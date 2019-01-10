Fujitsu Demonstrates New Technologies at NRF That Address Pain Point for Retailers: Improve Retail Self-Checkout Experience

Fujitsu
Frontech North America Inc., a leader in innovative technology and
front-end solutions is previewing the Future of Retail Store Automation
in its booth # 4405, at the National
Retail Federation Show and Exhibition (Retail’s Big Show), January
13-15, 2019 at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center in New York City.
The highlighted demonstration, the Fujitsu
RFID Gateway Self-Checkout enables shoppers to checkout without
removing items from their basket while avoiding the long lines at POS.
The customer simply moves the shopping basket into the RFID gateway,
presses scan, and all of the articles are read within a few seconds with
high accuracy.
To facilitate payment at the gateway, Fujitsu is demonstrating the
SecurPay™ Plus solution, a multi denomination cash and coin solution
that will make payment quick and convenient. The SecurPay™ solution, a
non-coin version, will also be demonstrated. Once payment is made, a
receipt is delivered, the doors to the gateway open automatically and
the customer is free to leave the store quickly. To complement the RFID
Gateway Self-Checkout, Fujitsu is also previewing a RFID Self-Checkout
version that is more appropriate for smaller format specialty or apparel
stores using the Fujitsu
U-Scan™ Mini-Express Vertical Self-Checkout device that is cashless.
“Fujitsu’s unique application of RFID patented technology addresses one
of the major pain points of Retailers: checkout speed. Instead of
customers having to remove each article for checkout in the front of
store, now they can simply leave items in their basket, bag or box,
checkout in seconds and be on their way,” says Michi Sugawara, President
and CEO of Fujitsu Frontech North America Inc. “We are currently
speaking to major retailers who would like to improve their customers’
checkout experience by conducting a proof-of-concept for these
solutions.”
In addition to those mentioned above, Fujitsu will be demonstrating
several more solutions including how to easily track and authenticate
Fashion items by embedding RFID
tags in Fashion and Formalwear. For retailers that have multiple POS
stations, and cash is distributed and settled in the back office,
Fujitsu will have a Paragon™
Series cash handling system from its partner, Revolution
Retail Systems, featuring a Fujitsu G750
bill recycling unit. And finally, for Retailers that require more
security and more convenience with no passwords required for customers
and store associates, Fujitsu is demonstrating a multi-modal,
cloud-based identification and Single
Sign-on System based on Fujitsu’s PalmSecure®
biometric palm vein technology.
To schedule a personalized booth tour of Fujitsu Frontech North America
Inc. solutions or other Fujitsu global solutions please contact Mira
Wattar mira.wattar@us.fujitsu.com
or visit us at https://www.fujitsufrontechna.com/.
About Fujitsu Limited
Fujitsu is the leading Japanese information and communication technology
(ICT) company, offering a full range of technology products, solutions,
and services. Approximately 140,000 Fujitsu people support customers in
more than 100 countries. We use our experience and the power of ICT to
shape the future of society with our customers. Fujitsu Limited (TSE:
6702) reported consolidated revenues of 4.1 trillion yen (US $39
billion) for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2018. For more information,
please see www.fujitsu.com.
About Fujitsu Frontech North America Inc.
Fujitsu Frontech North America Inc. (FFNA) provides market-focused IT
solutions that enable customers to achieve their business objectives
through integrated offerings for self-checkout and currency management
solutions, kiosks, mobile, RFID, and biometric authentication
technology. FFNA delivers industry-specific solutions for the
manufacturing, retail, healthcare, government, education, financial
services, and enterprise and communications sectors throughout North
America. FFNA is headquartered with operations and product development
at 27121 Towne Centre Drive, Foothill Ranch, CA 92610.
