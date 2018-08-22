Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo  >  Fujitsu Ltd    6702   JP3818000006

FUJITSU LTD (6702)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Fujitsu : Presents Post-K CPU Specifications

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/22/2018 | 05:12am CEST
Tokyo, August 22, 2018

Fujitsu today announced publication of specifications for the A64FX™ CPU to be featured in the post-K computer, a supercomputer being developed by Fujitsu and RIKEN as a successor to the K computer, which achieved the world's highest performance in 2011. The organizations are striving to achieve post-K application execution performance up to 100 times that of the K computer.

A64FX is the world's first CPU to adopt the Scalable Vector Extension (SVE), an extension of Armv8-A instruction set architecture for supercomputers. Building on over 60 years' worth of Fujitsu-developed microarchitecture, this chip offers peak performance of over 2.7 TFLOPS, demonstrating superior HPC and AI performance.

Fujitsu made the announcement at Hot Chips 30(1), an international symposium on high performance processors and related technologies held in Silicon Valley, California from August 19-21.

Post-K is the successor to the K computer which in 2011 achieved the highest ranking in the world on the TOP500 list of supercomputers around the world. Fujitsu and RIKEN are developing post-K, aiming for starting operation around 2021.

A64FX is the high-performance CPU that will be used in post-K. It offers a number of features, including broad utility supporting a wide range of applications, massive parallelization through the Tofu interconnect, low power consumption, and mainframe-class reliability.

A64FX is the world's first CPU to adopt the SVE of Arm Limited's Armv8-A instruction set architecture, extended for supercomputers. Fujitsu collaborated with Arm, contributing to the development of the SVE as a lead partner, and adopted the results in the A64FX.

Fujitsu developed the microarchitecture of the A64FX by building on the technology of its previous supercomputers, mainframes, and UNIX servers. With hardware technology that draws out the high memory bandwidth of high performance stacked memory, the system can efficiently utilize the CPU's high functional computational processing units, enabling delivery of high application execution performance. The CPUs will be directly connected by the proprietary Tofu interconnect developed for the K computer, improving parallel performance. The system can provide a peak double precision (64 bit) floating point operations performance of over 2.7 TFLOPS, with a computational throughput twice that amount for single precision (32 bit), and four times that amount for half precision (16 bit). In other words, by using single precision or half precision operations, applications can get results even faster. Fujitsu has also enhanced computational performance for 16 bit and 8 bit integer operations. Accordingly, this CPU is suited for a wide range of fields such as big data and AI, not just for the computer simulations at which traditional supercomputers excel.

The Arm architecture is widely accepted by software developers and users, and by participating in the Arm community, Fujitsu can utilize its software resources, including open source software, while also contributing to the expansion of the Arm architecture ecosystem.

Photo of the A64FX package

A64FX block diagram

A64FX Specifications

Category Details
Instruction Set Architecture Armv8.2-A SVE (512-bit wide SIMD)
Number of cores 48 computing cores, 4 assistant cores
Memory 32GiB (HBM2)
Process Technology 7 nm FinFET
Number of Transistors About 8.7 billion transistors
Peak Performance (TOPS) Double precision (64 bit) floating point operations: over 2.7 TOPS (DGEMM(2) execution efficiency over 90%)
Single precision (32 bit) floating point operations: over 5.4 TOPS
Half precision (16 bit) floating point operations/16 bit integer operations: over 10.8 TOPS
8 bit integer operations: over 21.6 TOPS
Peak Memory Bandwidth 1024 GB/second (STREAM Triad(3) execution efficiency over 80%)

Future Plans

Through the development of post-K, which will be equipped with this CPU, Fujitsu will contribute to the resolution of social and scientific issues in such computer simulation fields as cutting-edge research, health and longevity, disaster prevention and mitigation, energy, as well as manufacturing, while enhancing industrial competitiveness and contributing to the creation of Society 5.0 by promoting applications in big data and AI fields.

Related Websites

Fujitsu Completes Post-K Supercomputer CPU Prototype, Begins Functionality Trials (press release, June 21, 2018)

Fujitsu's presentation material at Hot Chips 30, for download

Hot Chips website

All company or product names mentioned herein are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective owners. Information provided in this press release is accurate at time of publication and is subject to change without advance notice.

Disclaimer

Fujitsu Ltd. published this content on 22 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 August 2018 03:11:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on FUJITSU LTD
05:12aFUJITSU : Launches 10 New Enterprise PC Models Optimized for Transforming the Wa..
PU
05:12aFUJITSU : Presents Post-K CPU Specifications
PU
08/21FUJITSU : Victorian government awards Fujitsu Australia $25 million for health t..
AQ
08/21FUJITSU : Relay-type Computer "FACOM128B" Registered as "Essential Historical Ma..
AQ
08/16SHINKO ELECTRIC INDUSTRIES : Researchers Submit Patent Application, "Inductor De..
AQ
08/16SHINKO ELECTRIC INDUSTRIES : Patent Application Titled "Wiring Substrate" Publis..
AQ
08/16FUJITSU COMPONENT : Patent Issued for Thermal Head (USPTO 10,040,296)
AQ
08/16FUJITSU COMPONENT : Patent Issued for Optical Module (USPTO 10,042,134)
AQ
08/16FUJITSU COMPONENT : Patent Issued for Printer (USPTO 10,040,303)
AQ
08/16SHINKO ELECTRIC INDUSTRIES : Patent Issued for Semiconductor Device And Leadfram..
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/21Western Digital Invests In Excelero For Software-Defined Storage Tech 
07/26Fujitsu Ltd. ADR 2018 Q1 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
07/19Endava Proposes Terms For $101 Million U.S. IPO 
06/11NYSE To Acquire Radiate For Business Video Platform 
06/08KKR To Acquire BMC Software For Middleware Platform 
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2019 3 892 B
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 131 B
Finance 2019 187 B
Yield 2019 1,90%
P/E ratio 2019 12,26
P/E ratio 2020 12,50
EV / Sales 2019 0,36x
EV / Sales 2020 0,33x
Capitalization 1 604 B
Chart FUJITSU LTD
Duration : Period :
Fujitsu Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FUJITSU LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 815  JPY
Spread / Average Target 5,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Tatsuya Tanaka President & Representative Director
Masami Yamamoto Chairman
Hidehiro Tsukano CFO, Representative Director & Vice President
Shingo Kagawa CTO & Senior Managing Executive Officer
Masayoshi Matsumoto Chief Information Officer & Executive Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FUJITSU LTD-5.26%14 565
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-4.50%133 319
ACCENTURE7.86%111 139
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES49.19%110 851
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING21.31%62 449
VMWARE, INC.21.03%61 387
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.