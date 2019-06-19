Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Hong Kong  >  Fujikon Industrial Holdings Ltd.    0927   BMG3685C1029

FUJIKON INDUSTRIAL HOLDINGS LTD.

(0927)
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Fujikon Industrial : ANNUAL RESULTS ANNOUNCEMENT FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 MARCH 2019 (in PDF)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/19/2019 | 12:34am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

ANNUAL RESULTS ANNOUNCEMENT

FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 MARCH 2019

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

  • Revenue: HK$1,411.8 million, up 15.1% (2018: HK$1,226.1 million)
  • Gross profit margin: 18.3%, down 1.9 points (2018: 20.2%)
  • Profit attributable to equity holders of the Company: HK$40.5 million, up 32.7% (2018: HK$30.5 million)
  • Basic earnings per share: HK9.6 cents (2018: HK7.3 cents)
  • Final dividend (per share): HK5.0 cents (2018: HK5.0 cents)

The board of directors (the "Board") of Fujikon Industrial Holdings Limited (the "Company") is pleased to announce the audited consolidated results of the Company and its subsidiaries ("Fujikon" or the "Group") for the year ended 31 March 2019.

The annual results have been reviewed by the audit committee of the Company.

* for identification purpose only

- 1 -

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

For the year ended 31 March 2019

2019

2018

Note

HK$'000

HK$'000

Revenue

4

1,411,795

1,226,121

Cost of sales

(1,154,092)

(978,377)

─────────

─────────

Gross profit

257,703

247,744

Other gains/(losses) - net

8,046

(15,973)

Distribution and selling expenses

(14,293)

(12,903)

General and administrative expenses

(166,569)

(154,662)

(Provision)/reversal of provision for impairment of trade

receivables

(871)

2,105

─────────

─────────

Operating profit

5

84,016

66,311

Finance income - net

4,572

3,278

─────────

─────────

Profit before income tax

88,588

69,589

Income tax expenses

6

(19,620)

(15,310)

─────────

─────────

Profit for the year

68,968

54,279

----------------

----------------

Other comprehensive income:

Items that have been reclassified or may be subsequently

reclassified to profit or loss:

- Currency translation differences

(26,683)

43,244

- Fair value gains on financial assets at fair value through

other comprehensive income

51

-

- Fair value losses on available-for-sale financial assets

-

(25)

- Release of investment reserve upon disposal of

available-for-sale financial assets

-

20

─────────

─────────

Other comprehensive income for the year, net of tax

(26,632)

43,239

----------------

----------------

Total comprehensive income for the year

42,336

97,518

═════════

═════════

Profit attributable to:

Equity holders of the Company

40,490

30,518

Non-controlling interests

28,478

23,761

─────────

─────────

68,968

54,279

═════════

═════════

Total comprehensive income attributable to:

Equity holders of the Company

15,795

70,701

Non-controlling interests

26,541

26,817

─────────

─────────

42,336

97,518

═════════

═════════

Earnings per share for profit attributable to the equity

holders of the Company for the year:

- Basic (HK cents per share)

8

9.6

7.3

═════════

═════════

- Diluted (HK cents per share)

