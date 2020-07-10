Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo Stock Exchange  >  FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation    4901   JP3814000000

FUJIFILM HOLDINGS CORPORATION

(4901)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Fujifilm : Avigan inconclusive in COVID-19 patients in Japan trial

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/10/2020 | 02:33am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Tablets of Avigan (generic name : Favipiravir), a drug approved as an anti-influenza drug in Japan and developed by drug maker Toyama Chemical Co, a subsidiary of Fujifilm Holdings Co. are displayed during a photo opportunity in Tokyo

A clinical trial of Fujifilm Holdings Corp's Avigan drug yielded inconclusive results as a treatment of COVID-19, Japanese researchers said on Friday.

Although patients given the drug early in the trial showed more improvement than those who got delayed doses, the results did not reach statistical significance, Fujita Health University researcher Yohei Doi said.

The results, announced at a news conference on Friday, followed the completion of a clinical trial conducted between March and May on 89 patients across Japan.

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe had said he hoped the drug would be approved as a COVID-19 treatment in May, but a shortage of patients in Japan delayed the progress of clinical trials. It has been approved as a COVID-19 treatment in Russia and India.

Known generically as favipiravir, Avigan was developed by a subsidiary of Fujifilm and it was approved in Japan as an emergency influenza treatment in 2014.

Interest in the drug soared in March after a Chinese official said it appeared to help patients recover from COVID-19. It is now the subject of at least 25 clinical trials around the world.

The Japanese government called on Fujifilm to triple national stockpiles of the drug and pledged to give it away to countries asking for it.

Concerns remain about the drug as it has been shown to cause birth defects in animal studies.

(Reporting by Rocky Swift; Editing by Chris Gallagher and Chang-Ran Kim)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
FUJIFILM HOLDINGS CORPORATION -0.99% 4619 End-of-day quote.-11.68%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) 0.56% 71.0723 Delayed Quote.14.77%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on FUJIFILM HOLDINGS CORPORAT
02:33aFUJIFILM : Avigan inconclusive in COVID-19 patients in Japan trial
RE
07/01DR REDDY LABORATORIES : Fujifilm ties up with Indian firm on potential COVID-19 ..
AQ
07/01Fujifilm to partner with Dr. Reddy's to sell Avigan as COVID-19 treatment
RE
06/11Japan's Fujifilm to spend $928 million to double capacity of Danish drug faci..
RE
06/08UPDATE1 : Falling coronavirus cases in Japan cause delay in Avigan clinical test..
AQ
06/08URGENT : Fujifilm to continue Avigan coronavirus clinical tests into July
AQ
06/08FUJIFILM : Urgent Headline News
AQ
06/08Fujifilm says COVID-19 drug research may drag on into July
RE
05/26FUJIFILM : wins sustainability award for its completely process-less printing pl..
AQ
05/26MERCK : Fujifilm collaborates with Merck & Co., Inc., Kenilworth, N.J., U.S.A. i..
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 2 342 B 21 906 M 21 906 M
Net income 2020 153 B 1 434 M 1 434 M
Net cash 2020 206 B 1 926 M 1 926 M
P/E ratio 2020 12,2x
Yield 2020 2,05%
Capitalization 1 846 B 17 216 M 17 266 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 0,70x
Nbr of Employees 73 906
Free-Float 73,7%
Chart FUJIFILM HOLDINGS CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FUJIFILM HOLDINGS CORPORAT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 5 942,13 JPY
Last Close Price 4 619,00 JPY
Spread / Highest target 51,5%
Spread / Average Target 28,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -2,58%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Shigetaka Komori Chairman & Group Chief Executive Officer
Kenji Sukeno President, Group COO & Representative Director
Takashi Iwasaki Director & Chief Technology Officer
Kouichi Tamai Director & Vice President
Takatoshi Ishikawa Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FUJIFILM HOLDINGS CORPORATION-11.68%17 216
CANON INC.-31.73%20 287
RICOH COMPANY, LTD.-35.23%5 258
BROTHER INDUSTRIES, LTD.-17.88%4 499
SEIKO EPSON CORPORATION-27.61%3 885
TOSHIBA TEC CORPORATION-7.63%2 139
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group