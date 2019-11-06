Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo  >  FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation    4901   JP3814000000

FUJIFILM HOLDINGS CORPORATION

(4901)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Fujifilm Chief Looks Beyond Xerox -- WSJ

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/06/2019 | 02:48am EST

By Megumi Fujikawa

TOKYO -- Fujifilm Holdings Corp.'s chairman and chief executive said he didn't have hard feelings after he abandoned his bid for U.S. corporate icon Xerox Holdings Corp., describing a revised deal as a chance to grow.

"Honestly, this agreement is better," said Shigetaka Komori, the longtime leader of Fujifilm.

The companies concluded nearly two years of mudslinging with a deal Tuesday that will give the Japanese camera and office-equipment maker 100% control of its joint venture with Xerox. The joint venture, called Fuji Xerox, was created in 1962 to supply copy machines in Japan and elsewhere in the Asia-Pacific region.

Xerox will get $2.3 billion and give up its 25% stake in Fuji Xerox.

"There are no hard feelings. We came up with this conclusion, thinking in a businesslike manner," Mr. Komori said. He said the deal was beneficial because Fuji Xerox, now under the Tokyo company's full control, will be able to supply its machines to other brand-name copier makers around the globe instead of just Xerox.

Fujifilm will continue to supply its machines to Xerox for now, but Mr. Komori said the company wouldn't consider a merger with the U.S. company in the future. Fuji Xerox's use of the Xerox brand name is governed by a technology agreement with the U.S. company that expires in March 2021.

Fujifilm and Xerox agreed to merge in January 2018 after Fujifilm was approached by Xerox, according to Mr. Komori. The deal fell apart after two of Xerox's biggest shareholders -- activist investors Carl Icahn and Darwin Deason -- argued it undervalued Xerox. That prompted Xerox to walk away, and the two men won control of Xerox's board.

Investors in Fujifilm welcomed Tuesday's settlement, in which Fujifilm agreed to drop a lawsuit seeking to force Xerox to go through with the original merger deal. Fujifilm shares closed 6.7% higher in Tokyo trading Tuesday.

Rakuten Securities strategist Masayuki Kubota said the settlement came as a relief to Fujifilm investors because acquiring Xerox would have been money-losing.

The office equipment business is still growing in Asia's emerging economies, but the market is shrinking in the U.S., Mr. Kubota said. "If Fujifilm invested in the U.S., it could have ruined its efforts to reform its business structure and focus on more-promising medical and pharmaceutical sectors," he said.

With the decline of photo film, Fujifilm has been stressing its medical business. Still, office equipment remains a cash generator and accounts for about 40% of Fujifilm Holdings' roughly $22 billion total revenue.

Corrections & Amplifications Fujifilm Holdings Corp. abandoned its bid for Xerox Holdings Corp. An earlier version of this article misspelled the company's name as Zerox in the headline. (Nov. 5, 2019)

Write to Megumi Fujikawa at megumi.fujikawa@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
FUJI CO., LTD. 2.82% 2003 End-of-day quote.9.10%
FUJI CORPORATION 0.78% 1816 End-of-day quote.43.90%
FUJIFILM HOLDINGS CORPORATION 6.74% 5066 End-of-day quote.20.16%
ICAHN ENTERPRISES L.P. -1.69% 68.21 Delayed Quote.19.50%
KOMORI CORPORATION 2.94% 1189 End-of-day quote.10.30%
KUBOTA CORPORATION 3.21% 1752 End-of-day quote.15.15%
RAKUTEN, INC. 1.07% 1035 End-of-day quote.45.16%
XEROX HOLDINGS CORPORATION 4.90% 36.37 Delayed Quote.75.46%
YONDOSHI HOLDINGS INC. 1.48% 2667 End-of-day quote.24.51%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on FUJIFILM HOLDINGS CORPORAT
02:48aXerox Considers Takeover Attempt For HP -- WSJ
DJ
02:48aFujifilm Chief Looks Beyond Xerox -- WSJ
DJ
02:14aXEROX CONSIDERS TAKEOVER OFFER FOR P : Wsj
RE
01:23aFUJIFILM : Xerox to sell off 25 per cent Fuji stake in deal worth over $2.3bn
AQ
11/05Tech Flat as Uber Weighs -- Tech Roundup
DJ
11/05GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : ArcelorMittal, Adecco, Pandora, Samsung
11/05UPDATE2 : Fujifilm gives up on Xerox acquisition, to dissolve 57-year-old JV
AQ
11/05XEROX : Restructures FUJIFILM Relationship
AQ
11/05FUJIFILM : to take control of Fuji Xerox joint venture
AQ
11/05FUJIFILM : Xerox exits Fujifilm venture with $2.3 billion stake sale to Japan pa..
RE
More news
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2020 2 419 B
EBIT 2020 233 B
Net income 2020 146 B
Finance 2020 261 B
Yield 2020 1,88%
P/E ratio 2020 14,0x
P/E ratio 2021 12,5x
EV / Sales2020 0,75x
EV / Sales2021 0,74x
Capitalization 2 074 B
Technical analysis trends FUJIFILM HOLDINGS CORPORAT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 5 621,50  JPY
Last Close Price 5 066,00  JPY
Spread / Highest target 23,5%
Spread / Average Target 11,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -5,25%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Shigetaka Komori Chairman & Group Chief Executive Officer
Kenji Sukeno President, Group COO & Representative Director
Takashi Iwasaki Director & Chief Technology Officer
Kouichi Tamai Director & Vice President
Takatoshi Ishikawa Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FUJIFILM HOLDINGS CORPORATION20.16%19 006
CANON INC.3.36%29 009
SEIKO EPSON CORPORATION3.85%5 006
BROTHER INDUSTRIES, LTD.33.12%4 866
KONICA MINOLTA, INC.-26.65%3 627
DATALOGIC S.P.A.-30.64%1 001
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group