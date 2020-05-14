Log in
News Summary

Fulcrum Therapeutics : Corporation Overview Presentation

05/14/2020 | 05:30am EDT

Regulating Gene Expression to Treat the Root Cause of Disease

May 2020

Disclaimer & Notice

This presentation contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that involve substantial risks and uncertainties, including statements regarding the development status of the Company's product candidates, the timing of availability of clinical trial data and the Company's ability to fund its operations with cash on hand . All statements, other than statements of historical facts, contained in this presentation, including statements regarding the Company's strategy, future operations, future financial position, prospects, plans and objectives of management, are forward-looking statements. The words "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "target," "will," "would" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Any forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations of future events and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially and adversely from those set forth in, or implied by, such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, risks associated with Fulcrum's ability to obtain and maintain necessary approvals from the FDA and other regulatory authorities; continue to advance its product candidates in clinical trials; replicate in later clinical trials positive results found in preclinical studies and early-stage clinical trials of losmapimod and its other product candidates; advance the development of its product candidates under the timelines it anticipates in current and future clinical trials; obtain, maintain or protect intellectual property rights related to its product candidates; manage expenses; and raise the substantial additional capital needed to achieve its business objectives. For a discussion of other risks and uncertainties, and other important factors, any of which could cause the Company's actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see the "Risk Factors" section, as well as discussions of potential risks, uncertainties and other important factors, in the Company's most recent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. In addition, the forward-looking statements included in this presentation represent the Company's views as of the date hereof and should not be relied upon as representing the Company's views as of any date subsequent to the date hereof. The Company anticipates that subsequent events and developments will cause the Company's views to change. However, while the Company may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, the Company specifically disclaims any obligation to do so.

This presentation also contains estimates and other statistical data made by independent parties and by us relating to market size and other data about our industry. This data involves a number of assumptions and limitations, and you are cautioned not to give undue weight to such data and estimates. In addition, projections, assumptions and estimates of our future performance and the future performance of the markets in which we operate are necessarily subject to a high degree of uncertainty and risk. Neither Fulcrum nor its affiliates, advisors or representatives makes any representation as to the accuracy or completeness of that data or undertakes to update such data after the date of this presentation.

FULCRUM THERAPEUTICS

2

Fulcrum Overview

Clinical stage biopharmaceutical company using systematic approach to identify small molecules able to rebalance gene expression

Gene

Expression

Gene

Expression

  • ~7,000 genetically defined diseases today
  • We are building on decades of research highlighting gene expression role in disease
  • High-throughputproduct engine designed to rapidly identify and validate drug targets that can modulate gene expression - and treat disease at its root cause
  • Focus on small molecules as therapeutic modality

Our vision is to treat genetically defined diseases by addressing their root cause

FULCRUM THERAPEUTICS

3

Demonstrated Systematic Target and Therapeutic Discovery Potential

Targeting genetically defined rare disease

Proprietary drug

Highly-efficient and

Multiple Ongoing

IND-enabling studies

discovery platform

Phase 2 studies in

complete for select

Research & Discovery

patient-driven

based on systematic

Facioscapulohumeral

hemoglobinopathies

Collaboration with

discovery &

and rapid therapeutic

Muscular Dystrophy

(Sickle Cell Disease

Acceleron

development process

discovery

(FSHD)

and β-thalassemia)

FULCRUM THERAPEUTICS

4

Highly Efficient, Patient-Driven Product Engine

Patient-derived, relevant models

Proprietary annotated compound library

Customized CRISPR guide libraries

Genetic regulatory pathways

Genomic databases

Previously

unknown pathway relationships steer target identification

Drug target

identification and candidate development

FulcrumSeek

Proprietary database

FULCRUM THERAPEUTICS

5

Significant Opportunity to Address a Wide Spectrum of Genetically Defined Diseases at Their Root Cause

The ability to up or down regulate gene expression has potential applications in the treatment of many diseases

