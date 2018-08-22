Fujitsu : Launches 10 New Enterprise PC Models Optimized for Transforming the Ways People Work

Tokyo and Kawasaki, Japan, August 22, 2018
Fujitsu Limited and Fujitsu Client Computing Limited today announced the launch of six new models in its Fujitsu Notebook LIFEBOOK family of enterprise notebooks, a new model in its Fujitsu Desktop ESPRIMO family of desktop PCs, and three new models in its Fujitsu Workstation CELSIUS family of workstations, all made by Fujitsu Client Computing. Sales of the new models will be rolled out in Japan by Fujitsu from the end of August.
Main Features of the New Products
1. Enhanced LIFEBOOK notebook lineup
The ultralight LIFEBOOK U938/T mobile PC features a 13.3 inch display, ideal for promoting the shift to more mobile ways of working. This model is equipped with the Windows 10 April 2018 Update, the latest version of the OS, and includes wireless networking which is essential for mobile work.
In addition, Fujitsu has included the Portshutter Premium Attachecase, its confidential data distribution software. When the confidential data is saved in a PC, the software uses confidential information distribution technology to convert the data to an unrecoverable form and store it in a dispersed state, preventing information leaks when a PC is stolen or lost. In this way, Fujitsu is supporting its enterprise customers in further transforming the ways they work.
Fujitsu has also enhanced its lineup with the LIFEBOOK A748/T, A747/T, and A577/T models, featuring 15.6 inch displays, and the lightweight, compact LIFEBOOK S938/T and S937/T models, featuring 13.3 inch displays and offering long operating time, all of which feature the latest version of the Windows operating system.
2. Enhanced lineup for both the ESPRIMO desktop PCs and the CELSIUS workstations
Fujitsu is offering the ESPRIMO K558/T, an all-in-one model, the CELSIUS J580, a compact model, and the CELSIUS W580, a mini tower, all of which feature the Windows 10 April 2018 Update, the latest version of the OS, as well as the latest 8th generation Intel Core processors. It is also offering the CELSIUS J550/2, which features the Windows 10 Fall Creators Update.
Pricing and Availability
|
Product Name
|
Suggested Retail Price (excl. tax)
|
Availability
|
Notebooks
|
FUJITSU Notebook LIFEBOOK U938/T
|
From JPY 229,800
|
From October, 2018(1)
|
FUJITSU Notebook LIFEBOOK S938/T
|
From JPY 333,600
|
FUJITSU Notebook LIFEBOOK S937/T
|
From JPY 278,500
|
FUJITSU Notebook LIFEBOOK A748/T
|
From JPY 257,800
|
FUJITSU Notebook LIFEBOOK A747/T
|
From JPY 232,100
|
FUJITSU Notebook LIFEBOOK A577/T
|
From JPY 179,600
|
Desktop PCs
|
FUJITSU Desktop ESPRIMO K558/T
|
From JPY 254,000
|
Early September, 2018
|
Workstations
|
FUJITSU Workstation CELSIUS W580
|
From JPY 233,800
|
Late August, 2018
|
FUJITSU Workstation CELSIUS J580
|
From JPY 233,800
|
Late August, 2018
|
FUJITSU Workstation CELSIUS J550/2
|
From JPY 233,800
|
Late September, 2018
All company or product names mentioned herein are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective owners. Information provided in this press release is accurate at time of publication and is subject to change without advance notice.
