Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo Stock Exchange  >  Fujikura Ltd.    5803   JP3811000003

FUJIKURA LTD.

(5803)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Fujikura : Consolidated Financial Results (Japanese Accounting Standards) for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/11/2020 | 01:38am EDT

Consolidated Financial Results (Japanese Accounting Standards)

for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2020

June 10, 2020

Company name:

Fujikura Ltd.

Stock exchange listing:

First Sections of TSE

Code No. :

5803

URL:

http://www.fujikura.co.jp/

Representative:

Masahiko Ito, President, CEO

Contact:

Naoki Okada,

Managing Executive Officer,

General Manager of Corporate Strategy Planning Department

Tel. +81-3-5606-1112

Scheduled date of ordinary general meeting of shareholders: Undetermined

Scheduled filing date of the securities report: Undetermined

Scheduled dividend payment date:

(Figures are rounded down to the nearest million yen.)

1. Consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2020 (April 1, 2019March 31, 2020)

(1) Consolidated financial results

(Percentages represent changes compared to the same period of the previous fiscal year.)

Net sales

Operating income

Ordinary income

Profit attributable to

owners of parent

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Fiscal Year ended

672,314

(5.4)

3,346

(87.9)

1,312

(93.8)

(38,510)

March 31, 2020

Fiscal Year ended

710,778

(4.0)

27,679

(19.4)

21,020

(38.4)

1,453

(92.1)

March 31, 2019

Notes: Comprehensive Income: Fiscal year ended March 31, 2020

(54,950)

million yen

()%

Fiscal year ended March 31, 2019

2,877

million yen

(87.7)%

Net income

Diluted net

Net income to

Ordinary income

Operating income

income

shareholders'

per share

capital ratio

to net sales

per share

equity

Yen

Yen

%

%

%

Fiscal Year ended

March 31, 2020

(136.58)

(20.9)

0.2

0.5

Fiscal Year ended

5.09

0.7

3.3

3.9

March 31, 2019

Reference: Equity in earnings of affiliates:

Fiscal year ended March 31, 2020

1,115

million yen

Fiscal year ended March 31, 2019

1,237

million yen

1

(2) Consolidated financial position

Total assets

Net assets

Equity ratio

Net assets per share

Million yen

Million yen

%

Yen

As of March 31, 2020

576,089

172,115

26.4

552.30

As of March 31, 2019

638,318

240,910

33.9

759.40

Reference: Shareholders' equity:

Fiscal year ended March 31, 2020

152,075

million yen

Fiscal year ended March 31, 2019

216,664

million yen

(3) Consolidated cash flows

Operating

Investing

Financing

Cash and

cash equivalents at

cash flow

cash flow

cash flow

end of period

Million yen

Million yen

Million yen

Million yen

Fiscal Year ended

46,415

(39,437)

1,724

43,961

March 31, 2020

Fiscal Year ended

42,013

(48,157)

8,366

36,236

March 31, 2019

2Dividends Payments

Dividend per share

Total

Dividend

Dividends

dividends

2nd quarter

Year-end

Annual

payout ratio

to net assets

(Sept. 30)

(Mar. 31)

(Annual)

(Consolidated)

(Consolidated)

Yen

Yen

Yen

Million yen

%

%

Fiscal Year ended

7.00

5.00

12.00

3,436

235.6

1.6

March 31, 2019

Fiscal Year ended

5.00

0.00

5.00

1,432

0.8

March 31, 2020

Fiscal Year ending

March 31, 2021

forecast

Notes: Fujikura Ltd. (hear after the "Company") Articles of Incorporation stipulate the end of the second quarter and the end of the fiscal year as the record date for dividends. However, the Company has not yet decided on the dividend forecast for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2021 as it is difficult to reasonably estimate the impact of the novel coronavirus infection (COVID-19).

The company will promptly disclose the earnings forecast when it becomes possible to make a reasonable forecast.

