Fujitsu : Partners with BridgeWave Communications to Provide Enterprise Customers and Service Providers with 5G Wireless Backhaul Networks

Fujitsu
Network Communications, Inc. and BridgeWave
Communications today announced they signed an agreement for Fujitsu
to supply and support BridgeWave wireless backhaul systems as part of
Fujitsu’s end-to-end transport solutions portfolio. The
BridgeWave Navigator microwave system (6GHz – 42GHz) and the
Flex4G-10000 true fiber capacity millimeter wave system (80GHz) optimize
backhaul networks for the highest capacity and range, while minimizing
capital investments and reducing operational costs.
Fujitsu now includes BridgeWave wireless backhaul systems as part of its
multivendor turnkey solutions offered to service providers and large
enterprise customers for building and transforming their networks. The
Fujitsu transport solutions portfolio consists of hardware and software
as well as a full suite of network services, including design, build,
systems integration, operations and maintenance. The BridgeWave
Navigator microwave system and the Flex4G-10000 true fiber are also
being offered through the Fujitsu Network Modernization (NetMod) program
to replace legacy equipment with new technology.
“By combining Fujitsu’s complete wireless turnkey services with
BridgeWave’s high-capacity, high-performance backhaul systems, we can
quickly upgrade and expand our customers’ backhaul networks to
efficiently handle the surge of traffic from small cell densification,
5G and CBRS LTE,” says Greg Manganello, head of wireless and services
solutions at Fujitsu Network Communications, Inc. “As a multivendor
network integrator, we deliver a portfolio of best in breed wireless
solutions that produce the superior outcomes our customers demand.”
“Network operators are being challenged more than ever before to reduce
costs while ensuring their networks can withstand never-before-seen
demands for instant Internet access and the highest data capacity,” said
Sanjay Nagpal, senior vice president, global sales and marketing, REMEC
Broadband Wireless Networks, BridgeWave Communications, and Sage SatCom.
“Our Navigator product has unique features that allow operators to
significantly reduce their upfront capital investments and tower leasing
costs – as well as ongoing operational and sparing costs, and our
Flex4G-10000 offers true fiber performance at a fraction of the cost of
fiber. As a result, this new strategic relationship enables Fujitsu to
provide their customers with BridgeWave solutions that deliver the
performance, capacity, and availability they need today and well into
the future.”
About Fujitsu
Fujitsu is the leading Japanese information and communication technology
(ICT) company, offering a full range of technology products, solutions,
and services. Approximately 140,000 Fujitsu people support customers in
more than 100 countries. We use our experience and the power of ICT to
shape the future of society with our customers. Fujitsu Limited (TSE:
6702) reported consolidated revenues of 4.1 trillion yen (US $39
billion) for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2018. For more information,
please see www.fujitsu.com.
About Fujitsu Network Communications, Inc.
Fujitsu Network Communications, Inc., is a trusted partner to a broad
spectrum of customers across all industries, enabling them to realize
the maximum value from their communications networks. We are a
market-leading U.S.-based manufacturer of network equipment and a top
U.S. patent holder in optical networking. Our solutions combine the best
wireline, wireless, and software technology with extensive multivendor
services expertise to deliver custom, end-to-end network integration and
management solutions. For more information, please see http://us.fujitsu.com/telecom
and connect with us on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/fujitsu-network-communications,
and follow us on Twitter @FujitsuFNC.
About BridgeWave
BridgeWave Communications provides high-capacity microwave and
millimeter wave backhaul and wireless connectivity solutions to
operators, carriers, service providers, governments, and private
enterprises. The company’s innovative solutions have been entrusted by
customers to enable highly reliable and secure, high-capacity, gigabit
connectivity while reducing operating costs relative to fiber. Founded
in 1999, BridgeWave is headquartered in San Diego, California, and is
now a part of REMEC Broadband Wireless Networks LLC, which has designed,
manufactured, and shipped over 1,000,000 radios to customers worldwide.
For more information about BridgeWave, visit www.bridgewave.com.
