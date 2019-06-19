Fujikon Industrial : ANNUAL RESULTS ANNOUNCEMENT FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 MARCH 2019 (in PDF)
ANNUAL RESULTS ANNOUNCEMENT
FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 MARCH 2019
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
Revenue: HK$1,411.8 million, up 15.1% (2018: HK$1,226.1 million)
Gross profit margin: 18.3%, down 1.9 points (2018: 20.2%)
Profit attributable to equity holders of the Company: HK$40.5 million, up 32.7% (2018: HK$30.5 million)
Basic earnings per share: HK9.6 cents (2018: HK7.3 cents)
Final dividend (per share): HK5.0 cents (2018: HK5.0 cents)
The board of directors (the "Board") of Fujikon Industrial Holdings Limited (the "Company") is pleased to announce the audited consolidated results of the Company and its subsidiaries ("Fujikon" or the "Group") for the year ended 31 March 2019.
The annual results have been reviewed by the audit committee of the Company.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
For the year ended 31 March 2019
2019
2018
Note
HK$'000
HK$'000
Revenue
4
1,411,795
1,226,121
Cost of sales
(1,154,092)
(978,377)
─────────
─────────
Gross profit
257,703
247,744
Other gains/(losses) - net
8,046
(15,973)
Distribution and selling expenses
(14,293)
(12,903)
General and administrative expenses
(166,569)
(154,662)
(Provision)/reversal of provision for impairment of trade
receivables
(871)
2,105
─────────
─────────
Operating profit
5
84,016
66,311
Finance income - net
4,572
3,278
─────────
─────────
Profit before income tax
88,588
69,589
Income tax expenses
6
(19,620)
(15,310)
─────────
─────────
Profit for the year
68,968
54,279
----------------
----------------
Other comprehensive income:
Items that have been reclassified or may be subsequently
reclassified to profit or loss:
- Currency translation differences
(26,683)
43,244
- Fair value gains on financial assets at fair value through
other comprehensive income
51
-
- Fair value losses on available-for-sale financial assets
-
(25)
- Release of investment reserve upon disposal of
available-for-sale financial assets
-
20
─────────
─────────
Other comprehensive income for the year, net of tax
(26,632)
43,239
----------------
----------------
Total comprehensive income for the year
42,336
97,518
═════════
═════════
Profit attributable to:
Equity holders of the Company
40,490
30,518
Non-controlling interests
28,478
23,761
─────────
─────────
68,968
54,279
═════════
═════════
Total comprehensive income attributable to:
Equity holders of the Company
15,795
70,701
Non-controlling interests
26,541
26,817
─────────
─────────
42,336
97,518
═════════
═════════
Earnings per share for profit attributable to the equity
holders of the Company for the year:
- Basic (HK cents per share)
8
9.6
7.3
═════════
═════════
- Diluted (HK cents per share)
8
9.5
7.2
═════════
═════════
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION
As at 31 March 2019
2019
2018
Note
HK$'000
HK$'000
Non-current assets
Property, plant and equipment
142,442
137,898
Investment property
1,400
1,200
Land use rights
3,879
4,316
Non-current deposits and other assets
4,812
2,758
Available-for-sale financial assets
-
3,928
Financial assets at fair value through other
comprehensive income
3,979
-
Deferred income tax assets
6,644
5,836
─────────
─────────
Total non-current assets
163,156
155,936
----------------
----------------
Current assets
Inventories
313,876
237,111
Trade receivables
9
258,226
228,332
Other receivables
39,149
30,005
Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss
2,109
2,145
Current income tax recoverable
1,003
61
Cash and cash equivalents
263,137
408,633
─────────
─────────
Total current assets
877,500
906,287
----------------
----------------
Current liabilities
Trade payables
10
173,121
205,668
Contract liabilities, accruals and other payables
125,690
100,078
Current income tax liabilities
4,805
10,044
─────────
─────────
Total current liabilities
303,616
315,790
----------------
----------------
Net current assets
573,884
590,497
----------------
----------------
Total assets less current liabilities
737,040
746,433
----------------
----------------
Non-current liabilities
Deferred income tax liabilities
2,184
1,491
----------------
----------------
Net assets
734,856
744,942
═════════
═════════
Equity
Capital and reserves attributable to the Company's
equity holders
Share capital
42,584
42,107
Other reserves
171,771
191,739
Retained earnings
-
Proposed dividends
21,292
21,053
-
Others
437,446
435,221
─────────
─────────
673,093
690,120
Non-controlling interests
61,763
54,822
─────────
─────────
Total equity
734,856
744,942
═════════
═════════
NOTES
Basis of preparation
The consolidated financial statements have been prepared in accordance with Hong Kong Financial Reporting Standards ("HKFRS") and disclosure requirements of the Hong Kong Companies Ordinance Cap. 622. The consolidated financial statements have been prepared under the historical cost convention, as modified by the revaluation of investment property, financial assets at fair value through other comprehensive income, and financial assets and financial liabilities (including derivative instruments) at fair value through profit or loss, which are carried at fair value.
