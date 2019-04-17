Fujikon Industrial : VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT UPDATE ON PROFIT ALERT (in PDF)

Period, instead of a net exchange loss recorded for the same period last year. These reasons were also attributable to the improvement in the financial performance of the Group for FY2019, as compared to that for the year ended 31 March 2018, as a whole. However, the increase in net profit for FY2019 is expected to be mainly contributed by the increase in net profit of the Company for the Interim Period, given there was (i) an increase in overall staff costs, in particular direct labour costs; and (ii) an increase in provision for obsolete stock. In addition, as Renminbi has become more stable, net exchange gain was mainly contributed during the Interim Period.
The information contained in this announcement is only based on a preliminary assessment by the Board after reviewing the Group's unaudited consolidated management accounts for the 11 months ended 28 February 2019. The Group's results for FY2019 are subject to adjustments and finalisation and have not been reviewed or audited by the Company's auditor and the audit committee of the Board. Therefore, the actual results of the Group for FY2019 may differ from the information contained in this announcement. The Shareholders and potential investors should refer to the annual results announcement of the Company for FY2019, which is expected to be published by the end of June 2019, for details of the performance of the Group.
Shareholders of the Company and potential investors are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the shares of the Company.
