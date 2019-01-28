Fujitsu : Partners with BridgeWave Communications to Provide Enterprise Customers and Service Providers with 5G Wireless Backhaul Networks

Ultra-high capacity microwave and millimeter wave systems from BridgeWave now a key part of Fujitsu’s end-to-end transport solutions portfolio

Fujitsu Network Communications, Inc. and BridgeWave Communications today announced they signed an agreement for Fujitsu to supply and support BridgeWave wireless backhaul systems as part of Fujitsu’s end-to-end transport solutions portfolio. The BridgeWave Navigator microwave system (6GHz – 42GHz) and the Flex4G-10000 true fiber capacity millimeter wave system (80GHz) optimize backhaul networks for the highest capacity and range, while minimizing capital investments and reducing operational costs.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190128005120/en/

Fujitsu now includes BridgeWave wireless backhaul systems as part of its multivendor turnkey solutions offered to service providers and large enterprise customers for building and transforming their networks. The Fujitsu transport solutions portfolio consists of hardware and software as well as a full suite of network services, including design, build, systems integration, operations and maintenance. The BridgeWave Navigator microwave system and the Flex4G-10000 true fiber are also being offered through the Fujitsu Network Modernization (NetMod) program to replace legacy equipment with new technology.

“By combining Fujitsu’s complete wireless turnkey services with BridgeWave’s high-capacity, high-performance backhaul systems, we can quickly upgrade and expand our customers’ backhaul networks to efficiently handle the surge of traffic from small cell densification, 5G and CBRS LTE,” says Greg Manganello, head of wireless and services solutions at Fujitsu Network Communications, Inc. “As a multivendor network integrator, we deliver a portfolio of best in breed wireless solutions that produce the superior outcomes our customers demand.”

“Network operators are being challenged more than ever before to reduce costs while ensuring their networks can withstand never-before-seen demands for instant Internet access and the highest data capacity,” said Sanjay Nagpal, senior vice president, global sales and marketing, REMEC Broadband Wireless Networks, BridgeWave Communications, and Sage SatCom. “Our Navigator product has unique features that allow operators to significantly reduce their upfront capital investments and tower leasing costs – as well as ongoing operational and sparing costs, and our Flex4G-10000 offers true fiber performance at a fraction of the cost of fiber. As a result, this new strategic relationship enables Fujitsu to provide their customers with BridgeWave solutions that deliver the performance, capacity, and availability they need today and well into the future.”

About Fujitsu

Fujitsu is the leading Japanese information and communication technology (ICT) company, offering a full range of technology products, solutions, and services. Approximately 140,000 Fujitsu people support customers in more than 100 countries. We use our experience and the power of ICT to shape the future of society with our customers. Fujitsu Limited (TSE: 6702) reported consolidated revenues of 4.1 trillion yen (US $39 billion) for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2018. For more information, please see www.fujitsu.com.

About Fujitsu Network Communications, Inc.

Fujitsu Network Communications, Inc., is a trusted partner to a broad spectrum of customers across all industries, enabling them to realize the maximum value from their communications networks. We are a market-leading U.S.-based manufacturer of network equipment and a top U.S. patent holder in optical networking. Our solutions combine the best wireline, wireless, and software technology with extensive multivendor services expertise to deliver custom, end-to-end network integration and management solutions. For more information, please see http://us.fujitsu.com/telecom and connect with us on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/fujitsu-network-communications, and follow us on Twitter @FujitsuFNC.

About BridgeWave

BridgeWave Communications provides high-capacity microwave and millimeter wave backhaul and wireless connectivity solutions to operators, carriers, service providers, governments, and private enterprises. The company’s innovative solutions have been entrusted by customers to enable highly reliable and secure, high-capacity, gigabit connectivity while reducing operating costs relative to fiber. Founded in 1999, BridgeWave is headquartered in San Diego, California, and is now a part of REMEC Broadband Wireless Networks LLC, which has designed, manufactured, and shipped over 1,000,000 radios to customers worldwide. For more information about BridgeWave, visit www.bridgewave.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190128005120/en/