Fujitsu : SD-WAN-as-a-Service Complies With New MEF 70 SD-WAN Service Standard

New standard will help facilitate global market adoption of SD-WAN services

Fujitsu Network Communications, Inc. today announced that its SD-WAN-as-a-Service (SD-WANaaS) offering complies with the recently published MEF SD-WAN Service Attributes and Services standard (MEF 70). The full-featured, managed SD-WAN service from Fujitsu provides all the capabilities described in the MEF 70 standard, delivering a turnkey SD-WAN solution with no upfront costs and simplified service delivery using a pay-as-you-go subscription-based model.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190807005091/en/

MEF 70 is the industry’s first SD-WAN service standard that defines the fundamental capabilities, terminology, architectural constructs, and application classification criteria for application-aware, policy-driven, over-the-top (OTT) virtual network services. As an incubator of MEF’s SD-WAN work and an SD-WAN service provider, Fujitsu made significant contributions to the new MEF 70 SD-WAN service standard to ensure that it addresses practical, real-world customer requirements and use cases.

As applications increasingly migrate to multiple clouds and virtual private clouds, enterprises and government agencies are turning to SD-WAN as a critical digital service that enables and accelerates their multi-cloud deployments. Communication service providers (CSPs), managed service providers (MSPs), digital service provider (DSPs) and broadband providers are realizing the transformative nature of SD-WAN to facilitate their customers’ digital transformation while creating new revenue streams.

Resellers and subscribers can rest assured that Fujitsu SD-WANaaS conforms with the MEF 70 standard, supporting the SD-WAN user network interface (UNI), physical SD-WAN Edges and virtual SD-WAN Edges in private and virtual private clouds, tunnel virtual connections (TVC), application classification and policy criteria requirements.

“We designed our SD-WAN-as-a-Service to comply with the MEF 70 standard, which Fujitsu co-developed, leveraging our expertise in designing, deploying and operating software-defined, OTT virtual network services,” said Ralph Santitoro, head of SDN/NFV/SD-WAN Services at Fujitsu Network Communications, Inc. “We anticipate the new MEF SD-WAN service standard will accelerate adoption of this transformational technology by eliminating market confusion and defining a service that can operate over any type of underlay network from any service provider.”

“SD-WAN service standardization enables industry players throughout the ecosystem to use commonly understood terminology when buying, selling, deploying and delivering SD-WAN services,” said Roopa Honnachari, Industry Director, Information and Communications Technologies at Frost & Sullivan. “With the help of MEF member companies like Fujitsu, the MEF 70 standard and subsequent MEF SD-WAN standardization work will accelerate SD-WAN market adoption.”

Fujitsu has created an SD-WAN webinar series to educate the industry on SD-WAN standardization, terminology, capabilities and use cases. The next webinar, “Standardizing SD-WAN Services with MEF 70,” will be held on August 28 at 11:00am Central Time. Click here to register.

About Fujitsu

Fujitsu is the leading Japanese information and communication technology (ICT) company, offering a full range of technology products, solutions, and services. Approximately 132,000 Fujitsu people support customers in more than 100 countries. We use our experience and the power of ICT to shape the future of society with our customers. Fujitsu Limited (TSE: 6702) reported consolidated revenues of 4.0 trillion yen (US $36 billion) for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2019. For more information, please see www.fujitsu.com.

About Fujitsu Network Communications Inc.

Fujitsu Network Communications, Inc., is a trusted partner to a broad spectrum of customers across all industries, enabling them to realize the maximum value from their communications networks. We are a market-leading U.S.-based manufacturer of network equipment and a top U.S. patent holder in optical networking. Our solutions combine the best wireline, wireless, and software technology with extensive multivendor services expertise to deliver custom, end-to-end network integration and management solutions. For more information, please see http://us.Fujitsu.com/telecom or connect with us on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/Fujitsu-network-communications.

Fujitsu, the Fujitsu logo, “shaping tomorrow with you” are trademarks or registered trademarks of Fujitsu Limited in the United States and other countries. All rights reserved. All other company or product names mentioned herein are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective owners. Information provided in this press release is accurate at time of publication and is subject to change without advance notice.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190807005091/en/