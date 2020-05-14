Fulcrum Therapeutics : Corporation Overview Presentation 0 05/14/2020 | 05:30am EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Regulating Gene Expression to Treat the Root Cause of Disease May 2020 Disclaimer & Notice This presentation contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that involve substantial risks and uncertainties, including statements regarding the development status of the Company's product candidates, the timing of availability of clinical trial data and the Company's ability to fund its operations with cash on hand . All statements, other than statements of historical facts, contained in this presentation, including statements regarding the Company's strategy, future operations, future financial position, prospects, plans and objectives of management, are forward-looking statements. The words "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "target," "will," "would" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Any forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations of future events and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially and adversely from those set forth in, or implied by, such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, risks associated with Fulcrum's ability to obtain and maintain necessary approvals from the FDA and other regulatory authorities; continue to advance its product candidates in clinical trials; replicate in later clinical trials positive results found in preclinical studies and early-stage clinical trials of losmapimod and its other product candidates; advance the development of its product candidates under the timelines it anticipates in current and future clinical trials; obtain, maintain or protect intellectual property rights related to its product candidates; manage expenses; and raise the substantial additional capital needed to achieve its business objectives. For a discussion of other risks and uncertainties, and other important factors, any of which could cause the Company's actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see the "Risk Factors" section, as well as discussions of potential risks, uncertainties and other important factors, in the Company's most recent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. In addition, the forward-looking statements included in this presentation represent the Company's views as of the date hereof and should not be relied upon as representing the Company's views as of any date subsequent to the date hereof. The Company anticipates that subsequent events and developments will cause the Company's views to change. However, while the Company may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, the Company specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. This presentation also contains estimates and other statistical data made by independent parties and by us relating to market size and other data about our industry. This data involves a number of assumptions and limitations, and you are cautioned not to give undue weight to such data and estimates. In addition, projections, assumptions and estimates of our future performance and the future performance of the markets in which we operate are necessarily subject to a high degree of uncertainty and risk. Neither Fulcrum nor its affiliates, advisors or representatives makes any representation as to the accuracy or completeness of that data or undertakes to update such data after the date of this presentation. FULCRUM THERAPEUTICS 2 Fulcrum Overview Clinical stage biopharmaceutical company using systematic approach to identify small molecules able to rebalance gene expression Gene Expression Gene Expression ~7,000 genetically defined diseases today

We are building on decades of research highlighting gene expression role in disease

High-throughput product engine designed to rapidly identify and validate drug targets that can modulate gene expression - and treat disease at its root cause

product engine designed to rapidly identify and validate drug targets that can modulate gene expression - and treat disease at its root cause Focus on small molecules as therapeutic modality Our vision is to treat genetically defined diseases by addressing their root cause FULCRUM THERAPEUTICS 3 Demonstrated Systematic Target and Therapeutic Discovery Potential Targeting genetically defined rare disease Proprietary drug Highly-efficient and Multiple Ongoing IND-enabling studies discovery platform Phase 2 studies in complete for select Research & Discovery patient-driven based on systematic Facioscapulohumeral hemoglobinopathies Collaboration with discovery & and rapid therapeutic Muscular Dystrophy (Sickle Cell Disease Acceleron development process discovery (FSHD) and β-thalassemia) FULCRUM THERAPEUTICS 4 Highly Efficient, Patient-Driven Product Engine Patient-derived, relevant models Proprietary annotated compound library Customized CRISPR guide libraries Genetic regulatory pathways Genomic databases Previously unknown pathway relationships steer target identification Drug target identification and candidate development FulcrumSeek Proprietary database FULCRUM THERAPEUTICS 5 Significant Opportunity to Address a Wide Spectrum of Genetically Defined Diseases at Their Root Cause The ability to up or down regulate gene expression has potential applications in the treatment of many diseases Gain of Function Loss of Function Repeat Expansion Ortholog / Paralog •FSHD - DUX4 Alpha-Synucleinopathies - SNCA

- SNCA Tauopathies - MAPT `

Noonan Syndrome - PTPN11 `

Noonan Syndrome - SOS1 `

Early onset AD - APP `

Frontotemporal Dementia - FUS `

Parkinson's - LRRK2 ` •Spinocerebellar Ataxia - CACNA1A ` Tubular Aggregate Myopathy - STIM1 `

