Fujikura : Notice of Impairment Losses, Reversal of Deferred Tax Assets, and Revision of Business Forecast and Dividend Forecast

Dear All

Company Name: Fujikura Ltd. Representative: Masahiko Ito, President, CEO (Code: 5803 First Section of TSE) Inquiries: Naoki Okada Managing Executive Officer General Manager of Corporate Strategy Planning Department (TEL. +81-3-5606-1112)

Notice of Impairment Losses, Reversal of Deferred Tax Assets, and

Revision of Business Forecast and Dividend Forecast

Fujikura Ltd. (the "Company") is currently continuing its accounting and auditing operations for the fiscal year ending March 2020, as announced today in the "Notice of Postponement of the Disclosure of Consolidated Financial Results of Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2020 and of Setting the Record Date for the 172nd General Meeting of Shareholders".

Under these circumstances, the Company expects to record impairment losses for the Power &Telecommunication Systems Company and or so and reverse of deferred tax assets.

As a result, the Board of Directors today resolved to revise the consolidated business and dividend forecasts for the fiscal year ending March 2020, which were announced on February 5, 2020, as described below.

1.Recognition of Impairment Losses

As a result of estimating future cash flows for the optical products of the Power & Telecommunication Systems Company, taking into account the future business prospects, the Company expects to recognize impairment losses on the fixed assets.

As a result, extraordinary losses of 10,356 million yen and 11,447 million yen are expected to be recorded in the non-consolidated and consolidated financial statements, respectively.

The major components of the impairment losses are as follows.

Breakdown of Major Impairment Losses (Unit: million yen) Optical fibers manufacturing equipment 7,993 Fiber laser manufacturing equipment 2,524

2. Reversal of Deferred Tax Assets

As a result of careful consideration of the recoverability of deferred tax assets in light of the current fiscal year and future business prospects, the Company expects to reverse deferred tax assets in its full-year results for the fiscal year ending March 2020.

As a result, the Company plans to record income taxes-deferred of 11,780 million yen based on the non-consolidated and 11,647 million yen based on the consolidated.