2

3. Consolidated Financial Forecasts for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2021 (April 1, 2020March 31, 2021)

The company has not yet announced its earnings forecast for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2021, as it is difficult to reasonably estimate the impact of the novel coronavirus infection.

The company will promptly disclose the earnings forecast when it becomes possible to make a reasonable forecast.

4. Others

  1. Changes in significant subsidiaries during the period (changes in "tokutei kogaisha" as amended, involving changes in the scope of consolidation): No
  2. Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates and restatements (to be described in "Changes

in significant matters concerning the preparation of consolidated financial statements")

  1. Changes in accounting policies due to revisions of accounting standards, etc. : Yes

(ii)

Changes in accounting policies Other than (i)

: No

(iii)

Changes in accounting estimates

: No

(iv)

Restatements

: No

(3) Number of issued shares (common stock)

(i)

Number of issued shares at end of period (including treasury stock)

As of March 31, 2020:

295,863,421

Shares

As of March 31, 2019:

295,863,421

Shares

  1. Number of shares of treasury at end of period

As of March 31, 2020:

20,512,166

Shares

As of March 31, 2019:

10,550,952

Shares

  1. Average number of outstanding shares during period

FY ended March 31, 2020:

281,953,422

Shares

FY ended March 31, 2019:

285,286,932

Shares

Notes: The Company has introduced a stock-based compensation plan by means of a trust for the Company's Directors. The number of shares held in this trust account are included in the number of treasury stock.

Notes: concerning the appropriate use of financial forecasts and other significant matters

(Notes to the descriptions concerning the future operating results, etc.)

Forecasts and other descriptions concerning future operations appearing in this document are based on information available to the Company on the date of its publication and certain assumptions considered reasonable. Actual performance may differ substantially from these forecasts due to various factors.

3

Disclaimer

Fujikura Ltd. published this content on 10 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 June 2020 05:37:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on FUJIKURA LTD.
01:38aFUJIKURA : Consolidated Financial Results (Japanese Accounting Standards) for th..
PU
06/10FUJIKURA : Notice of Extraordinary Losses, Extraordinary Gains, Non-operating Ex..
PU
06/05FUJIKURA : Notice of the Disclosing Schedule of Consolidated Financial Results o..
PU
05/25FUJIKURA : Notice of Impairment Losses, Reversal of Deferred Tax Assets, and Rev..
PU
05/18FUJIKURA : A 1.2 GHz NMR Magnet Built with Japanese HTS Tape Reaches Field at Br..
AQ
04/06FUJIKURA : Congratulatory Remarks for the FY2020 Company Entrance Ceremony (Summ..
PU
03/30FUJIKURA : Notice of Receipt of Dividends from Consolidated Subsidiaries
PU
03/30FUJIKURA LTD. : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
01/27FUJIKURA : Start Shipping Evaluation Sample of 60 GHz mmWave Wireless Communicat..
BU
01/20FUJIKURA : Notice regarding the Status of Repurchase of Own Shares
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 668 B 6 243 M 6 243 M
Net income 2020 -7 567 M -70,7 M -70,7 M
Net Debt 2020 224 B 2 098 M 2 098 M
P/E ratio 2020 -12,5x
Yield 2020 2,23%
Capitalization 93 620 M 873 M 875 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 0,48x
Nbr of Employees 57 228
Free-Float 87,4%
Chart FUJIKURA LTD.
Duration : Period :
Fujikura Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FUJIKURA LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 295,83 JPY
Last Close Price 340,00 JPY
Spread / Highest target 2,94%
Spread / Average Target -13,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -23,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Masahiko Ito President & Representative Director
Akira Wada Senior Managing Representative Director
Joseph E Gallagher Managing Director
Yasuyuki Oda Director
Kenichiro Abe Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FUJIKURA LTD.-24.78%873
CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.0.19%202 881
FOXCONN INDUSTRIAL INTERNET CO., LTD.-21.84%40 818
ERICSSON AB4.56%33 182
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS, INC.-8.01%25 811
NOKIA OYJ18.31%24 861
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group