Hypocalcemia - CASR `

Centronuclear Myopathy - DNM2 `

Paroxysmal extreme pain disorder - SCN11A `

Charcot-Marie-Tooth - PMP-22 ` Prader-Willi - SNORD116

- SNORD116 Angelman Syndrome - UBE3A

Familial Dilated Cardiomyopathy - LMNA

Emery-Dreifuss MD - LMNA

MD - LMNA Frontotemporal Dementia - GRN

Familial Isolated Arrhythmogenic Ventricular Dysplasia - DSP •Williams Syndrome - ELN •Sotos Syndrome - NSD1 •Tuberous Sclerosis Complex - TSC2 •Frontotemporal Dementia - VCP •Rett Syndrome - MECP2 •WAGRO Syndrome - BDNF •Bethlem Myopathy - COL6A1 • GLUT1 Deficiency - SLC2A1 •Fragile X Syndrome - FMR1 •Friedreich Ataxia -FXN Myotonic Dystrophy 1 - DMPK

Myotonic Dystrophy 2 - CNBP

ALS - C9orf72 • Huntington's Disease - HTT Frontotemporal Dementia - C9orf72

Spinocerebellar Ataxia 2 - ATXN2

Spinocerebellar Ataxia 7 - ATXN7

Spinocerebellar Ataxia 17 - TBP

Spinocerebellar Ataxia 10 - ATXN10 Pipeline Programs Sickle Cell Disease - HBG1/2

Beta-thalassemia - HBG1/2 •Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy - UTRN Hemoglobin H Disease (alpha-thalassemia)

- HBM, HBZ •Becker Muscular Dystrophy - UTRN Marfan Syndrome - FBN2

Familial Thoracic Aortic Aneurysm & Aortic Dissection - FBN2 Congenital Fiber-Type Disproportion Myopathy - MYl7 • Spinal Muscular Atrophy - SMN2 • Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy - MYH6 Discovery Screening Programs FULCRUM THERAPEUTICS 6 Fulcrum Rare Disease Pipeline DISCOVERY PRECLINICAL PHASE 1 PHASE 2 PHASE 3 STATUS PROGRAM (PRODUCT CANDIDATE) FSHD (losmapimod) Sickle Cell Disease (FTX-6058) β-Thalassemia(FTX-6058) DISCOVERY SCREENING Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Friedreich Ataxia Myotonic Dystrophy 1 α-Synucleinopathies Undisclosed Neurological Disease Undisclosed Pulmonary Disease (Acceleron) Additional screens & FulcrumSeek planned for 2020 Completed Ph 2 enrollment Submit IND in 2H 2020 Submit IND in 2H 2020 Target ID / Validation Target ID / Validation Target ID / Validation Target ID / Validation Target ID / Validation Target ID / Validation FULCRUM THERAPEUTICS 7 Pulmonary Research & Discovery Collaboration Fulcrum eligible to receive >$400M in milestone payments + upfront and R&D reimbursement Fulcrum receives $10M upfront payment & Acceleron to reimburse all relevant research expenses

Fulcrum eligible to receive: Financial −R&D and commercial milestones up to $295M for first product commercialized Terms −Up to $143.5M in additional milestones for all subsequent products commercialized −Tiered royalty payments on net sales ranging from mid-single to low double-digits Transaction Overview Research collaboration & license agreement to identify therapeutic targets and small molecules that modulate pathways associated with a targeted pulmonary indication

Fulcrum to utilize its proprietary product engine to identify therapeutic targets that control the expression of genes known to impact pathways relevant to the targeted pulmonary disease Acceleron responsible for all development & commercialization activities for any potential therapeutics identified

FULCRUM THERAPEUTICS 8 Hope For People Living With FSHD "They told me that I was probably going to die from muscular dystrophy at 30 years old-that I would probably roll over and suffocate myself in my sleep." "You know how many years it took to get out of that? That's a scary feeling." FULCRUM THERAPEUTICS 9 Understanding FSHD Devastating disease characterized by progressive muscular degeneration Front Side Back Skeletal muscle replaced by fat

Begins with facial weakness that makes communication difficult and smiling challenging

Impairs movement of shoulders and arms

Eventually affects legs and mobility, leading to loss of independence

Patients report chronic pain, anxiety and depression

Approximately 2/3 of cases are familial- inherited and 1/3 of cases are sporadic FULCRUM THERAPEUTICS *Based on recent estimates of prevalence of 1 / 20,000 and 1 / 8,333 and U.S. population of 320 million Company data 10 Market Opportunity & Competitive Landscape Progressive disease with significant unmet need No approved therapies

