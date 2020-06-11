Fujikura : Consolidated Financial Results (Japanese Accounting Standards) for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2020

(Percentages represent changes compared to the same period of the previous fiscal year.)

1. Consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2020 (April 1, 2019－March 31, 2020)

The company will promptly disclose the earnings forecast when it becomes possible to make a reasonable forecast.

Notes: Fujikura Ltd. (hear after the "Company") Articles of Incorporation stipulate the end of the second quarter and the end of the fiscal year as the record date for dividends. However, the Company has not yet decided on the dividend forecast for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2021 as it is difficult to reasonably estimate the impact of the novel coronavirus infection (COVID-19).

3. Consolidated Financial Forecasts for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2021 (April 1, 2020－March 31, 2021)

The company has not yet announced its earnings forecast for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2021, as it is difficult to reasonably estimate the impact of the novel coronavirus infection.

4. Others

Changes in significant subsidiaries during the period (changes in "tokutei kogaisha" as amended, involving changes in the scope of consolidation): No Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates and restatements (to be described in "Changes

in significant matters concerning the preparation of consolidated financial statements")

Changes in accounting policies due to revisions of accounting standards, etc. : Yes

(ii) Changes in accounting policies Other than (i) : No (iii) Changes in accounting estimates : No (iv) Restatements : No

(3) Number of issued shares (common stock)

(i) Number of issued shares at end of period (including treasury stock) As of March 31, 2020: 295,863,421 Shares As of March 31, 2019: 295,863,421 Shares

Number of shares of treasury at end of period

As of March 31, 2020: 20,512,166 Shares As of March 31, 2019: 10,550,952 Shares

Average number of outstanding shares during period

FY ended March 31, 2020: 281,953,422 Shares FY ended March 31, 2019: 285,286,932 Shares

Notes: The Company has introduced a stock-based compensation plan by means of a trust for the Company's Directors. The number of shares held in this trust account are included in the number of treasury stock.

Notes: concerning the appropriate use of financial forecasts and other significant matters

(Notes to the descriptions concerning the future operating results, etc.)

Forecasts and other descriptions concerning future operations appearing in this document are based on information available to the Company on the date of its publication and certain assumptions considered reasonable. Actual performance may differ substantially from these forecasts due to various factors.

