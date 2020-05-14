Fulcrum Therapeutics : Corporation Overview Presentation
05/14/2020 | 05:30am EDT
Regulating Gene Expression to Treat the Root Cause of Disease
May 2020
Disclaimer & Notice
This presentation contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that involve substantial risks and uncertainties, including statements regarding the development status of the Company's product candidates, the timing of availability of clinical trial data and the Company's ability to fund its operations with cash on hand . All statements, other than statements of historical facts, contained in this presentation, including statements regarding the Company's strategy, future operations, future financial position, prospects, plans and objectives of management, are forward-looking statements. The words "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "target," "will," "would" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Any forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations of future events and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially and adversely from those set forth in, or implied by, such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, risks associated with Fulcrum's ability to obtain and maintain necessary approvals from the FDA and other regulatory authorities; continue to advance its product candidates in clinical trials; replicate in later clinical trials positive results found in preclinical studies and early-stage clinical trials of losmapimod and its other product candidates; advance the development of its product candidates under the timelines it anticipates in current and future clinical trials; obtain, maintain or protect intellectual property rights related to its product candidates; manage expenses; and raise the substantial additional capital needed to achieve its business objectives. For a discussion of other risks and uncertainties, and other important factors, any of which could cause the Company's actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see the "Risk Factors" section, as well as discussions of potential risks, uncertainties and other important factors, in the Company's most recent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. In addition, the forward-looking statements included in this presentation represent the Company's views as of the date hereof and should not be relied upon as representing the Company's views as of any date subsequent to the date hereof. The Company anticipates that subsequent events and developments will cause the Company's views to change. However, while the Company may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, the Company specifically disclaims any obligation to do so.
This presentation also contains estimates and other statistical data made by independent parties and by us relating to market size and other data about our industry. This data involves a number of assumptions and limitations, and you are cautioned not to give undue weight to such data and estimates. In addition, projections, assumptions and estimates of our future performance and the future performance of the markets in which we operate are necessarily subject to a high degree of uncertainty and risk. Neither Fulcrum nor its affiliates, advisors or representatives makes any representation as to the accuracy or completeness of that data or undertakes to update such data after the date of this presentation.
Fulcrum Overview
Clinical stage biopharmaceutical company using systematic approach to identify small molecules able to rebalance gene expression
Gene
Expression
Gene
Expression
~7,000 genetically defined diseases today
We are building on decades of research highlighting gene expression role in disease
High-throughputproduct engine designed to rapidly identify and validate drug targets that can modulate gene expression - and treat disease at its root cause
Focus on small molecules as therapeutic modality
Our vision is to treat genetically defined diseases by addressing their root cause
Demonstrated Systematic Target and Therapeutic Discovery Potential
Targeting genetically defined rare disease
Proprietary drug
Highly-efficient and
Multiple Ongoing
IND-enabling studies
discovery platform
Phase 2 studies in
complete for select
