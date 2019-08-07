Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo  >  Fujitsu Ltd    6702   JP3818000006

FUJITSU LTD

(6702)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Fujitsu : SD-WAN-as-a-Service Complies With New MEF 70 SD-WAN Service Standard

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/07/2019 | 06:46am EDT

New standard will help facilitate global market adoption of SD-WAN services

Fujitsu Network Communications, Inc. today announced that its SD-WAN-as-a-Service (SD-WANaaS) offering complies with the recently published MEF SD-WAN Service Attributes and Services standard (MEF 70). The full-featured, managed SD-WAN service from Fujitsu provides all the capabilities described in the MEF 70 standard, delivering a turnkey SD-WAN solution with no upfront costs and simplified service delivery using a pay-as-you-go subscription-based model.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190807005091/en/

MEF 70 is the industry’s first SD-WAN service standard that defines the fundamental capabilities, terminology, architectural constructs, and application classification criteria for application-aware, policy-driven, over-the-top (OTT) virtual network services. As an incubator of MEF’s SD-WAN work and an SD-WAN service provider, Fujitsu made significant contributions to the new MEF 70 SD-WAN service standard to ensure that it addresses practical, real-world customer requirements and use cases.

As applications increasingly migrate to multiple clouds and virtual private clouds, enterprises and government agencies are turning to SD-WAN as a critical digital service that enables and accelerates their multi-cloud deployments. Communication service providers (CSPs), managed service providers (MSPs), digital service provider (DSPs) and broadband providers are realizing the transformative nature of SD-WAN to facilitate their customers’ digital transformation while creating new revenue streams.

Resellers and subscribers can rest assured that Fujitsu SD-WANaaS conforms with the MEF 70 standard, supporting the SD-WAN user network interface (UNI), physical SD-WAN Edges and virtual SD-WAN Edges in private and virtual private clouds, tunnel virtual connections (TVC), application classification and policy criteria requirements.

“We designed our SD-WAN-as-a-Service to comply with the MEF 70 standard, which Fujitsu co-developed, leveraging our expertise in designing, deploying and operating software-defined, OTT virtual network services,” said Ralph Santitoro, head of SDN/NFV/SD-WAN Services at Fujitsu Network Communications, Inc. “We anticipate the new MEF SD-WAN service standard will accelerate adoption of this transformational technology by eliminating market confusion and defining a service that can operate over any type of underlay network from any service provider.”

“SD-WAN service standardization enables industry players throughout the ecosystem to use commonly understood terminology when buying, selling, deploying and delivering SD-WAN services,” said Roopa Honnachari, Industry Director, Information and Communications Technologies at Frost & Sullivan. “With the help of MEF member companies like Fujitsu, the MEF 70 standard and subsequent MEF SD-WAN standardization work will accelerate SD-WAN market adoption.”

Fujitsu has created an SD-WAN webinar series to educate the industry on SD-WAN standardization, terminology, capabilities and use cases. The next webinar, “Standardizing SD-WAN Services with MEF 70,” will be held on August 28 at 11:00am Central Time. Click here to register.

About Fujitsu

Fujitsu is the leading Japanese information and communication technology (ICT) company, offering a full range of technology products, solutions, and services. Approximately 132,000 Fujitsu people support customers in more than 100 countries. We use our experience and the power of ICT to shape the future of society with our customers. Fujitsu Limited (TSE: 6702) reported consolidated revenues of 4.0 trillion yen (US $36 billion) for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2019. For more information, please see www.fujitsu.com.

About Fujitsu Network Communications Inc.

Fujitsu Network Communications, Inc., is a trusted partner to a broad spectrum of customers across all industries, enabling them to realize the maximum value from their communications networks. We are a market-leading U.S.-based manufacturer of network equipment and a top U.S. patent holder in optical networking. Our solutions combine the best wireline, wireless, and software technology with extensive multivendor services expertise to deliver custom, end-to-end network integration and management solutions. For more information, please see http://us.Fujitsu.com/telecom or connect with us on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/Fujitsu-network-communications.

Fujitsu, the Fujitsu logo, “shaping tomorrow with you” are trademarks or registered trademarks of Fujitsu Limited in the United States and other countries. All rights reserved. All other company or product names mentioned herein are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective owners. Information provided in this press release is accurate at time of publication and is subject to change without advance notice.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on FUJITSU LTD
06:46aFUJITSU : SD-WAN-as-a-Service Complies With New MEF 70 SD-WAN Service Standard
BU
04:56aFUJITSU : RunMyProcess Joins Google Cloud Partner Program
AQ
08/04FUJITSU : Launches Latest Version of its VPS Digital Production Preparation Tool..
AQ
08/01FUJITSU : Encryption Technology for Biometric Information Provides Safer Authent..
AQ
07/30FUJITSU : Delivers Complete Set of 5G Base Station Products to NTT DOCOMO for Co..
AQ
07/28FUJITSU : to Deliver Australia's Most Powerful Supercomputer to Help Solve Compl..
AQ
07/26FUJITSU : Appointments to Executive Nomination and Compensation Committees
AQ
07/26FUJITSU : Earns Overall Positive Vendor Rating by Gartner, Inc
AQ
07/25ASIA MARKETS: Asian Markets Pull Back As Japan-South Korea Trade Tensions Esc..
DJ
07/25FUJITSU LTD : 1st quarter results
CO
More news
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2020 3 779 B
EBIT 2020 150 B
Net income 2020 115 B
Finance 2020 158 B
Yield 2020 1,95%
P/E ratio 2020 14,5x
P/E ratio 2021 12,4x
EV / Sales2020 0,40x
EV / Sales2021 0,36x
Capitalization 1 652 B
Chart FUJITSU LTD
Duration : Period :
Fujitsu Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FUJITSU LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 8 515,63  JPY
Last Close Price 8 151,00  JPY
Spread / Highest target 27,6%
Spread / Average Target 4,47%
Spread / Lowest Target -39,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Tatsuya Tanaka President & Representative Director
Masami Yamamoto Chairman
Hidehiro Tsukano CFO, Representative Director & Vice President
Hidenori Furuta Chief Technology & Information Officer
Jun Yokota Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FUJITSU LTD21.89%15 536
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION23.81%124 696
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES16.49%119 116
ACCENTURE31.59%118 222
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING24.61%69 363
VMWARE, INC.13.03%63 739
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group