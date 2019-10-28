Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo  >  FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation    4901   JP3814000000

FUJIFILM HOLDINGS CORPORATION

(4901)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Fujifilm : introduces industrial inkjet component “Samba JPC”

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/28/2019 | 12:07am EDT

-Offering core parts of the premium-quality inkjet digital press 'Jet Press 750S'
-Launching inkjet solution business that caters to diverse user needs

Tokyo, October 28, 2019 - FUJIFILM Corporation (President: Kenji Sukeno) is pleased to announce on November 1 the launch of 'Samba JCP*', an inkjet printer component that encompasses core parts and software required for developing industrial single-pass inkjet printing devices for commercial and package printing applications. The Samba JCP consists of nine units including image processing software, printhead cleaner and a printbar**that incorporates the SAMBA high-definition 1200dpi printhead based on MEMS***made by FUJIFILM Dimatix, a leading company in industrial inkjet printheads. These are used in Fujifilm's 'Jet Press 750S' inkjet digital press, which delivers premium printing quality that designed to outperforms traditional offset printing. Fujifilm will offer the new component to printing device manufacturers and inkjet integrators in Japan, the United States and Europe, in an effort to assist in solving the challenges in developing inkjet printing devices.

Inkjet printing technology is continually evolving, enabling multi-type, short-run variable printing in fast turnaround. In recent years, the technology has been adopted increasingly in commercial printing of books and posters as well as printing on folding cartons, corrugated cardboards and labels. Inkjet print quality and productivity must further improve as the market enters increasingly demanding applications such as flexible packaging including food packaging.

The use of the Samba JPC allows users to achieve fast development of inkjet printing devices with premium image quality and reliability, taking maximum advantage of the high-definition SAMBA printhead. The printbar is available in two printing widths, 10 inches (approximately 25cm) and 30 inches (approximately 76cm), and customized printing widths can be provided, too. According to user requests, Fujifilm will offer the Samba JPC in combination with Fujifilm inks or its nine units separately even single unit. The Samba JPC is ideal for printing device manufacturers who wish to develop high-definition single-pass inkjet printers quickly, printing device manufacturers currently developing inkjet printers that use SAMBA printheads, or integrators who wish to boost the reliability of inkjet printers they integrate into brand owner production processes.

Fujifilm will continue to develop and supply innovative products for the industrial inkjet printer market, whose areas of application are expanding further, thereby contributing to the advancement of various industries.

  • *'JPC' in 'Samba JPC' stands for 'Jet Press Component.'
  • **A unit that features printheads placed side by side and also integrates a drive mechanism for printing
  • ***MEMS stands for 'Micro Electro Mechanical Systems.' It is a general term that describes micro-sized devices that are based on the technology for processing semiconductor devices to form minute 3D structures, drive mechanism and electrical circuits.

1. Product name

Industrial inkjet component 'Samba JPC'

Units comprising the Samba JPC

Unit name
Printbar system Printbar (Printing width: 10 inches / 30 inches)
Automatic printhead adjuster
Ink circulation unit
Capping unit
Printbar lifter
Anti-collision sensor
Image optimizing system Image optimizing software
Inline scanner (Scanning width: 15 inches / 30 inches)
Head cleaner Head cleaner

2. Release date

November 1, 2019

3. Price

Open

4. Main features of the Samba JPC

(1) Printbar system with advanced printing precision
The printbar features multiple printheads, precisely positioned, to achieve premium-quality printing across its entire printing width. The ink circulation unit regulates the amount of ink circulated according to printing conditions so that ink is constantly fed to the printheads at the optimum state, thereby delivering advanced printing performance even at high-speed printing.

(2) Image optimizing system that corrects banding and uneven output to reduce the frequency of printhead replacement
Long-term use could deflect ink-jetting direction or cause non jetting nozzles, but the image optimizing software can automatically control the surrounding nozzles to prevent banding or unevenness in finished printouts. This effectively reduces waste sheets from uneven printout or other causes generated in the process of producing printed materials, while also reducing the frequency of printhead replacement.

(3) Head cleaner capable of thoroughly cleaning even fast-drying inks
The head cleaner uses the 'wet-web' system, in which fabric that has Fujifilm's special processing applied is wetted with cleaning solution to wipe clean printheads. This offers an advanced level of cleaning capability, removing even fast-drying inks, which are normally difficult to clean, without damaging printheads.

(4) Customization according to applications
The printbar is available in two printing widths, 10 inches (approximately 25cm) and 30 inches (approximately 76cm), and customized printing widths can be provided according to users' applications. Users can have single unit separately.

For inquiries on information in this media release, contact:

Media Contact:FUJIFILM Corporation
Corporate Communications Division
TEL :+81-3-6271-2000Customer Contact:Inkjet Business Division
TEL :+81-3-6419-0530

Disclaimer

Fujifilm Holdings Corporation published this content on 28 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 October 2019 04:06:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on FUJIFILM HOLDINGS CORPORAT
12:07aFUJIFILM : introduces industrial inkjet component “Samba JPC”
PU
10/23FUJIFILM : Fuji Xerox Signs Agreement to Propose Acquisition of Australian Offic..
PU
10/23FUJIFILM : introduces the mirrorless digital camera“FUJIFILM X-Pro3”
PU
10/03FUJIFILM : won 'Good Design Award 2019' for 32 products
AQ
10/03FUJIFILM : to Sponsor the World Marketing Summit 2019, Organized by Professor Ph..
BU
10/02YOKOGAWA ELECTRIC : Fujifilm expands its medical IT business with the acquisitio..
AQ
10/02FUJIFILM : won “Good Design Award 2019” for 32 products.
PU
10/02FUJIFILM : launches Smartphone printer “instax mini Link”
PU
10/01FUJIFILM : launches FUJINON TECHNO-STABI TS-X 1440
PU
09/30FUJIFILM : expands its medical IT business with the acquisition of the Japanese ..
PU
More news
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2020 2 419 B
EBIT 2020 233 B
Net income 2020 146 B
Finance 2020 261 B
Yield 2020 2,00%
P/E ratio 2020 13,2x
P/E ratio 2021 11,8x
EV / Sales2020 0,70x
EV / Sales2021 0,70x
Capitalization 1 957 B
Technical analysis trends FUJIFILM HOLDINGS CORPORAT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 5 613,33  JPY
Last Close Price 4 781,00  JPY
Spread / Highest target 29,7%
Spread / Average Target 17,4%
Spread / Lowest Target 0,40%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Shigetaka Komori Chairman & Group Chief Executive Officer
Kenji Sukeno President, Group COO & Representative Director
Takashi Iwasaki Director & Chief Technology Officer
Kouichi Tamai Director & Vice President
Takatoshi Ishikawa Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FUJIFILM HOLDINGS CORPORATION13.40%18 020
CANON INC.1.72%28 895
SEIKO EPSON CORPORATION1.46%4 875
BROTHER INDUSTRIES, LTD.29.70%4 814
KONICA MINOLTA, INC.-17.36%3 644
SATO HOLDINGS CORPORATION18.86%943
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group