Research & Discovery
patient-driven
based on systematic
Facioscapulohumeral
hemoglobinopathies
Collaboration with
discovery &
and rapid therapeutic
Muscular Dystrophy
(Sickle Cell Disease
Acceleron
development process
discovery
(FSHD)
and
β-thalassemia)
Highly Efficient, Patient-Driven Product Engine
Patient-derived, relevant models
Proprietary annotated compound library
Customized CRISPR guide libraries
Genetic regulatory pathways
Genomic databases
Previously
unknown pathway relationships steer target identification
Drug target
identification and candidate development
FulcrumSeek
Proprietary database
Significant Opportunity to Address a Wide Spectrum of Genetically Defined Diseases at Their Root Cause
The ability to up or down regulate gene expression has potential applications in the treatment of many diseases
Gain of Function
Loss of Function
•FSHD - DUX4
Alpha-Synucleinopathies- SNCA
Tauopathies - MAPT `
Noonan Syndrome - PTPN11 `
Noonan Syndrome - SOS1 `
Early onset AD - APP `
Frontotemporal Dementia - FUS `
Parkinson's - LRRK2 `
•Spinocerebellar Ataxia - CACNA1A
`
Tubular Aggregate Myopathy - STIM1 `
Hypocalcemia - CASR `
Centronuclear Myopathy - DNM2 `
Paroxysmal extreme pain disorder - SCN11A `
Charcot-Marie-Tooth- PMP-22 `
Prader-Willi- SNORD116
Angelman Syndrome - UBE3A
Familial Dilated Cardiomyopathy - LMNA
Emery-DreifussMD - LMNA
Frontotemporal Dementia - GRN
Familial Isolated Arrhythmogenic Ventricular
Dysplasia - DSP
•Williams Syndrome - ELN
•Sotos Syndrome - NSD1
•Tuberous Sclerosis Complex - TSC2
•Frontotemporal Dementia - VCP
•Rett Syndrome - MECP2
•WAGRO Syndrome - BDNF
•Bethlem Myopathy - COL6A1
• GLUT1 Deficiency - SLC2A1
•Fragile X Syndrome - FMR1
•Friedreich Ataxia -FXN
Myotonic Dystrophy 1 - DMPK
Myotonic Dystrophy 2 - CNBP
ALS - C9orf72
• Huntington's Disease - HTT
Frontotemporal Dementia - C9orf72
Spinocerebellar Ataxia 2 - ATXN2
Spinocerebellar Ataxia 7 - ATXN7
Spinocerebellar Ataxia 17 - TBP
Spinocerebellar Ataxia 10 - ATXN10
Pipeline Programs
Sickle Cell Disease - HBG1/2
Beta-thalassemia- HBG1/2
•Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy - UTRN
Hemoglobin H Disease(alpha-thalassemia)
- HBM, HBZ
•Becker Muscular Dystrophy - UTRN
Marfan Syndrome - FBN2
Familial Thoracic Aortic Aneurysm & Aortic
Dissection - FBN2
CongenitalFiber-Type Disproportion
Myopathy - MYl7
• Spinal Muscular Atrophy - SMN2
• Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy - MYH6
Discovery Screening Programs
Fulcrum Rare Disease Pipeline
DISCOVERY PRECLINICAL
PHASE 1
PHASE 2
PHASE 3
STATUS
PROGRAM (PRODUCT CANDIDATE)
FSHD (losmapimod)
Sickle Cell Disease (FTX-6058)
β-Thalassemia(FTX-6058)
DISCOVERY SCREENING
Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy
Friedreich Ataxia Myotonic Dystrophy 1 α-Synucleinopathies Undisclosed Neurological Disease Undisclosed Pulmonary Disease (Acceleron)
Additional screens & FulcrumSeek planned for 2020
Completed Ph 2 enrollment
Submit IND in 2H 2020
Submit IND in 2H 2020
Target ID / Validation
Target ID / Validation
Target ID / Validation
Target ID / Validation
Target ID / Validation
Target ID / Validation
Pulmonary Research & Discovery Collaboration
Fulcrum eligible to receive >$400M in milestone payments + upfront and R&D reimbursement
Fulcrum receives $10M upfront payment & Acceleron to reimburse all relevant research expenses
Fulcrum eligible to receive:
Financial
−R&D and commercial milestones up to $295M for first product commercialized
Terms
−Up to $143.5M in additional milestones for all subsequent products commercialized
−Tiered royalty payments on net sales ranging from mid-single to low double-digits
Research collaboration & license agreement to identify therapeutic targets and small molecules that modulate pathways associated with a targeted pulmonary indication
Fulcrum to utilize its proprietary product engine to identify therapeutic targets that control the expression of genes known to impact pathways relevant to the targeted pulmonary disease
Acceleron responsible for all development & commercialization activities for any potential therapeutics identified
Hope For People Living With FSHD
"They told me that I was probably going to die from muscular dystrophy at 30 years old-that I would probably roll over and suffocate myself in my sleep."
"You know how many years it took to get out of that? That's a scary feeling."
