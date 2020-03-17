Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo Stock Exchange  >  FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation    4901   JP3814000000

FUJIFILM HOLDINGS CORPORATION

(4901)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Fujifilm : shares jump 15% on China coronavirus drug trial boost

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/17/2020 | 11:07pm EDT
FILE PHOTO - Fujifilm's company logo is seen at its exhibition hall nearby the headquarters of Fujifilm Holdings Corp in Tokyo

Shares in Japan's Fujifilm Holdings Corp surged 15% on Wednesday morning after a Chinese official said the company's Avigan anti-flu drug appeared to help coronavirus patients recover.

Avigan, also known as Favipiravir, is manufactured by a subsidiary of Fujifilm, which has a healthcare arm although it is better known for its cameras. The drug was approved for use in Japan in 2014.

Favipiravir has been effective, with no obvious side-effects, in helping coronavirus patients recover, Zhang Xinmin, an official at China's Science and Technology Ministry, told reporters at a news conference on Tuesday.

A Fujifilm spokeswoman said the company had no comment on the Chinese government's announcement. Fujifilm manufactures Avigan only on receiving orders from the Japanese government and has no sales target for the drug, she said.

Fujifilm shares closed the morning up 14.7% at 5,207 yen, having briefly hit their daily limit high of 5,238 yen.

In a clinical trial in Shenzhen involving 80 participants, patients who took Favipiravir showed greater chest improvement and took less time to test negative for the genomic trace of the virus, compared with patients not given the drug, Zhang said.

First developed by Fujifilm Toyama Chemical Co Ltd, the drug has been approved for manufacturing in China by Zhejiang Hisun Pharmaceutical Co Ltd for use against new or recurring influenza in adults, the Chinese drugmaker said in a filing last month.

In 2016, the Japanese government supplied Favipiravir as an emergency aid to counter the Ebola virus outbreak in Guinea.

(Reporting by Tomo Uetake in Sydney, Roxanne Liu in Beijing and Makiko Yamazaki in Tokyo; Writing by Elaine Lies in Tokyo; Editing by Tom Hogue and Kenneth Maxwell)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
FUJIFILM HOLDINGS CORPORATION 0.77% 4332 End-of-day quote.-3.28%
ZHEJIANG HISUN PHARMACEUTICAL CO., LTD. -4.00% 12.95 End-of-day quote.35.92%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on FUJIFILM HOLDINGS CORPORAT
03/17FUJIFILM : shares jump 15% on China coronavirus drug trial boost
RE
03/17FUJIFILM : shares jump 15% on China coronavirus drug trial boost
RE
03/05HP rejects Xerox's raised takeover offer of $35 billion
RE
02/28FUJIFILM : launches mirrorless digital camera 'FUJIFILM X-T4'
AQ
02/25GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE: Boeing gets 2020’s first order, Expedia slashes 3000 job..
02/22UPDATE2 : Japan mulls using anti-flu drug Avigan to treat coronavirus
AQ
02/21UPDATE1 : Japan mulls using anti-flu drug Avigan to treat coronavirus
AQ
02/21URGENT : Japan mulls using anti-flu drug Avigan to treat coronavirus
AQ
02/18Gilead's Coronavirus Drug Trial Slowed Due to Lack of Eligible Recruits
DJ
02/17Xerox courts HP shareholders as takeover battle heats up
RE
More news
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2020 2 390 B
EBIT 2020 224 B
Net income 2020 159 B
Finance 2020 323 B
Yield 2020 2,09%
P/E ratio 2020 11,5x
P/E ratio 2021 10,3x
EV / Sales2020 0,62x
EV / Sales2021 0,63x
Capitalization 1 816 B
Chart FUJIFILM HOLDINGS CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FUJIFILM HOLDINGS CORPORAT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 6 225,54  JPY
Last Close Price 4 538,00  JPY
Spread / Highest target 54,3%
Spread / Average Target 37,2%
Spread / Lowest Target 21,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Shigetaka Komori Chairman & Group Chief Executive Officer
Kenji Sukeno President, Group COO & Representative Director
Takashi Iwasaki Director & Chief Technology Officer
Kouichi Tamai Director & Vice President
Takatoshi Ishikawa Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FUJIFILM HOLDINGS CORPORATION-3.28%16 368
CANON INC.-3.26%20 676
RICOH COMPANY, LTD.-5.25%4 817
BROTHER INDUSTRIES, LTD.-1.78%3 526
SEIKO EPSON CORPORATION-5.61%3 244
KONICA MINOLTA, INC.-3.88%1 967
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group