Gain of Function

Loss of Function

Repeat Expansion

Ortholog / Paralog

FSHD - DUX4

  • Alpha-Synucleinopathies- SNCA
  • Tauopathies - MAPT`
  • Noonan Syndrome - PTPN11`
  • Noonan Syndrome - SOS1`
  • Early onset AD - APP`
  • Frontotemporal Dementia - FUS`
  • Parkinson's - LRRK2`

Spinocerebellar Ataxia - CACNA1A

`

  • Tubular Aggregate Myopathy - STIM1`
  • Hypocalcemia - CASR`
  • Centronuclear Myopathy - DNM2`
  • Paroxysmal extreme pain disorder - SCN11A`
  • Charcot-Marie-Tooth- PMP-22`
  • Prader-Willi- SNORD116
  • Angelman Syndrome - UBE3A
  • Familial Dilated Cardiomyopathy - LMNA
  • Emery-DreifussMD - LMNA
  • Frontotemporal Dementia - GRN
  • Familial Isolated Arrhythmogenic Ventricular

Dysplasia - DSP

Williams Syndrome - ELN

Sotos Syndrome - NSD1

Tuberous Sclerosis Complex - TSC2

Frontotemporal Dementia - VCP

Rett Syndrome - MECP2

WAGRO Syndrome - BDNF

Bethlem Myopathy - COL6A1

• GLUT1 Deficiency - SLC2A1

Fragile X Syndrome - FMR1

Friedreich Ataxia -FXN

  • Myotonic Dystrophy 1 - DMPK
  • Myotonic Dystrophy 2 - CNBP
  • ALS - C9orf72

• Huntington's Disease - HTT

  • Frontotemporal Dementia - C9orf72
  • Spinocerebellar Ataxia 2 - ATXN2
  • Spinocerebellar Ataxia 7 - ATXN7
  • Spinocerebellar Ataxia 17 - TBP
  • Spinocerebellar Ataxia 10 - ATXN10

Pipeline Programs

  • Sickle Cell Disease - HBG1/2
  • Beta-thalassemia- HBG1/2

Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy - UTRN

  • Hemoglobin H Disease(alpha-thalassemia)
    - HBM, HBZ

Becker Muscular Dystrophy - UTRN

  • Marfan Syndrome - FBN2
  • Familial Thoracic Aortic Aneurysm & Aortic

Dissection - FBN2

  • CongenitalFiber-Type Disproportion

Myopathy - MYl7

• Spinal Muscular Atrophy - SMN2

• Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy - MYH6

Discovery Screening Programs

FULCRUM THERAPEUTICS

6

Fulcrum Rare Disease Pipeline

DISCOVERY PRECLINICAL

PHASE 1

PHASE 2

PHASE 3

STATUS

PROGRAM (PRODUCT CANDIDATE)

FSHD (losmapimod)

Sickle Cell Disease (FTX-6058)

β-Thalassemia(FTX-6058)

DISCOVERY SCREENING

Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy

Friedreich Ataxia Myotonic Dystrophy 1 α-Synucleinopathies Undisclosed Neurological Disease Undisclosed Pulmonary Disease (Acceleron) Additional screens & FulcrumSeek planned for 2020

Completed Ph 2 enrollment

Submit IND in 2H 2020

Submit IND in 2H 2020

Target ID / Validation

Target ID / Validation

Target ID / Validation

Target ID / Validation

Target ID / Validation

Target ID / Validation

FULCRUM THERAPEUTICS

7

Pulmonary Research & Discovery Collaboration

Fulcrum eligible to receive >$400M in milestone payments + upfront and R&D reimbursement

  • Fulcrum receives $10M upfront payment & Acceleron to reimburse all relevant research expenses
  • Fulcrum eligible to receive:

Financial

R&D and commercial milestones up to $295M for first product commercialized

Terms

Up to $143.5M in additional milestones for all subsequent products commercialized

Tiered royalty payments on net sales ranging from mid-single to low double-digits

Transaction Overview

  • Research collaboration & license agreement to identify therapeutic targets and small molecules that modulate pathways associated with a targeted pulmonary indication
    • Fulcrum to utilize its proprietary product engine to identify therapeutic targets that control the expression of genes known to impact pathways relevant to the targeted pulmonary disease
    • Acceleron responsible for all development & commercialization activities for any potential therapeutics identified

FULCRUM THERAPEUTICS

8

Hope For People Living With FSHD

"They told me that I was probably going to die from muscular dystrophy at 30 years old-that I would probably roll over and suffocate myself in my sleep."