Understanding FSHD
Devastating disease characterized by progressive muscular degeneration
Skeletal muscle replaced by fat
Begins with facial weakness that makes communication difficult and smiling challenging
Impairs movement of shoulders and arms
Eventually affects legs and mobility, leading to loss of independence
Patients report chronic pain, anxiety and depression
Approximately 2/3 of cases are familial- inherited and 1/3 of cases are sporadic
*Based on recent estimates of prevalence of 1 / 20,000 and 1 / 8,333 and U.S. population of 320 million
Company data
10
Market Opportunity & Competitive Landscape
Progressive disease with significant unmet need
No approved therapies
No other industry sponsored programs in clinical development
Second most common muscular dystrophy
Estimated US FSHD Population*
16,000-38,000
Affects all ethnic groups with similar incidence and prevalence worldwide
FULCRUM THERAPEUTICS
*Based on recent estimates of prevalence of 1 / 20,000 and 1 / 8,333 and U.S. population of 320 million
11
DUX4 is The Root Cause of FSHD
24 SEPTEMBER 2010 VOL 329 SCIENCE
12
FSHD: The Fulcrum Product Engine At Work
Disease modeled using patient- derived myotubes
Targets identified using proprietary probe library
Compounds identified that reduced DUX4 expression
Fulcrum product engine identified p38α (MAPK) as key regulator of DUX4 expression
p38α (MAPK) validated using genomic and chemogenomic tools across multiple cells
Aberrant DUX4 Activity is Correlated with Weak Muscle Function in FSHD Patients
Aberrant DUX4 activity correlated with muscle pathology
(1-10)
10
Score
8
Pathology
6
Mean
4
2
0
None
Low - Medium
High
DUX4 Activity
Aberrant DUX4 activity
Increased MRI fat fraction
observed as abnormal MRI
is correlated with loss of
function and disability
Relative DUX4 RNA Seq Values
STIR+ MRI
Normal MRI
STIR+ MRI and skeletal muscle death is associated with increased fat fraction
FULCRUM THERAPEUTICS
Wang L et al, 2018; Mul K et al, Neurology 2017; Janssen B et al, 2014
14
Reduction In DUX4 May Provide Functional Benefit in FSHD Patients
Relationship between DUX4 expression and FSHD disease presentation
Relationship between DUX4 expression and FSHD disease presentation
Asymptomatic
Asymptomatic
Asymptomatic
Healthy
Healthy
Healthy
FSHD
FSHD
FSHD
DUX4
DUX4
DUX4
low
moderate
high
Healthy
Asymptomatic
Symptomatic
DUX4 reduction
Peter Jones; Fulcrum Therapeutics FSHD KOL Breakfast Forum
15
Higher Aberrant DUX4 Activity Resulted in Greater Functional Impairment and Increased Weakness
Relationship observed between DUX4 target gene expression and murine FSHD phenotype
Genotype
Tamoxifen
DUX4-fl
Phenotype
Dose
expression
ACTA1-MCM/+
High
No
Control
ACTA1-MCM;FLExD/+
None
Yes
Mild
ACTA1-MCM;FLExD/+
Low
Yes
Moderate
ACTA1-MCM;FLExD/+
High
Yes
Severe
(DUX4 target gene)
Reduction in DUX4 expression
correlated to improved muscle function
Ex-vivo force contractility
In-vivo treadmill performance
Some recovery of function observed after single TMX dose
FULCRUM THERAPEUTICS
Jones, TI. bioRxiv. 2018.
16
Losmapimod Selection & License Process
Evaluation of clinical
p38α/β inhibitors
Fulcrum Profiling
Public Information
Toxicology Data
Human Safety Data
Human PK/PD Data
Stage of Development
Losmapimod selected as the development candidate
Over 3,500 subjects dosed, including chronic dosing
Extensive safety and tolerability
Worldwide, exclusive license to losmapimod obtained from GSK in February 2019
US Patents: 10342786 and 10537560
Expiration: 2038
Losmapimod Reduced DUX4
in vitroand in vivo
Reduced DUX4 protein and DUX4-
Losmapimod suppressed DUX4
driven gene expression
in vitro
expression in a xenograft model of FSHD
Range of concentrations observed in phase 1 study at 15 mg BID dose
(~30-100 ng/mL or 75-265 nM)
Terminal plasma concentration = 23 nM
Losmapimod Prevented Muscle Death
in vitroand in vivo
Apoptosis markers reduced
Losmapimod (6 mpk b.i.d.) increased
relative human cell content, consistent
with decreased muscle cell death
Range of concentrations observed in phase 1 study at 15 mg BID dose
(~30-100 ng/mL or 75-265 nM)
Terminal plasma concentration = 23 nM
Company data
*Oliva et al., JPET, 2019