No other industry sponsored programs in clinical development Second most common muscular dystrophy Estimated US FSHD Population* 16,000-38,000 Affects all ethnic groups with similar incidence and prevalence worldwide FULCRUM THERAPEUTICS *Based on recent estimates of prevalence of 1 / 20,000 and 1 / 8,333 and U.S. population of 320 million 11 DUX4 is The Root Cause of FSHD FULCRUM THERAPEUTICS 24 SEPTEMBER 2010 VOL 329 SCIENCE 12 FSHD: The Fulcrum Product Engine At Work Disease modeled using patient- derived myotubes

Targets identified using proprietary probe library

Compounds identified that reduced DUX4 expression

Fulcrum product engine identified p38α (MAPK) as key regulator of DUX4 expression

p38α (MAPK) validated using genomic and chemogenomic tools across multiple cells FULCRUM THERAPEUTICS 13 Aberrant DUX4 Activity is Correlated with Weak Muscle Function in FSHD Patients Aberrant DUX4 activity correlated with muscle pathology (1-10) 10 Score 8 Pathology 6 Mean 4 2 0 None Low - Medium High DUX4 Activity Aberrant DUX4 activity Increased MRI fat fraction observed as abnormal MRI is correlated with loss of function and disability Relative DUX4 RNA Seq Values STIR+ MRI Normal MRI STIR+ MRI and skeletal muscle death is associated with increased fat fraction FULCRUM THERAPEUTICS Wang L et al, 2018; Mul K et al, Neurology 2017; Janssen B et al, 2014 14 Reduction In DUX4 May Provide Functional Benefit in FSHD Patients Relationship between DUX4 expression and FSHD disease presentation Relationship between DUX4 expression and FSHD disease presentation Asymptomatic Asymptomatic Asymptomatic Healthy Healthy Healthy FSHD FSHD FSHD DUX4 DUX4 DUX4 low moderate high Healthy Asymptomatic Symptomatic DUX4 reduction FULCRUM THERAPEUTICS Peter Jones; Fulcrum Therapeutics FSHD KOL Breakfast Forum 15 Higher Aberrant DUX4 Activity Resulted in Greater Functional Impairment and Increased Weakness Relationship observed between DUX4 target gene expression and murine FSHD phenotype Genotype Tamoxifen DUX4-fl Phenotype Dose expression ACTA1-MCM/+ High No Control ACTA1-MCM;FLExD/+ None Yes Mild ACTA1-MCM;FLExD/+ Low Yes Moderate ACTA1-MCM;FLExD/+ High Yes Severe (DUX4 target gene) Reduction in DUX4 expression correlated to improved muscle function Ex-vivo force contractility In-vivo treadmill performance Some recovery of function observed after single TMX dose FULCRUM THERAPEUTICS Jones, TI. bioRxiv. 2018. 16 Losmapimod Selection & License Process Evaluation of clinical p38α/β inhibitors Fulcrum Profiling Public Information Toxicology Data Human Safety Data Human PK/PD Data Stage of Development Losmapimod selected as the development candidate Over 3,500 subjects dosed, including chronic dosing

Extensive safety and tolerability

Worldwide, exclusive license to losmapimod obtained from GSK in February 2019

US Patents: 10342786 and 10537560

Expiration: 2038 FULCRUM THERAPEUTICS 17 Losmapimod Reduced DUX4 in vitroand in vivo Reduced DUX4 protein and DUX4- Losmapimod suppressed DUX4 driven gene expression in vitro expression in a xenograft model of FSHD Range of concentrations observed in phase 1 study at 15 mg BID dose (~30-100 ng/mL or 75-265 nM) Terminal plasma concentration = 23 nM FULCRUM THERAPEUTICS *Oliva et al., 2019 18 Losmapimod Prevented Muscle Death in vitroand in vivo Apoptosis markers reduced Losmapimod (6 mpk b.i.d.) increased relative human cell content, consistent with decreased muscle cell death Range of concentrations observed in phase 1 study at 15 mg BID dose (~30-100 ng/mL or 75-265 nM) Terminal plasma concentration = 23 nM Company data FULCRUM THERAPEUTICS *Oliva et al., JPET, 2019 19 Integrated Development Strategy Natural history & preparatory studies Phase 1 Phase 2 Open Label Study Phase 2b (ReDUX4) 24 or 48 weeks dosing with interim analysis Disease progression

