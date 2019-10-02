Fujifilm : won “Good Design Award 2019” for 32 products.

- The largest number of products among the awarded companies

- Five products including binoculars, ultrasound equipment and projector selected for 'Good Design Best 100'

Tokyo, October 2, 2019 - FUJIFILM Corporation (President: Kenji Sukeno) is pleased to announce that it has been awarded the Good Design Award 2019*, organized by the Japan Institute of Design Promotion, for products in a wide range of business fields including the X Series and GFX Series of digital cameras, ASTALIFT series of cosmetics products and endoscopy systems. The company has won the Award for 32 products, the largest number in the awarded companies this year and also a record number Fujifilm has ever won.

In addition, five products, including the binoculars 'FUJINON TECHNO-STABI TS-X 1440', ultrasound equipment 'iViz air', and 'FUJIFILM PROJECTOR Z5000' have been selected for the Good Design Best 100.

In developing a wide range of products and services, Fujifilm has pursued a high level of functionality and performance, while working on developing designs that bring out the full potential of excellent functionality. The company strives to create new product value by pursuing not only exterior design aesthetics but also exploring designs that facilitate ease of use and operability.

Amidst its pursuit for design excellence as a key product value, Fujifilm has managed to win the Good Design Award for 32 of its products, the highest number won among the awarded companies. Encouraged by this achievement, the company will continue to work on developing outstanding products.

* The Good Design Award is Japan's only comprehensive design evaluation and promotion program launched by the Japan Industrial Design Promotion Organization (today's Japan Institute of Design Promotion) in 1988, based on the Good Design Selection System (or G Mark System) established by the Ministry of International Trade and Industry (today's Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry) in 1957. The program has been run for over 50 years to promote excellent designs that facilitate industrial development and enrichment of our lives.

Fujifilm makes no representation that products in this news release are commercially available in all countries.

* Above list shows only 27 products, remaining 5 products yet to be released.