19
Integrated Development Strategy
Natural history &
preparatory studies
Phase 1
Phase 2 Open Label Study
Phase 2b (ReDUX4)
24 or 48 weeks dosing with
interim analysis
Disease progression
Clinical endpoints
Target engagement
Muscle penetration in FSHD
Molecular endpoint in muscle biopsy
Open Label Extension
Ongoing Natural History and Preparatory Studies in
FSHD
Planned total enrollment of 362 subjects across 4 studies, with sites in the US and Europe
Important opportunity to profile biomarkers and clinical endpoints in FSHD:
Root cause of disease muscle biopsy endpoint (DUX4 driven gene expression)
MRI health biomarkers (lean muscle volume, fat fraction)
Mobility endpoint (FSHD Optimized Timed Up and Go - FSHD TUG)
Arm function endpoint (Reachable Work Space - RWS)
FSHD Quality of Life/Activities of Daily Living (QOL/ADLs) - (Patient Reported Outcomes - PROs)
In-personand internet based surveys (direct patient input into Phase 2b Protocol)
Sponsored by NIH and company
21
Phase 1 Confirmed Safety and Selection of 15 mg Dose
Losmapimod was safe and well tolerated in FSHD patients
Achieved clinically relevant, dose-dependent concentrations in muscle
Exposures in plasma and muscle were concentrations that showed efficacy in pre-clinical evaluations in multiple labs
15 mg PO BID dose showed sustained and robust target inhibition
Phase 2b ReDUX4 Trial (n=80)
Randomized, double-blind,placebo-controlled,multi-site international
15 mg twice per day for 24 or 48* weeks
Primary endpoint:
DUX4 driven gene expression in skeletal muscle needle biopsy at 16 or 36 weeks*, as measured byqRT-PCR in a panel of DUX4-regulated gene transcripts
Secondary endpoints:
Safety and tolerability
PK in blood
Losmapimod concentration in skeletal muscle biopsies
Target engagement in blood and in skeletal muscle biopsies
MRI Lean Muscle Volume & MRI Fat Fraction
Exploratory endpoints:
RWS
FSHD-TUG
Muscle Function Measure (MFM)
Muscle Strength (Dynamometry)
PROs
12 patients completed Week 24 and have enrolled into open label extension
Interim analysis data expected Q3 2020
Topline data expected Q1 2021
* Protocol amendment to accommodate COVID-19 impact (extend trial to 48 weeks and allow 2
nd' biopsy to occur at either 16 or 36 weeks)
Exploratory FSHD Endpoints
Reachable Workspace Functional Test
Measures proximal arm and shoulder function
Quadrant
Progression Rate
(weighted)
(% annualized)
Quadrant 1
-7.20
Quadrant 2
+1.40
Quadrant 3
-8.09
Quadrant 4
-0.76
Total
-1.82
Capable of detecting slowly progressive proximal arm/shoulder function changes
Greater % decline with 500gm weights
The upper quadrants (1&3) of FSHD patients with abnormal RWS demonstrate greater annual declines
Skeletal Muscle Fat Content by MRI
Fat replacement in
skeletal muscle in
FSHD patients vs. controls
*p<0.05,
**p<0.0001
T2-value- a measure of extent/severity of tissue pathology, used to measure the relative level of muscle pathology
Muscle fat content- % of fat within a muscle, used to monitor muscle degradation
T2-valueand fat fraction both worsen over time in FSHD
Worsening of fat fraction already seen by 6 months
Fat fraction progression is higher in muscles with higher T2
FULCRUM THERAPEUTICS
Hatch et. al., 2019, Neuromuscular Disorders
Prof. John Vissing Poster at World Muscle Society Congress, Mendoza, 2018
24
Comprehensive Evaluation of Efficacy
Original
Protocol Design
12 of 80 enrolled
subjects completed Week 24 and were rolled into OLE
Amended
Protocol Design
Remaining ~68
enrolled subjects
that did not complete
Week 24 remain
active in 48-week
placebo-controlled
trial followed by OLE
Amended Protocol Provides Opportunity for Additional Clinical Evaluations
Day 1 & Week 16
or 36: Muscle Biopsy (MBx)
DUX4-driven gene expression in skeletal muscle needle biopsy
Visit 1, Week 12, Week
48: MRI
Lean skeletal muscle volume; skeletal muscle fat fraction
Day 1, Weeks 4, 12, 16, 24,
36, 48: Clinical assessments
PK; safety; Reachable Work Space; FSHD-Timed Up & GO, Muscle function measures, dynamometry and Patient Reported Outcomes
Hemoglobinopathies:
Sickle Cell Disease & Beta-Thalassemia
"The world doesn't see us.
We have an invisible
disability."
