FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation    4901   JP3814000000

FUJIFILM HOLDINGS CORPORATION

(4901)
FUJIFILM : Japan's Fujifilm gets $265 million U.S. contract to boost output of potential virus vaccine

07/28/2020 | 12:20am EDT
U.S. President Trump visits Fujifilm Diosynth Biotechnologies' Innovation Center in Morrrisville, North Carolina

The United States has awarded a $265 million contract to a Texas facility of Japan's Fujifilm Holdings Corp to step up production of a coronavirus vaccine candidate, President Donald Trump said.

Trump made the announcement on Monday, as he toured another Fujifilm facility in North Carolina. The order widens a pact between the Department of Health and Human Services, the Texas A&M university system and Fujifilm Diosynth Biotechnologies.

The funds will speed by several months an expansion planned at the Texas facility in College Station, with completion now expected this fall, Fujifilm said in a news release.

Last week, Fujifilm Diosynth, a drug ingredient subsidiary of the Japanese firm, said it would make bulk drug substances for Novavax Inc.'s virus vaccine candidate, NVX-CoV2373.

It added that it would spend $928 million to double capacity at a Denmark facility that is also involved in making virus treatments.

The company's shares climbed 3.2% in Tokyo in a flat overall market.

(Reporting by Rocky Swift; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
FUJIFILM HOLDINGS CORPORATION 1.51% 4777 End-of-day quote.-8.66%
NOVAVAX, INC. 4.23% 139.6 Delayed Quote.3,407.54%
Financials
Sales 2021 2 262 B 21 456 M 21 456 M
Net income 2021 130 B 1 235 M 1 235 M
Net cash 2021 277 B 2 629 M 2 629 M
P/E ratio 2021 14,6x
Yield 2021 2,05%
Capitalization 1 910 B 18 152 M 18 115 M
EV / Sales 2020
EV / Sales 2021 0,72x
Nbr of Employees 73 906
Free-Float 73,7%
Chart FUJIFILM HOLDINGS CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FUJIFILM HOLDINGS CORPORAT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 5 922,13 JPY
Last Close Price 4 777,00 JPY
Spread / Highest target 46,5%
Spread / Average Target 24,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -12,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Shigetaka Komori Chairman & Group Chief Executive Officer
Kenji Sukeno President, Group COO & Representative Director
Takashi Iwasaki Director & Chief Technology Officer
Kouichi Tamai Director & Vice President
Takatoshi Ishikawa Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FUJIFILM HOLDINGS CORPORATION-8.66%17 772
CANON INC.-29.73%20 979
RICOH COMPANY, LTD.-33.05%5 557
BROTHER INDUSTRIES, LTD.-17.22%4 595
SEIKO EPSON CORPORATION-24.77%4 020
TOSHIBA TEC CORPORATION-1.88%2 319