Clinical endpoints

Target engagement

Muscle penetration in FSHD

Molecular endpoint in muscle biopsy Open Label Extension FULCRUM THERAPEUTICS 20 Ongoing Natural History and Preparatory Studies in FSHD Planned total enrollment of 362 subjects across 4 studies, with sites in the US and Europe Important opportunity to profile biomarkers and clinical endpoints in FSHD: Root cause of disease muscle biopsy endpoint (DUX4 driven gene expression)

MRI health biomarkers (lean muscle volume, fat fraction)

Mobility endpoint (FSHD Optimized Timed Up and Go - FSHD TUG)

Arm function endpoint (Reachable Work Space - RWS)

FSHD Quality of Life/Activities of Daily Living (QOL/ADLs) - (Patient Reported Outcomes - PROs)

In-person and internet based surveys (direct patient input into Phase 2b Protocol) FULCRUM THERAPEUTICS Sponsored by NIH and company 21 Phase 1 Confirmed Safety and Selection of 15 mg Dose Losmapimod was safe and well tolerated in FSHD patients Achieved clinically relevant, dose-dependent concentrations in muscle Exposures in plasma and muscle were concentrations that showed efficacy in pre-clinical evaluations in multiple labs 15 mg PO BID dose showed sustained and robust target inhibition FULCRUM THERAPEUTICS 22 Phase 2b ReDUX4 Trial (n=80) Randomized, double-blind,placebo-controlled,multi-site international 15 mg twice per day for 24 or 48* weeks Primary endpoint:

DUX4 driven gene expression in skeletal muscle needle biopsy at 16 or 36 weeks*, as measured by qRT-PCR in a panel of DUX4-regulated gene transcripts

Secondary endpoints:

Safety and tolerability PK in blood Losmapimod concentration in skeletal muscle biopsies Target engagement in blood and in skeletal muscle biopsies MRI Lean Muscle Volume & MRI Fat Fraction

Exploratory endpoints:

RWS FSHD-TUG Muscle Function Measure (MFM) Muscle Strength (Dynamometry) PROs 12 patients completed Week 24 and have enrolled into open label extension Interim analysis data expected Q3 2020 Topline data expected Q1 2021

* Protocol amendment to accommodate COVID-19 impact (extend trial to 48 weeks and allow 2nd' biopsy to occur at either 16 or 36 weeks) FULCRUM THERAPEUTICS 23 Exploratory FSHD Endpoints Reachable Workspace Functional Test Measures proximal arm and shoulder function Quadrant Progression Rate (weighted) (% annualized) Quadrant 1 -7.20 Quadrant 2 +1.40 Quadrant 3 -8.09 Quadrant 4 -0.76 Total -1.82 Capable of detecting slowly progressive proximal arm/shoulder function changes

Greater % decline with 500gm weights

The upper quadrants (1&3) of FSHD patients with abnormal RWS demonstrate greater annual declines Skeletal Muscle Fat Content by MRI Fat replacement in skeletal muscle in FSHD patients vs. controls *p<0.05, **p<0.0001 T2-value- a measure of extent/severity of tissue pathology, used to measure the relative level of muscle pathology Muscle fat content- % of fat within a muscle, used to monitor muscle degradation T2-value and fat fraction both worsen over time in FSHD

and fat fraction both worsen over time in FSHD Worsening of fat fraction already seen by 6 months

Fat fraction progression is higher in muscles with higher T2 FULCRUM THERAPEUTICS Hatch et. al., 2019, Neuromuscular Disorders Prof. John Vissing Poster at World Muscle Society Congress, Mendoza, 2018 24 Comprehensive Evaluation of Efficacy Original Protocol Design 12 of 80 enrolled subjects completed Week 24 and were rolled into OLE Amended Protocol Design Remaining ~68 enrolled subjects that did not complete Week 24 remain active in 48-week placebo-controlled trial followed by OLE FULCRUM THERAPEUTICS 25 Amended Protocol Provides Opportunity for Additional Clinical Evaluations Day 1 & Week 16 or 36: Muscle Biopsy (MBx) DUX4-driven gene expression in skeletal muscle needle biopsy Visit 1, Week 12, Week 48: MRI Lean skeletal muscle volume; skeletal muscle fat fraction Day 1, Weeks 4, 12, 16, 24, 36, 48: Clinical assessments PK; safety; Reachable Work Space; FSHD-Timed Up & GO, Muscle function measures, dynamometry and Patient Reported Outcomes FULCRUM THERAPEUTICS 26 Hemoglobinopathies: Sickle Cell Disease & Beta-Thalassemia "The world doesn't see us. We have an invisible disability." FULCRUM THERAPEUTICS 27 Hemoglobinopathies: The Fulcrum Product Engine At Work Approach validated by extensive research in human genetics Root cause associated with mutation(s) in, or deletion of, the HBBgene that codes for the β-subunit of adult hemoglobin Research supports efforts to induce expression of fetal hemoglobin (HbF) to compensate for the mutated adult β-globin gene in SCD and β-thalassemia Novel HemoglobinopathiesTarget / Novel Chemical Entity: Potent, efficacious and selective