"You know how many years it took to get out of that? That's a scary feeling."

FULCRUM THERAPEUTICS

9

Understanding FSHD

Devastating disease characterized by progressive muscular degeneration

Front Side Back

  • Skeletal muscle replaced by fat
  • Begins with facial weakness that makes communication difficult and smiling challenging
  • Impairs movement of shoulders and arms
  • Eventually affects legs and mobility, leading to loss of independence
  • Patients report chronic pain, anxiety and depression
  • Approximately 2/3 of cases are familial- inherited and 1/3 of cases are sporadic

FULCRUM THERAPEUTICS

*Based on recent estimates of prevalence of 1 / 20,000 and 1 / 8,333 and U.S. population of 320 million

Company data

10

Market Opportunity & Competitive Landscape

Progressive disease with significant unmet need

  • No approved therapies
  • No other industry sponsored programs in clinical development
  • Second most common muscular dystrophy

Estimated US FSHD Population*

16,000-38,000

Affects all ethnic groups with similar incidence and prevalence worldwide

FULCRUM THERAPEUTICS

*Based on recent estimates of prevalence of 1 / 20,000 and 1 / 8,333 and U.S. population of 320 million

11

DUX4 is The Root Cause of FSHD

FULCRUM THERAPEUTICS

24 SEPTEMBER 2010 VOL 329 SCIENCE

12

FSHD: The Fulcrum Product Engine At Work

  • Disease modeled using patient- derived myotubes
  • Targets identified using proprietary probe library
  • Compounds identified that reduced DUX4 expression
  • Fulcrum product engine identified p38α (MAPK) as key regulator of DUX4 expression
  • p38α (MAPK) validated using genomic and chemogenomic tools across multiple cells

FULCRUM THERAPEUTICS

13

Aberrant DUX4 Activity is Correlated with Weak Muscle Function in FSHD Patients

Aberrant DUX4 activity correlated with muscle pathology

(1-10)

10

Score

8

Pathology

6

Mean

4

2

0

None

Low - Medium

High

DUX4 Activity

Aberrant DUX4 activity

Increased MRI fat fraction

observed as abnormal MRI

is correlated with loss of

function and disability

Relative DUX4 RNA Seq Values

STIR+ MRI

Normal MRI

STIR+ MRI and skeletal muscle death is associated with increased fat fraction

FULCRUM THERAPEUTICS

Wang L et al, 2018; Mul K et al, Neurology 2017; Janssen B et al, 2014

14

Reduction In DUX4 May Provide Functional Benefit in FSHD Patients

Relationship between DUX4 expression and FSHD disease presentation

Relationship between DUX4 expression and FSHD disease presentation

Asymptomatic

Asymptomatic

Asymptomatic

Healthy

Healthy

Healthy

FSHD

FSHD

FSHD

DUX4

DUX4

DUX4

low

moderate

high

Healthy

Asymptomatic

Symptomatic

DUX4 reduction

FULCRUM THERAPEUTICS

Peter Jones; Fulcrum Therapeutics FSHD KOL Breakfast Forum

15

Higher Aberrant DUX4 Activity Resulted in Greater Functional Impairment and Increased Weakness

Relationship observed between DUX4 target gene expression and murine FSHD phenotype

Genotype

Tamoxifen

DUX4-fl

Phenotype

Dose

expression

ACTA1-MCM/+

High

No

Control

ACTA1-MCM;FLExD/+

None

Yes

Mild

ACTA1-MCM;FLExD/+

Low

Yes

Moderate

ACTA1-MCM;FLExD/+

High

Yes

Severe

(DUX4 target gene)

Reduction in DUX4 expression

correlated to improved muscle function

Ex-vivo force contractility

In-vivo treadmill performance

Some recovery of function observed after single TMX dose

FULCRUM THERAPEUTICS

Jones, TI. bioRxiv. 2018.

