Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo Stock Exchange  >  FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation    4901   JP3814000000

FUJIFILM HOLDINGS CORPORATION

(4901)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Fujifilm : says significantly boosts capacity for COVID-19 treatment Avigan

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/15/2020 | 12:41am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Tablets of Avigan are displayed during a photo opportunity at Fujifilm's headquarters in Tokyo

Japan's Fujifilm Holdings Corp said it has expanded manufacturing capacity to "significantly increase" production of its anti-flu drug Avigan that is being tested as a treatment for COVID-19.

Fujifilm expects to increase the production of Avigan up to 100,000 treatment courses by July 2020, about 2.5 times more compared to the beginning of March when the company first began its current production run, and then to 300,000 by September, it said in a statement on Wednesday.

Fujifilm is allocating additional capacity at its Fujifilm Wako Pure Chemical Co. facility in Japan to produce the ingredients used to make Avigan. The company has also made partnerships with domestic and overseas companies for manufacturing processes and the production of raw ingredients.

Fujifilm is conducting clinical trials of Avigan on patients of COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, in Japan and the United States.

(Reporting by Rocky Swift; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on FUJIFILM HOLDINGS CORPORAT
12:41aFUJIFILM : says significantly boosts capacity for COVID-19 treatment Avigan
RE
04/13FUJIFILM : announces the start of a phase II clinical trial of its influenza ant..
AQ
04/11FUJIFILM : Toyama governor vows to help boost Avigan output amid virus pandemic
AQ
04/09Foreigners remain net sellers of Japan stocks for eighth week
RE
04/09FUJIFILM : to start clinical trial of antiviral drug Avigan in U.S.
AQ
04/09FUJIFILM : to start phase II clinical trial of Avigan for COVID-19 patients in U..
RE
04/07FUJIFILM : Japan's stimulus plan to combat coronavirus pain
RE
04/06FUJIFILM : Factbox - Japan's stimulus plan to combat coronavirus pain
RE
04/06FUJIFILM : Japan's Abe unveils 'massive' coronavirus stimulus worth 20% of GDP
RE
04/05FUJIFILM : shares hit record high after media reports Japan to boost Avigan drug..
RE
More news
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2020 2 360 B
EBIT 2020 215 B
Net income 2020 155 B
Finance 2020 323 B
Yield 2020 1,73%
P/E ratio 2020 14,2x
P/E ratio 2021 13,1x
EV / Sales2020 0,79x
EV / Sales2021 0,78x
Capitalization 2 187 B
Chart FUJIFILM HOLDINGS CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FUJIFILM HOLDINGS CORPORAT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 6 180,86  JPY
Last Close Price 5 472,00  JPY
Spread / Highest target 24,3%
Spread / Average Target 13,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -6,80%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Shigetaka Komori Chairman & Group Chief Executive Officer
Kenji Sukeno President, Group COO & Representative Director
Takashi Iwasaki Director & Chief Technology Officer
Kouichi Tamai Director & Vice President
Takatoshi Ishikawa Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FUJIFILM HOLDINGS CORPORATION-0.53%20 408
CANON INC.-0.66%22 050
RICOH COMPANY, LTD.-1.72%4 616
BROTHER INDUSTRIES, LTD.-1.05%4 090
SEIKO EPSON CORPORATION-1.55%3 258
KONICA MINOLTA, INC.-3.31%1 747
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group