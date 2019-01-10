Log in
FUJITSU LTD (6702)
Fujitsu Demonstrates New Technologies at NRF That Address Pain Point for Retailers: Improve Retail Self-Checkout Experience

01/10/2019 | 01:01pm EST

Patented technology in RFID Gateway at Self-Checkout reads RFID tags quickly and reliably without removing articles from Basket

Fujitsu Frontech North America Inc., a leader in innovative technology and front-end solutions is previewing the Future of Retail Store Automation in its booth # 4405, at the National Retail Federation Show and Exhibition (Retail’s Big Show), January 13-15, 2019 at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center in New York City. The highlighted demonstration, the Fujitsu RFID Gateway Self-Checkout enables shoppers to checkout without removing items from their basket while avoiding the long lines at POS. The customer simply moves the shopping basket into the RFID gateway, presses scan, and all of the articles are read within a few seconds with high accuracy.

To facilitate payment at the gateway, Fujitsu is demonstrating the SecurPay™ Plus solution, a multi denomination cash and coin solution that will make payment quick and convenient. The SecurPay™ solution, a non-coin version, will also be demonstrated. Once payment is made, a receipt is delivered, the doors to the gateway open automatically and the customer is free to leave the store quickly. To complement the RFID Gateway Self-Checkout, Fujitsu is also previewing a RFID Self-Checkout version that is more appropriate for smaller format specialty or apparel stores using the Fujitsu U-Scan™ Mini-Express Vertical Self-Checkout device that is cashless.

“Fujitsu’s unique application of RFID patented technology addresses one of the major pain points of Retailers: checkout speed. Instead of customers having to remove each article for checkout in the front of store, now they can simply leave items in their basket, bag or box, checkout in seconds and be on their way,” says Michi Sugawara, President and CEO of Fujitsu Frontech North America Inc. “We are currently speaking to major retailers who would like to improve their customers’ checkout experience by conducting a proof-of-concept for these solutions.”

In addition to those mentioned above, Fujitsu will be demonstrating several more solutions including how to easily track and authenticate Fashion items by embedding RFID tags in Fashion and Formalwear. For retailers that have multiple POS stations, and cash is distributed and settled in the back office, Fujitsu will have a Paragon™ Series cash handling system from its partner, Revolution Retail Systems, featuring a Fujitsu G750 bill recycling unit. And finally, for Retailers that require more security and more convenience with no passwords required for customers and store associates, Fujitsu is demonstrating a multi-modal, cloud-based identification and Single Sign-on System based on Fujitsu’s PalmSecure® biometric palm vein technology.

To schedule a personalized booth tour of Fujitsu Frontech North America Inc. solutions or other Fujitsu global solutions please contact Mira Wattar mira.wattar@us.fujitsu.com or visit us at https://www.fujitsufrontechna.com/.

About Fujitsu Limited

Fujitsu is the leading Japanese information and communication technology (ICT) company, offering a full range of technology products, solutions, and services. Approximately 140,000 Fujitsu people support customers in more than 100 countries. We use our experience and the power of ICT to shape the future of society with our customers. Fujitsu Limited (TSE: 6702) reported consolidated revenues of 4.1 trillion yen (US $39 billion) for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2018. For more information, please see www.fujitsu.com.

About Fujitsu Frontech North America Inc.

Fujitsu Frontech North America Inc. (FFNA) provides market-focused IT solutions that enable customers to achieve their business objectives through integrated offerings for self-checkout and currency management solutions, kiosks, mobile, RFID, and biometric authentication technology. FFNA delivers industry-specific solutions for the manufacturing, retail, healthcare, government, education, financial services, and enterprise and communications sectors throughout North America. FFNA is headquartered with operations and product development at 27121 Towne Centre Drive, Foothill Ranch, CA 92610.

Copyright 2019 Fujitsu Frontech North America Inc. All rights reserved. Fujitsu, the Fujitsu logo, and PalmSecure are trademarks or registered trademarks of Fujitsu Limited in the United States and other countries. U-Scan and SecurPay are trademarks or registered trademarks of Fujitsu Frontech North America Inc. in the United States and other countries. Paragon is a trademark or registered trademark of Revolution Retail Systems, LLC in the United States and other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Statements herein are based on normal operating conditions and are not intended to create any implied warranty of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. Fujitsu Frontech North America Inc. reserves the right to modify at any time without notice these statements, their services, products, and their warranty and performance specifications.


© Business Wire 2019
