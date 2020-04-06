Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo Stock Exchange  >  Fujikura Ltd.    5803   JP3811000003

FUJIKURA LTD.

(5803)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Fujikura : Congratulatory Remarks for the FY2020 Company Entrance Ceremony (Summary)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/06/2020 | 10:03pm EDT

Fujikura Ltd.
April 1, 2020

Congratulations and welcome to the Company.
As the representative for all of the employees in the Fujikura Group, I have the privilege of being able to offer a heartfelt welcome to all of you as the young, energetic individuals who will assume responsibility for the Fujikura Group in the future. As members of our team and of society, I ask you to act responsibly and strive to contribute to the Fujikura Group and society from this point forward.

Preparing for the 5G Era

Over the course of its 136-year history since the company was founded in 1885, Fujikura has developed its foothold in the manufacture and sale of electric wire for power and telecommunication systems and has contributed greatly to the extensive construction of power and telecommunications infrastructure in Japan. The development and manufacturing of optical fiber which underpinned the building of telecommunications infrastructure has led to the telecommunication systems business which is a cornerstone of the Company's business today.
We are continuing to make advances in optical technology even now and are preparing to enter into the era of 5G. Fujikura is currently advancing the development of millimeter wave wireless, in addition to installing communications networks using highly integrated, high-density optical cable made of optical fiber that provides even higher performance to support this 5G era. We are continuing to carve out a new path using the many technologies we have developed in the past, and are thereby providing the types of solutions that impress customers throughout the world by taking on such challenges.

Request to Everyone Who Will Play a Part in the Next Incarnation of Fujikura

The current business environment surrounding Fujikura is extremely severe, and we are also facing a tough battle in terms of operating performance. Our group must unite as a team to overcome these difficulties. However, I don't think that we can overcome these difficulties just by continuing with business as usual. I believe that we will not be able to carve out a future for the company unless we stop sticking to the way we have done things in the past and resolve to create a new way of doing things.
So I have a request for all of you. You are not yet steeped in the ways of Fujikura, so I want you to have the courage to create a new image for the Fujikura of the future, without getting caught up in the ways that Fujikura has done things in the past. You are still flexible in your thinking. Use this flexibility to demonstrate creativity to the fullest extent and build a new way of being for Fujikura. I look forward to your achievements.

In Conclusion

Each individual employee is an asset to the Fujikura Group. We will endeavor to implement workstyle reform and reform personnel systems to the greatest extent possible to provide an environment in which the individuality of each person, or to put it in other words, the diversity of all is respected, and create an environment that makes it easy to work and act. Please have high aspirations (ambitions), maintain a spirit of taking on challenges, and work to accomplish this with a sense of urgency. As stated in our corporate philosophy of MVCV, I want each and every one of you to take the lead in walking the correct path.
I hope that all of you take pride in being an employee of the Fujikura Group, demonstrate optimism and energy, find enjoyment in your work, and lead happy lives as a result.

Masahiko Ito, President & CEO

Disclaimer

Fujikura Ltd. published this content on 07 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 April 2020 02:02:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on FUJIKURA LTD.
10:03pFUJIKURA : Congratulatory Remarks for the FY2020 Company Entrance Ceremony (Summ..
PU
03/30FUJIKURA : Notice of Receipt of Dividends from Consolidated Subsidiaries
PU
03/30FUJIKURA LTD. : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
01/27FUJIKURA : Start Shipping Evaluation Sample of 60 GHz mmWave Wireless Communicat..
BU
01/20FUJIKURA : Notice regarding the Status of Repurchase of Own Shares
PU
01/08FUJIKURA : Notice regarding the Status of Repurchase of Own Shares
PU
2019FUJIKURA : announces the launch of the 90S core alignment fusion splicer
AQ
2019Japan shares rally as strong China data ease growth concerns
RE
2019Japan stocks rise by most in a month on positive Chinese data
RE
2019FUJIKURA LTD. : Half-year results
CO
More news
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2020 671 B
EBIT 2020 7 250 M
Net income 2020 -7 033 M
Debt 2020 224 B
Yield 2020 2,72%
P/E ratio 2020 -11,0x
P/E ratio 2021 17,1x
EV / Sales2020 0,45x
EV / Sales2021 0,44x
Capitalization 76 823 M
Chart FUJIKURA LTD.
Duration : Period :
Fujikura Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FUJIKURA LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 307,50  JPY
Last Close Price 279,00  JPY
Spread / Highest target 32,6%
Spread / Average Target 10,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -6,81%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Masahiko Ito President & Representative Director
Akira Wada Senior Managing Representative Director
Joseph E Gallagher Managing Director
Yasuyuki Oda Director
Kenichiro Abe Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FUJIKURA LTD.-2.79%801
CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.-13.62%166 709
FOXCONN INDUSTRIAL INTERNET CO., LTD.0.43%37 035
ERICSSON AB-3.90%27 042
ZTE CORPORATION-1.99%25 633
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS, INC.-12.56%22 673
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group