Fujikura : Consolidated Financial Results (Japanese Accounting Standards) for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2020

Scheduled date of ordinary general meeting of shareholders: Undetermined
Scheduled filing date of the securities report: Undetermined
Scheduled dividend payment date: －
(Figures are rounded down to the nearest million yen.)
1. Consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2020 (April 1, 2019－March 31, 2020)
(1) Consolidated financial results
(Percentages represent changes compared to the same period of the previous fiscal year.)
Net sales
Operating income
Ordinary income
Profit attributable to
owners of parent
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Fiscal Year ended
672,314
(5.4)
3,346
(87.9)
1,312
(93.8)
(38,510)
－
March 31, 2020
Fiscal Year ended
710,778
(4.0)
27,679
(19.4)
21,020
(38.4)
1,453
(92.1)
March 31, 2019
Notes: Comprehensive Income: Fiscal year ended March 31, 2020
(54,950)
million yen
(－)%
Fiscal year ended March 31, 2019
2,877
million yen
(87.7)%
Net income
Diluted net
Net income to
Ordinary income
Operating income
income
shareholders'
per share
capital ratio
to net sales
per share
equity
Yen
Yen
%
%
%
Fiscal Year ended
March 31, 2020
(136.58)
－
(20.9)
0.2
0.5
Fiscal Year ended
5.09
－
0.7
3.3
3.9
March 31, 2019
Reference: Equity in earnings of affiliates:
Fiscal year ended March 31, 2020
1,115
million yen
Fiscal year ended March 31, 2019
1,237
million yen
1
(2) Consolidated financial position
Total assets
Net assets
Equity ratio
Net assets per share
Million yen
Million yen
%
Yen
As of March 31, 2020
576,089
172,115
26.4
552.30
As of March 31, 2019
638,318
240,910
33.9
759.40
Reference: Shareholders' equity:
Fiscal year ended March 31, 2020
152,075
million yen
Fiscal year ended March 31, 2019
216,664
million yen
(3) Consolidated cash flows
Operating
Investing
Financing
Cash and
cash equivalents at
cash flow
cash flow
cash flow
end of period
Million yen
Million yen
Million yen
Million yen
Fiscal Year ended
46,415
(39,437)
1,724
43,961
March 31, 2020
Fiscal Year ended
42,013
(48,157)
8,366
36,236
March 31, 2019
2．Dividends Payments
Dividend per share
Total
Dividend
Dividends
dividends
2nd quarter
Year-end
Annual
payout ratio
to net assets
(Sept. 30)
(Mar. 31)
(Annual)
(Consolidated)
(Consolidated)
Yen
Yen
Yen
Million yen
%
%
Fiscal Year ended
7.00
5.00
12.00
3,436
235.6
1.6
March 31, 2019
Fiscal Year ended
5.00
0.00
5.00
1,432
－
0.8
March 31, 2020
Fiscal Year ending
March 31, 2021
－
－
－
－
（forecast）
Notes: Fujikura Ltd. (hear after the "Company") Articles of Incorporation stipulate the end of the second quarter and the end of the fiscal year as the record date for dividends. However, the Company has not yet decided on the dividend forecast for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2021 as it is difficult to reasonably estimate the impact of the novel coronavirus infection (COVID-19).
The company will promptly disclose the earnings forecast when it becomes possible to make a reasonable forecast.
2
3. Consolidated Financial Forecasts for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2021 (April 1, 2020－March 31, 2021)
The company has not yet announced its earnings forecast for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2021, as it is difficult to reasonably estimate the impact of the novel coronavirus infection.
The company will promptly disclose the earnings forecast when it becomes possible to make a reasonable forecast.
4. Others
Changes in significant subsidiaries during the period (changes in"tokutei kogaisha" as amended, involving changes in the scope of consolidation): No
Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates and restatements (to be described in "Changes
in significant matters concerning the preparation of consolidated financial statements")
Changes in accounting policies due to revisions of accounting standards, etc. : Yes
(ii)
Changes in accounting policies Other than (i)
: No
(iii)
Changes in accounting estimates
: No
(iv)
Restatements
: No
(3) Number of issued shares (common stock)
(i)
Number of issued shares at end of period (including treasury stock)
As of March 31, 2020:
295,863,421
Shares
As of March 31, 2019:
295,863,421
Shares
Number of shares of treasury at end of period
As of March 31, 2020:
20,512,166
Shares
As of March 31, 2019:
10,550,952
Shares
Average number of outstanding shares during period
FY ended March 31, 2020:
281,953,422
Shares
FY ended March 31, 2019:
285,286,932
Shares
Notes: The Company has introduced a stock-based compensation plan by means of a trust for the Company's Directors. The number of shares held in this trust account are included in the number of treasury stock.
Notes: concerning the appropriate use of financial forecasts and other significant matters
(Notes to the descriptions concerning the future operating results, etc.)
Forecasts and other descriptions concerning future operations appearing in this document are based on information available to the Company on the date of its publication and certain assumptions considered reasonable. Actual performance may differ substantially from these forecasts due to various factors.