no representation that products in this brochure are commercially available in all countries.