8

9.5

7.2

═════════

═════════

- 2 -

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

As at 31 March 2019

2019

2018

Note

HK$'000

HK$'000

Non-current assets

Property, plant and equipment

142,442

137,898

Investment property

1,400

1,200

Land use rights

3,879

4,316

Non-current deposits and other assets

4,812

2,758

Available-for-sale financial assets

-

3,928

Financial assets at fair value through other

comprehensive income

3,979

-

Deferred income tax assets

6,644

5,836

─────────

─────────

Total non-current assets

163,156

155,936

----------------

----------------

Current assets

Inventories

313,876

237,111

Trade receivables

9

258,226

228,332

Other receivables

39,149

30,005

Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss

2,109

2,145

Current income tax recoverable

1,003

61

Cash and cash equivalents

263,137

408,633

─────────

─────────

Total current assets

877,500

906,287

----------------

----------------

Current liabilities

Trade payables

10

173,121

205,668

Contract liabilities, accruals and other payables

125,690

100,078

Current income tax liabilities

4,805

10,044

─────────

─────────

Total current liabilities

303,616

315,790

----------------

----------------

Net current assets

573,884

590,497

----------------

----------------

Total assets less current liabilities

737,040

746,433

----------------

----------------

Non-current liabilities

Deferred income tax liabilities

2,184

1,491

----------------

----------------

Net assets

734,856

744,942

═════════

═════════

Equity

Capital and reserves attributable to the Company's

equity holders

Share capital

42,584

42,107

Other reserves

171,771

191,739

Retained earnings

-

Proposed dividends

21,292

21,053

-

Others

437,446

435,221

─────────

─────────

673,093

690,120

Non-controlling interests

61,763

54,822

─────────

─────────

Total equity

734,856

744,942

═════════

═════════

- 3 -

NOTES

  1. Basis of preparation
    The consolidated financial statements have been prepared in accordance with Hong Kong Financial Reporting Standards ("HKFRS") and disclosure requirements of the Hong Kong Companies Ordinance Cap. 622. The consolidated financial statements have been prepared under the historical cost convention, as modified by the revaluation of investment property, financial assets at fair value through other comprehensive income, and financial assets and financial liabilities (including derivative instruments) at fair value through profit or loss, which are carried at fair value.
  2. Accounting policies
    1. New and amended standards, improvement and interpretations to standards (collectively the "Amendments") adopted by the Group

The Group has applied the following Amendments for the first time for its financial year commencing on 1 April 2018:

HKFRSs (Amendments)

Annual improvements to HKFRSs 2014-2016 cycle

HKFRS 2 (Amendments)

Classification and measurement of share-based payment

transactions

HKFRS 4 (Amendments)

Applying HKFRS 9 Financial instruments with HKFRS 4

Insurance contracts

HKFRS 9

Financial instruments

HKFRS 15

Revenue from contracts with customers

HKFRS 15 (Amendments)

Clarifications to HKFRS 15

HKAS 40 (Amendments)

Transfer to investment property

HK (IFRIC) - Int 22

Foreign currency transactions and advance consideration

The impacts of the adoption of HKFRS 9 Financial instruments ("HKFRS 9") and HKFRS 15 Revenue from contracts with customers ("HKFRS 15") and the new accounting policies are disclosed in Note 3 below. Reclassification of impairment losses on financial assets is also required as a result of consequential changes made to HKAS 1 Presentation of financial statements. Impairment losses on financial assets that were previously classified as administrative expenses are now presented separately in the consolidated statement of comprehensive income. The adoption of other amended standards and interpretations to standards did not have a material impact on the Group's accounting policies and did not require retrospective adjustments.

- 4 -

2. Accounting policies (Continued)

  1. New and amended standards and interpretations to standards that have been issued but are not effective

A number of new and amended standards and interpretations to standards are effective for the Group's annual periods beginning on or after 1 April 2019 and have not been early adopted in preparing these consolidated financial statements:

HKFRSs (Amendments)

Annual improvements to HKFRSs 2015-2017 cycle1

HKFRS 3 (Amendments)

Definition of a business2

HKFRS 9 (Amendments)

Prepayment features with negative compensation1

HKFRS 10 and HKAS 28

Sale or contribution of assets between an investor and its

(Amendments)

associate or joint venture4

HKFRS 16

Leases1

HKFRS 17

Insurance contract3

HKAS 1 and HKAS 8

Definition of material2

(Amendments)

HKAS 19 (Amendments)

Plan amendments, curtailment or settlement1

HKAS 28 (Amendments)