Accounting policies
New and amended standards, improvement and interpretations to standards (collectively the "Amendments") adopted by the Group
The Group has applied the following Amendments for the first time for its financial year commencing on 1 April 2018:
•
HKFRSs (Amendments)
Annual improvements to HKFRSs 2014-2016 cycle
•
HKFRS 2 (Amendments)
Classification and measurement of share-based payment
transactions
•
HKFRS 4 (Amendments)
Applying HKFRS 9 Financial instruments with HKFRS 4
Insurance contracts
•
HKFRS 9
Financial instruments
•
HKFRS 15
Revenue from contracts with customers
•
HKFRS 15 (Amendments)
Clarifications to HKFRS 15
•
HKAS 40 (Amendments)
Transfer to investment property
• HK (IFRIC) - Int 22
Foreign currency transactions and advance consideration
The impacts of the adoption of HKFRS 9 Financial instruments ("HKFRS 9") and HKFRS 15 Revenue from contracts with customers ("HKFRS 15") and the new accounting policies are disclosed in Note 3 below. Reclassification of impairment losses on financial assets is also required as a result of consequential changes made to HKAS 1 Presentation of financial statements. Impairment losses on financial assets that were previously classified as administrative expenses are now presented separately in the consolidated statement of comprehensive income. The adoption of other amended standards and interpretations to standards did not have a material impact on the Group's accounting policies and did not require retrospective adjustments.
2. Accounting policies (Continued)
New and amended standards and interpretations to standards that have been issued but are not effective
A number of new and amended standards and interpretations to standards are effective for the Group's annual periods beginning on or after 1 April 2019 and have not been early adopted in preparing these consolidated financial statements:
•
HKFRSs (Amendments)
Annual improvements to HKFRSs 2015-2017 cycle1
•
HKFRS 3 (Amendments)
Definition of a business2
•
HKFRS 9 (Amendments)
Prepayment features with negative compensation1
• HKFRS 10 and HKAS 28
Sale or contribution of assets between an investor and its
(Amendments)
associate or joint venture4
•
HKFRS 16
Leases1
•
HKFRS 17
Insurance contract3
• HKAS 1 and HKAS 8
Definition of material2
(Amendments)
•
HKAS 19 (Amendments)
Plan amendments, curtailment or settlement1
•
HKAS 28 (Amendments)
Long-term interests in associates and joint ventures1
• HK (IFRIC) - Int 23
Uncertainty over income tax treatments1
• Conceptual framework for financial
Revised conceptual framework for financial reporting2
reporting 2018
Effective for financial years beginning on or after 1 January 2019
Effective for financial years beginning on or after 1 January 2020
Effective for financial years beginning on or after 1 January 2021
No mandatory effective date yet determined
The Group is in the process of making an assessment of the potential impact of these new and amended standards and interpretations to standards in the period of initial application. So far the Group has identified some aspects of certain HKFRS 16 Leases ("HKFRS 16") which may have a significant impact on the consolidated financial statements. Further details of the expected impacts are discussed below:
HKFRS 16, Leases
Nature of change
HKFRS 16 was issued in January 2016. It will result in almost all leases being recognised on the consolidated statement of financial position by lessees, as the distinction between operating and finance leases is removed. Under the new standard, an asset (the right to use the leased item) and a financial liability to pay rentals are recognised. The only exceptions are short-term and low-value leases.
The accounting for lessors will not significantly change.
Impact
HKFRS 16 will primarily affect the accounting for the Group's operating leases. As at the reporting date, the Group has non-cancellable operating lease commitments of approximately HK$20.4 million in respect of certain properties. Upon the initial adoption of the standard, the opening balances of lease liabilities and the corresponding right-of-use assets will be recognised, after taking into account the effects of discounting, as at 1 April 2019. The application of the new accounting model is expected to lead to an increase in both assets and liabilities and to impact on the timing of the expense recognition in the profit or loss over the period of the lease.
The Group has not yet fully assessed the adjustments, if any, that are necessary for example because of the change in the definition of the lease term and the different treatment of variable lease payments and of extension and termination options. It is therefore not yet possible to estimate the amount of right-of-use assets and lease liabilities that will have to be recognised on adoption of the new standard and how this may affect the Group's profit or loss and classification of cash flows going forward.