16

Losmapimod Selection & License Process

Evaluation of clinical

p38α/β inhibitors

Fulcrum Profiling

Public Information

Toxicology Data

Human Safety Data

Human PK/PD Data

Stage of Development

Losmapimod selected as the development candidate

  • Over 3,500 subjects dosed, including chronic dosing
  • Extensive safety and tolerability
  • Worldwide, exclusive license to losmapimod obtained from GSK in February 2019
  • US Patents: 10342786 and 10537560
  • Expiration: 2038

FULCRUM THERAPEUTICS

17

Losmapimod Reduced DUX4 in vitroand in vivo

Reduced DUX4 protein and DUX4-

Losmapimod suppressed DUX4

driven gene expression in vitro

expression in a xenograft model of FSHD

Range of concentrations observed in phase 1 study at 15 mg BID dose

(~30-100 ng/mL or 75-265 nM)

Terminal plasma concentration = 23 nM

FULCRUM THERAPEUTICS

*Oliva et al., 2019

18

Losmapimod Prevented Muscle Death in vitroand in vivo

Apoptosis markers reduced

Losmapimod (6 mpk b.i.d.) increased

relative human cell content, consistent

with decreased muscle cell death

Range of concentrations observed in phase 1 study at 15 mg BID dose

(~30-100 ng/mL or 75-265 nM)

Terminal plasma concentration = 23 nM

Company data

FULCRUM THERAPEUTICS

*Oliva et al., JPET, 2019

19

Integrated Development Strategy

Natural history &

preparatory studies

Phase 1

Phase 2 Open Label Study

Phase 2b (ReDUX4)

24 or 48 weeks dosing with

interim analysis

  • Disease progression
  • Clinical endpoints
  • Target engagement
  • Muscle penetration in FSHD
  • Molecular endpoint in muscle biopsy

Open Label Extension

FULCRUM THERAPEUTICS

20

Ongoing Natural History and Preparatory Studies in

FSHD

Planned total enrollment of 362 subjects across 4 studies, with sites in the US and Europe

Important opportunity to profile biomarkers and clinical endpoints in FSHD:

  • Root cause of disease muscle biopsy endpoint (DUX4 driven gene expression)
  • MRI health biomarkers (lean muscle volume, fat fraction)
  • Mobility endpoint (FSHD Optimized Timed Up and Go - FSHD TUG)
  • Arm function endpoint (Reachable Work Space - RWS)
  • FSHD Quality of Life/Activities of Daily Living (QOL/ADLs) - (Patient Reported Outcomes - PROs)
  • In-personand internet based surveys (direct patient input into Phase 2b Protocol)

FULCRUM THERAPEUTICS

Sponsored by NIH and company

21

Phase 1 Confirmed Safety and Selection of 15 mg Dose

Losmapimod was safe and well tolerated in FSHD patients

Achieved clinically relevant, dose-dependent concentrations in muscle

Exposures in plasma and muscle were concentrations that showed efficacy in pre-clinical evaluations in multiple labs

15 mg PO BID dose showed sustained and robust target inhibition

FULCRUM THERAPEUTICS

22

Phase 2b ReDUX4 Trial (n=80)

Randomized, double-blind,placebo-controlled,multi-site international

15 mg twice per day for 24 or 48* weeks

  • Primary endpoint:
    • DUX4 driven gene expression in skeletal muscle needle biopsy at 16 or 36 weeks*, as measured byqRT-PCR in a panel of DUX4-regulated gene transcripts
  • Secondary endpoints:
    • Safety and tolerability
    • PK in blood
    • Losmapimod concentration in skeletal muscle biopsies
    • Target engagement in blood and in skeletal muscle biopsies
    • MRI Lean Muscle Volume & MRI Fat Fraction
  • Exploratory endpoints:
    • RWS
    • FSHD-TUG
    • Muscle Function Measure (MFM)
    • Muscle Strength (Dynamometry)
    • PROs
    • 12 patients completed Week 24 and have enrolled into open label extension
    • Interim analysis data expected Q3 2020
    • Topline data expected Q1 2021