Long-term interests in associates and joint ventures1

HK (IFRIC) - Int 23

Uncertainty over income tax treatments1

Conceptual framework for financial

Revised conceptual framework for financial reporting2

reporting 2018

  1. Effective for financial years beginning on or after 1 January 2019
  2. Effective for financial years beginning on or after 1 January 2020
  3. Effective for financial years beginning on or after 1 January 2021
  4. No mandatory effective date yet determined

The Group is in the process of making an assessment of the potential impact of these new and amended standards and interpretations to standards in the period of initial application. So far the Group has identified some aspects of certain HKFRS 16 Leases ("HKFRS 16") which may have a significant impact on the consolidated financial statements. Further details of the expected impacts are discussed below:

HKFRS 16, Leases

Nature of change

HKFRS 16 was issued in January 2016. It will result in almost all leases being recognised on the consolidated statement of financial position by lessees, as the distinction between operating and finance leases is removed. Under the new standard, an asset (the right to use the leased item) and a financial liability to pay rentals are recognised. The only exceptions are short-term and low-value leases.

The accounting for lessors will not significantly change.

Impact

HKFRS 16 will primarily affect the accounting for the Group's operating leases. As at the reporting date, the Group has non-cancellable operating lease commitments of approximately HK$20.4 million in respect of certain properties. Upon the initial adoption of the standard, the opening balances of lease liabilities and the corresponding right-of-use assets will be recognised, after taking into account the effects of discounting, as at 1 April 2019. The application of the new accounting model is expected to lead to an increase in both assets and liabilities and to impact on the timing of the expense recognition in the profit or loss over the period of the lease.

The Group has not yet fully assessed the adjustments, if any, that are necessary for example because of the change in the definition of the lease term and the different treatment of variable lease payments and of extension and termination options. It is therefore not yet possible to estimate the amount of right-of-use assets and lease liabilities that will have to be recognised on adoption of the new standard and how this may affect the Group's profit or loss and classification of cash flows going forward.

- 5 -

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Fujikon Industrial Holdings Ltd. published this content on 19 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 June 2019 04:33:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on FUJIKON INDUSTRIAL HOLDING
12:34aFUJIKON INDUSTRIAL : ANNUAL RESULTS ANNOUNCEMENT FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 MARCH 201..
PU
04/17FUJIKON INDUSTRIAL : VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT UPDATE ON PROFIT ALERT (in PDF)
PU
2018FUJIKON INDUSTRIAL : Announces FY2018/19 Interim Results, Net Profit Surges by O..
PU
2018FUJIKON INDUSTRIAL : INTERIM RESULTS ANNOUNCEMENT FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 SE..
PU
2018FUJIKON INDUSTRIAL : Ind tips interim profit to rise to HK$30-38m
AQ
2018FUJIKON INDUSTRIAL : POSITIVE PROFIT ALERT (in PDF)
PU
2017FUJIKON INDUSTRIAL : Announces FY2017/18 Interim Results Achieves Business Turna..
PU
2017FUJIKON INDUSTRIAL : PROFIT WARNING (in PDF)
PU
2016FUJIKON INDUSTRIAL : INTERIM RESULTS ANNOUNCEMENT FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 SE..
PU
2016FUJIKON INDUSTRIAL : DATE OF BOARD MEETING (in PDF)
PU
More news
Chart FUJIKON INDUSTRIAL HOLDINGS LTD.
Duration : Period :
Fujikon Industrial Holdings Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers
NameTitle
Chi Hung Yeung Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Lai Fung Chow CFO, Secretary & Executive Director
Yee Sai Yuen Joint Deputy Chairman
Man Yan Chow Joint Deputy Chairman
Chi King Yuen Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FUJIKON INDUSTRIAL HOLDINGS LTD.-12.10%0
SONY CORP9.23%60 857
PANASONIC CORPORATION-10.52%19 503
LG ELECTRONICS INC.--.--%11 693
TCL CORPORATION--.--%6 455
SHARP CORPORATION-0.47%4 725
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About