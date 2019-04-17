Fujikon Industrial : VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT UPDATE ON PROFIT ALERT (in PDF)

Hong Kong Exchange and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT

UPDATE ON PROFIT ALERT

Reference is made to the (i) announcement (the "Profit Alert Announcement") of Fujikon Industrial Holdings Limited (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") dated 3 October 2018 in relation to the financial performance of the Group for the six months ended 30 September 2018 (the "Interim Period"); and (ii) interim results announcement of the Company for the Interim Period. Unless otherwise defined, terms used in this announcement shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Profit Alert Announcement.

As stated in the interim results announcement of the Company for the Interim Period, the Group recorded an improvement in its performance, whereby revenue rose to approximately HK$743.7 million mainly due to an increase in sales from the headsets and headphones segment, while gross profit increased by approximately 6.1% to approximately HK$149.1 million, with gross profit margin reaching approximately 20.0%. The net profit of the Company amounted to approximately HK$37.3 million for the Interim Period.

The Board wishes to inform the shareholders of the Company and potential investors that, based on the information currently available to the Company and the preliminary review of the unaudited consolidated results of the Group for the 11 months ended 28 February 2019, it is expected that the Group will record an increase in net profit for year ended 31 March 2019 ("FY2019"), as compared to that for the year ended 31 March 2018. It is expected that the net profit of the Group will be recorded approximately between HK$37.0 million and HK$42.0 million for FY2019, as compared to that being approximately HK$30.5 million for the year ended 31 March 2018.

As stated in the Profit Alert Announcement, notwithstanding the increase in overall staff costs, including labour and general staff costs, the financial performance of the Group for the Interim Period has improved mainly due to, among others, the (a) increase in sales of the headsets and headphones segment; and (b) depreciation of Renminbi which led to a net exchange gain recorded for the Interim