* Protocol amendment to accommodate COVID-19 impact (extend trial to 48 weeks and allow 2nd' biopsy to occur at either 16 or 36 weeks)

FULCRUM THERAPEUTICS

23

Exploratory FSHD Endpoints

Reachable Workspace Functional Test

Measures proximal arm and shoulder function

Quadrant

Progression Rate

(weighted)

(% annualized)

Quadrant 1

-7.20

Quadrant 2

+1.40

Quadrant 3

-8.09

Quadrant 4

-0.76

Total

-1.82

  • Capable of detecting slowly progressive proximal arm/shoulder function changes
  • Greater % decline with 500gm weights
  • The upper quadrants (1&3) of FSHD patients with abnormal RWS demonstrate greater annual declines

Skeletal Muscle Fat Content by MRI

Fat replacement in

skeletal muscle in

FSHD patients vs. controls

*p<0.05,

**p<0.0001

T2-value- a measure of extent/severity of tissue pathology, used to measure the relative level of muscle pathology

Muscle fat content- % of fat within a muscle, used to monitor muscle degradation

  • T2-valueand fat fraction both worsen over time in FSHD
  • Worsening of fat fraction already seen by 6 months
  • Fat fraction progression is higher in muscles with higher T2

FULCRUM THERAPEUTICS

Hatch et. al., 2019, Neuromuscular Disorders

Prof. John Vissing Poster at World Muscle Society Congress, Mendoza, 2018

24

Comprehensive Evaluation of Efficacy

Original

Protocol Design

12 of 80 enrolled

subjects completed Week 24 and were rolled into OLE

Amended

Protocol Design

Remaining ~68

enrolled subjects

that did not complete

Week 24 remain

active in 48-week

placebo-controlled

trial followed by OLE

FULCRUM THERAPEUTICS

25

Amended Protocol Provides Opportunity for Additional Clinical Evaluations

Day 1 & Week 16 or 36: Muscle Biopsy (MBx)

DUX4-driven gene expression in skeletal muscle needle biopsy

Visit 1, Week 12, Week 48: MRI

Lean skeletal muscle volume; skeletal muscle fat fraction

Day 1, Weeks 4, 12, 16, 24, 36, 48: Clinical assessments

PK; safety; Reachable Work Space; FSHD-Timed Up & GO, Muscle function measures, dynamometry and Patient Reported Outcomes

FULCRUM THERAPEUTICS

26

Hemoglobinopathies:

Sickle Cell Disease & Beta-Thalassemia

"The world doesn't see us.

We have an invisible

disability."

FULCRUM THERAPEUTICS

27

Hemoglobinopathies: The Fulcrum Product Engine At Work

Approach validated by extensive research in human genetics

Root cause associated with mutation(s) in, or deletion of, the HBBgene that codes for the β-subunit of adult hemoglobin

Research supports efforts to induce expression of fetal hemoglobin (HbF) to compensate for the mutated adult β-globin gene in SCD and β-thalassemia

Novel HemoglobinopathiesTarget /

Novel Chemical Entity:

  • Potent, efficacious and selective
  • Optimizeddrug-like properties for oral QD dosing
  • Novel IP

FULCRUM THERAPEUTICS

28

HbF Mitigates Mortality and Morbidity Risks Associated with Sickle Cell Disease

SCD Patient

SCD Patient with High HbF

RBC sickling

VOCs

Hemolysis

Acute

Chest

Syndrome

Osteonecrosis

Stroke

Pulmonary

Hypertension

Nephropathy

Ulcer / Pain

Pancellular

HbF

30%

Asymptomatic

Expression

presentation

and

Induction

Increased F-cells*

20%

Reduced

Reduced VOCs

recurring

events

Reduced hemolysis

(VOCs, ACS,

Hospitalization)

