Fujikon Industrial : ANNUAL RESULTS ANNOUNCEMENT FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 MARCH 2019 (in PDF)

2. Accounting policies (Continued)

New and amended standards and interpretations to standards that have been issued but are not effective

A number of new and amended standards and interpretations to standards are effective for the Group's annual periods beginning on or after 1 April 2019 and have not been early adopted in preparing these consolidated financial statements:

• HKFRSs (Amendments) Annual improvements to HKFRSs 2015-2017 cycle1 • HKFRS 3 (Amendments) Definition of a business2 • HKFRS 9 (Amendments) Prepayment features with negative compensation1 • HKFRS 10 and HKAS 28 Sale or contribution of assets between an investor and its (Amendments) associate or joint venture4 • HKFRS 16 Leases1 • HKFRS 17 Insurance contract3 • HKAS 1 and HKAS 8 Definition of material2 (Amendments) • HKAS 19 (Amendments) Plan amendments, curtailment or settlement1 • HKAS 28 (Amendments) Long-term interests in associates and joint ventures1 • HK (IFRIC) - Int 23 Uncertainty over income tax treatments1 • Conceptual framework for financial Revised conceptual framework for financial reporting2 reporting 2018

Effective for financial years beginning on or after 1 January 2019 Effective for financial years beginning on or after 1 January 2020 Effective for financial years beginning on or after 1 January 2021 No mandatory effective date yet determined

The Group is in the process of making an assessment of the potential impact of these new and amended standards and interpretations to standards in the period of initial application. So far the Group has identified some aspects of certain HKFRS 16 Leases ("HKFRS 16") which may have a significant impact on the consolidated financial statements. Further details of the expected impacts are discussed below:

HKFRS 16, Leases

Nature of change

HKFRS 16 was issued in January 2016. It will result in almost all leases being recognised on the consolidated statement of financial position by lessees, as the distinction between operating and finance leases is removed. Under the new standard, an asset (the right to use the leased item) and a financial liability to pay rentals are recognised. The only exceptions are short-term and low-value leases.

The accounting for lessors will not significantly change.

Impact

HKFRS 16 will primarily affect the accounting for the Group's operating leases. As at the reporting date, the Group has non-cancellable operating lease commitments of approximately HK$20.4 million in respect of certain properties. Upon the initial adoption of the standard, the opening balances of lease liabilities and the corresponding right-of-use assets will be recognised, after taking into account the effects of discounting, as at 1 April 2019. The application of the new accounting model is expected to lead to an increase in both assets and liabilities and to impact on the timing of the expense recognition in the profit or loss over the period of the lease.

The Group has not yet fully assessed the adjustments, if any, that are necessary for example because of the change in the definition of the lease term and the different treatment of variable lease payments and of extension and termination options. It is therefore not yet possible to estimate the amount of right-of-use assets and lease liabilities that will have to be recognised on adoption of the new standard and how this may affect the Group's profit or loss and classification of cash flows going forward.