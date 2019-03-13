Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo  >  Fujikura Ltd    5803   JP3811000003

FUJIKURA LTD

(5803)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Fujikura : Release from Temporary Suspension of ISO9001 Certification

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/13/2019 | 10:04pm EDT

March 14, 2019

As we reported, Fujikura Components Ltd., our group company had received a notice of temporary suspension of ISO9001 certification described below from SGS Japan Inc. dated September 18, 2018. We would like to report that we received a notice of release from such temporary suspension of ISO9001 certification from SGS Japan Inc. dated March 13, 2019.

We sincerely apologize for your concern and inconvenience. We will continue to make every effort to prevent recurrence and further strengthen our quality control systems.

Description

Applicable Standards : ISO9001:2015
Registration Number : JP10/062076, JP10/062077
Scope of Registration : All products of Fujikura Components Ltd.

Contact information in case of inquiries
General Affairs & Public Relations Division, Fujikura Ltd.
Tel: 03-5606-1110 Fax: 03-5606-1501

Disclaimer

Fujikura Ltd. published this content on 14 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 March 2019 02:03:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on FUJIKURA LTD
01/06FUJIKURA : President's 2019 New Year's Message
PU
2018FUJIKURA : Release of Fiber Optic Splice Closure for Ultra-High Density Cable
PU
2018FUJIKURA : Release of 432F Air Blown Optical Fiber Cable
PU
2018FUJIKURA : Successful Transmission of 1.2 Pb/s Over a 4-core 3-mode Optical Fibe..
PU
2018FUJIKURA : Temporary Suspension of ISO9001 Certification
PU
2018FUJIKURA LTD : Half-year results
CO
2018FUJIKURA LTD : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
2018FUJIKURA : Notice and Apologies regarding Cases of Impropriety Related to the Qu..
PU
2018FUJIKURA : Launch of Sales of New Single Fiber Fusion Splicer 41S
PU
2018FUJIKURA LTD : 1st quarter results
CO
More news
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2019 718 B
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 4 840 M
Debt 2019 204 B
Yield 2019 3,01%
P/E ratio 2019 23,73
P/E ratio 2020 8,73
EV / Sales 2019 0,47x
EV / Sales 2020 0,46x
Capitalization 136 B
Chart FUJIKURA LTD
Duration : Period :
Fujikura Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FUJIKURA LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 507  JPY
Spread / Average Target 10%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Masahiko Ito President & Representative Director
Akira Wada Senior Managing Representative Director
Joseph E Gallagher Managing Director
Yasuyuki Oda Director
Kenichiro Abe Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FUJIKURA LTD-0.24%1 222
CISCO SYSTEMS20.42%229 566
QUALCOMM-3.64%66 373
NOKIA OYJ7.95%34 535
ERICSSON AB12.17%31 109
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS21.87%22 975
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.