Fujitsu : Personetics and Blue Lab in Joint Proof of Concept Trial for AI-Powered Personalized Banking Service

10/17/2018 | 09:13am CEST
Tokyo, October 17, 2018

Fujitsu Limited, Blue Lab Co., Ltd., and Personetics Technologies Ltd. have begun a joint proof of concept (PoC) trial of Personetics Engage(1), an AI-powered solution for the delivery of personalized financial advice to bank customers. The PoC trial is performed in collaboration with Moneytree K.K.(2) The purpose of the trial is to test the benefits delivered by Personetics Engage and how well its AI-powered insights and recommendations fit with the needs of banking customers.

From October 17, 2018, an estimated 300 people, mainly employees from Blue Lab and Fujitsu, will use Personetics Engage from a customer's point of view. Fujitsu, Blue Lab, and Personetics will then measure and evaluate the precision and degree of customer satisfaction they have in the solution.

Personetics Engage has been implemented by over 20 major banks in the US and Europe, and is currently used by some 50 million digital banking users. By combining various types of AI, the solution utilizes financial industry know-how to deliver personalized, accurate and timely financial advice in tune with the daily lifestyles of users such as their financial behavioral patterns, which includes optimized recommendations, and predictions of cash flow and financial assets(3).

Based on the trial's results, Fujitsu, Blue Lab, and Personetics aim to build a full-fledged business to provide personalized banking services that can be used by a range of Japanese financial institutions.

Background

In recent years, the point of interface between financial institutions and their users has continued to shift from face-to-face to digital channels. Financial institutions are strengthening their relationships with customers by proactively engaging them with useful information and advice delivered through digital channels rather than waiting for customers to physically visit the institutions, which was once regarded as the prerequisite. For this reason, satisfaction in financial services can be expected to improve through digital channels by providing important information and relevant financial advice with easy-to-understand guidance to each individual customer.

Overview

In the PoC trial, Fujitsu, BlueLab, and Personetics will monitor the cash flow of test subjects' account information, scheduled and actual records of deposit/withdrawal, and credit card details by integrating Personetics Engage with existing data of Japanese financial institutions and Moneytree's permission-based data sharing platform, Moneytree LINK, in order to deliver appropriate recommendations for each test subject.

1. PoC trial period

October 17, 2018 - February 28, 2019 (Scheduled)

2. Objective

Utilizing existing data held by Japanese financial institutions, the objective of the PoC trial is to measure the effects of deploying the service to the Japanese market with regard to the alerts, advice and other insights generated by Personetics Engage, which has been widely implemented by European and US banks.

3. Target

Mainly Blue Lab and Fujitsu Employees (300 people in total)

4. Roles

PoC trial data provider: Blue Lab
PoC environment provider: Personetics
PoC data and environment execution: Fujitsu
PoC trial evaluation: Blue Lab, Personetics, Fujitsu

5. Validation Objectives

  • Measure the number of alerts and insights that can be created
  • Evaluate the feasibility and compatibility of insights content to Japanese financial services
  • Evaluate user engagement and usage of the insights
  • Evaluate data compatibility with an eye toward deployment and official service introduction, and to clarify operational methods

Future Plans

The parties will work together to develop an AI-powered recommendation service that can provide timely financial advice and emit cash flow alerts through a digital channel to customers in Japan. In this way, the companies aim to build a new personalized banking services business for financial institutions that customers in Japan will want to use.

All company or product names mentioned herein are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective owners. Information provided in this press release is accurate at time of publication and is subject to change without advance notice.

Date: 17 October, 2018
City: Tokyo
Company: Blue Lab Co., Ltd. ,Personetics Technologies Ltd. ,Fujitsu Limited

Disclaimer

Fujitsu Ltd. published this content on 17 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 October 2018 07:12:07 UTC