10%

Reduced mortality

HbF Level

FULCRUM THERAPEUTICS

*F-cells - fetal hemoglobin expressing cells

29

Meaningful Increases in Percent of Fetal Hemoglobin in CD34+ Cells

  • In preclinical studiesFTX-6058 showed a pancellular increase in HbF levels to ~30% total hemoglobin
  • Results indicate thatFTX-6058 could play a role in reducing risk of crises in people living with sickle cell disease

Hemoglobin quantification: CD34+ cells differentiated and treated for 7 days

Quantification of % fetal hemoglobin in

differentiated primary CD34+cells

50

Mass Spec

HPLC

FPLC

Hemoglobin

(HBG1/2)

(HbF)

(HbF)

40

33.4%

28.5%

28.1%

30

20

11.7%

14.5% 14.5%

Fetal

13.0%14.5%

6.1%

10

%

0

O

a

8

O

a

58

O

a

58

re

05

re

e

S

S

0

S

r

60

M

u

6

M

u

6

M

u

y

-

y

-

xy

-

D

ox

TX

D

x

X

D

X

ro

T

o

T

r

F

F

r

F

yd

M

yd

M

yd

M

H

n

H

n

H

0n

M

0

M

0

M

0

10

10

3

u

1

u

u

33

33

3

FULCRUM THERAPEUTICS

30

Superior Induction of Human Fetal Hemoglobin mRNA and Protein Versus SOC in Townes SCD Mice

Target Engagement

HBG1mRNA levels

Fetal hemoglobin protein levels

Monocyte TE

150

MFI

Control/MFIMarker Vehicleof%as

100

50

**

TE

0

e

a

8

l

e

5

c

i

r

0

h

u

6

e

y

-

x

X

V

o

T

r

F

d

y

H

SCD mice

400

300

***

hbg1/2 mRNA

(% of vehicle)

200

100

0

e

le

a

8

ic

c

e

5

r

0

M

hi

u

6

y

-

l

e

TX

o

V

x

r

o

t

r

F

n

d

o

y

C

H

SCD Mice

HbF flow cytometry

8

**

(of RBC)

6

4

F-cell %

2

0

e

le

ur

a

6058

ic

ic

e

o

M

h

xy

-

e

r

l

V

o

TX

t

r

F

n

yd

o

C

H

SCD mice

HBG1 mass spectrometry

1000

****

**

of vehicle)

800

Area

600

400

(%

200

0

e

a

8

icl

r

5

e

h

yu

60

Ve

-

o

X

d

x

FT

y

r

H

SCD Mice

Townes mouse model:

Hydroxyurea was administered once daily at 100 mg/kg for 28 days;**p<0.01; ***p<0.001

FTX-6058 was administered twice per day at 5 mg/kg for 28 days

FULCRUM THERAPEUTICS

31

Opportunity for Continued Rapid Progress in 2020

Cash runway into 3Q2021

Losmapimod

FSHD

FTX-6058

Sickle Cell Disease

& β-Thalassemia

Product Engine

2020

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Phase 2b

Interim analysis data in 3Q 2020

Topline data on primary endpoint in 1Q 2021

Phase 2 Open Label Study

IND-Enabling

IND Filing

Studies Complete

Screens in 6 New Diseases

Acceleron Research & Discovery Collaboration

FULCRUM THERAPEUTICS

Developmental

32

Regulatory

Expected Data Readout

Summary

Strategy and platform that support rapid progress and opportunities to target major areas of unmet need in healthcare

Unmatched experience in understanding and targeting the root cause of genetically defined diseases

Expertise and resources in place to advance multiple promising therapies

Progress provides strong validation of platform

fulcrumtx.com

FULCRUM THERAPEUTICS

33

Disclaimer

Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. published this content on 13 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 May 2020 09:29:02 UTC