Optimized drug-like properties for oral QD dosing

drug-like properties for oral QD dosing Novel IP FULCRUM THERAPEUTICS 28 HbF Mitigates Mortality and Morbidity Risks Associated with Sickle Cell Disease SCD Patient SCD Patient with High HbF RBC sickling VOCs Hemolysis Acute Chest Syndrome Osteonecrosis Stroke Pulmonary Hypertension Nephropathy Ulcer / Pain Pancellular HbF 30% Asymptomatic Expression presentation and Induction Increased F-cells* 20% Reduced Reduced VOCs recurring events Reduced hemolysis (VOCs, ACS, Hospitalization) 10% Reduced mortality HbF Level FULCRUM THERAPEUTICS *F-cells - fetal hemoglobin expressing cells 29 Meaningful Increases in Percent of Fetal Hemoglobin in CD34+ Cells In preclinical studies FTX-6058 showed a pancellular increase in HbF levels to ~30% total hemoglobin

FTX-6058 showed a pancellular increase in HbF levels to ~30% total hemoglobin Results indicate that FTX-6058 could play a role in reducing risk of crises in people living with sickle cell disease Hemoglobin quantification: CD34+ cells differentiated and treated for 7 days Quantification of % fetal hemoglobin in differentiated primary CD34+cells 50 Mass Spec HPLC FPLC Hemoglobin (HBG1/2) (HbF) (HbF) 40 33.4% 28.5% 28.1% 30 20 11.7% 14.5% 14.5% Fetal 13.0%14.5% 6.1% 10 % 0 O a 8 O a 58 O a 58 re 05 re e S S 0 S r 60 M u 6 M u 6 M u y - y - xy - D ox TX D x X D X ro T o T r F F r F yd M yd M yd M H n H n H 0n M 0 M 0 M 0 10 10 3 u 1 u u 33 33 3 FULCRUM THERAPEUTICS 30 Superior Induction of Human Fetal Hemoglobin mRNA and Protein Versus SOC in Townes SCD Mice Target Engagement HBG1mRNA levels Fetal hemoglobin protein levels Monocyte TE 150 MFI Control/MFIMarker Vehicleof%as 100 50 ** TE 0 e a 8 l e 5 c i r 0 h u 6 e y - x X V o T r F d y H SCD mice 400 300 *** hbg1/2 mRNA (% of vehicle) 200 100 0 e le a 8 ic c e 5 r 0 M hi u 6 y - l e TX o V x r o t r F n d o y C H SCD Mice HbF flow cytometry 8 ** (of RBC) 6 4 F-cell % 2 0 e le ur a 6058 ic ic e o M h xy - e r l V o TX t r F n yd o C H SCD mice HBG1 mass spectrometry 1000 **** ** of vehicle) 800 Area 600 400 (% 200 0 e a 8 icl r 5 e h yu 60 Ve - o X d x FT y r H SCD Mice Townes mouse model: Hydroxyurea was administered once daily at 100 mg/kg for 28 days;**p<0.01; ***p<0.001 FTX-6058 was administered twice per day at 5 mg/kg for 28 days FULCRUM THERAPEUTICS 31 Opportunity for Continued Rapid Progress in 2020 Cash runway into 3Q2021 Losmapimod FSHD FTX-6058 Sickle Cell Disease & β-Thalassemia Product Engine 2020 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Phase 2b Interim analysis data in 3Q 2020 Topline data on primary endpoint in 1Q 2021 Phase 2 Open Label Study IND-Enabling IND Filing Studies Complete Screens in 6 New Diseases Acceleron Research & Discovery Collaboration FULCRUM THERAPEUTICS Developmental 32 Regulatory Expected Data Readout Summary ▪Strategy and platform that support rapid progress and opportunities to target major areas of unmet need in healthcare ▪Unmatched experience in understanding and targeting the root cause of genetically defined diseases ▪Expertise and resources in place to advance multiple promising therapies ▪Progress provides strong validation of platform fulcrumtx.com FULCRUM THERAPEUTICS 33 Attachments Original document

