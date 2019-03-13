Fujikura : Release from Temporary Suspension of ISO9001 Certification

March 14, 2019

As we reported, Fujikura Components Ltd., our group company had received a notice of temporary suspension of ISO9001 certification described below from SGS Japan Inc. dated September 18, 2018. We would like to report that we received a notice of release from such temporary suspension of ISO9001 certification from SGS Japan Inc. dated March 13, 2019.

We sincerely apologize for your concern and inconvenience. We will continue to make every effort to prevent recurrence and further strengthen our quality control systems.



Description

Applicable Standards : ISO9001:2015

Registration Number : JP10/062076, JP10/062077

Scope of Registration : All products of Fujikura Components Ltd.

Contact information in case of inquiries

General Affairs & Public Relations Division, Fujikura Ltd.

Tel: 03-5606-1110 Fax: 03-5606-1501