Hemoglobinopathies: The Fulcrum Product Engine At Work
Approach validated by extensive research in human genetics
Root cause associated with mutation(s) in, or deletion of, the
HBBgene that codes for the β-subunit of adult hemoglobin
Research supports efforts to induce expression of fetal hemoglobin (HbF) to compensate for the mutated adult β-globin gene in SCD and
β-thalassemia
Novel HemoglobinopathiesTarget /
Novel Chemical Entity:
Potent, efficacious and selective
Optimizeddrug-like properties for oral QD dosing
Novel IP
HbF Mitigates Mortality and Morbidity Risks Associated with Sickle Cell Disease
SCD Patient with High HbF
RBC sickling
VOCs
Hemolysis
Acute
Chest
Syndrome
Osteonecrosis
Stroke
Pulmonary
Hypertension
Nephropathy
Ulcer / Pain
Pancellular
HbF
30%
Asymptomatic
Expression
presentation
and
Induction
Increased F-cells*
20%
Reduced
Reduced VOCs
recurring
events
Reduced hemolysis
(VOCs, ACS,
Hospitalization)
10%
Reduced mortality
*F-cells - fetal hemoglobin expressing cells
29
Meaningful Increases in Percent of Fetal Hemoglobin in CD34+ Cells
In preclinical studiesFTX-6058 showed a pancellular increase in HbF levels to ~30% total hemoglobin
Results indicate thatFTX-6058 could play a role in reducing risk of crises in people living with sickle cell disease
Hemoglobin quantification:
CD34+ cells differentiated and treated for 7 days
Quantification of % fetal hemoglobin in
differentiated primary CD34+cells
50
Mass Spec
HPLC
FPLC
Hemoglobin
(HBG1/2)
(HbF)
(HbF)
40
33.4%
28.5%
28.1%
30
20
11.7%
14.5% 14.5%
Fetal
13.0%
14.5%
6.1%
10
%
0
O
a
8
O
a
58
O
a
58
re
05
re
e
S
S
0
S
r
60
M
u
6
M
u
6
M
u
y
-
y
-
xy
-
D
ox
TX
D
x
X
D
X
ro
T
o
T
r
F
F
r
F
yd
M
yd
M
yd
M
H
n
H
n
H
0n
M
0
M
0
M
0
10
10
3
u
1
u
u
33
33
3
Superior Induction of Human Fetal Hemoglobin mRNA and Protein Versus SOC in Townes SCD Mice
Fetal hemoglobin protein levels
Monocyte TE
150
MFI
Control/MFIMarker Vehicleof%as
100
50
**
TE
0
e
a
8
l
e
5
c
i
r
0
h
u
6
e
y
-
x
X
V
o
T
r
F
d
y
H
SCD mice
400
300
***
hbg1/2 mRNA
(% of vehicle)
200
100
0
e
le
a
8
ic
c
e
5
r
0
M
hi
u
6
y
-
l
e
TX
o
V
x
r
o
t
r
F
n
d
o
y
C
H
SCD Mice
HbF flow cytometry
8
**
(of RBC)
6
4
F-cell %
2
0
e
le
ur
a
6058
ic
ic
e
o
M
h
xy
-
e
r
l
V
o
TX
t
r
F
n
yd
o
C
H
SCD mice
HBG1 mass spectrometry
1000
****
**
of vehicle)
800
Area
600
400
(%
200
0
e
a
8
icl
r
5
e
h
yu
60
Ve
-
o
X
d
x
FT
y
r
H
SCD Mice
Townes mouse model:
Hydroxyurea was administered once daily at 100 mg/kg for 28 days;
**p<0.01; ***p<0.001
FTX-6058 was administered twice per day at 5 mg/kg for 28 days
Opportunity for Continued Rapid Progress in 2020
Cash runway into 3Q2021
Losmapimod
FSHD
FTX-6058
Sickle Cell Disease
& β-Thalassemia
Product Engine
2020
Phase 2b
Interim analysis data in 3Q 2020
Topline data on primary endpoint in 1Q 2021
Phase 2 Open Label Study
IND-Enabling
IND Filing
Studies Complete
Screens in 6 New Diseases
Acceleron Research & Discovery Collaboration
FULCRUM THERAPEUTICS
Developmental
32
Regulatory
Expected Data Readout
Summary
▪Strategy and platform that support rapid progress and opportunities to target major areas of unmet need in healthcare
▪Unmatched experience in understanding and targeting the root cause of genetically defined diseases
▪Expertise and resources in place to advance multiple promising therapies
▪Progress provides strong validation of platform
fulcrumtx.com
Disclaimer
Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. published this content on 13 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 May 2020 09:29:02 UTC
Latest news on FULCRUM THERAPEUTICS, INC.
Sales 2020
-
EBIT 2020
-79,0 M
Net income 2020
-78,9 M
Finance 2020
152 M
Yield 2020
-
P/E ratio 2020
-5,06x
P/E ratio 2021
-5,80x
EV / Sales2020
infx
EV / Sales2021
48,4x
Capitalization
376 M
Chart FULCRUM THERAPEUTICS, INC.
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Technical analysis trends FULCRUM THERAPEUTICS, INC.
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bullish Neutral Bullish
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
4
Average target price
25,50 $
Last Close Price
16,48 $
Spread / Highest target
76,0%
Spread / Average Target
54,7%
Spread / Lowest Target
21,4%
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.