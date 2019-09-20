Fulcrum Utility Services : Annual report and AGM notice

20 September 2019

FULCRUM UTILITY SERVICES LIMITED

('Fulcrum' or the 'Company')

Annual report and AGM notice

Fulcrum Utility Services Limited ('Fulcrum' or the 'Company'), the UK's market leading independent multi-utility infrastructure and services provider, announces that copies of the annual report and accounts for the year ended 31 March 2019 will be posted to shareholders on 26 September and will be available at the registered office of the Company.

An electronic copy of the annual report and accounts is available now from the Company's website www.fulcrumutilityserviceslimited.co.uk.

Shareholders will also receive notice of the Annual General Meeting of the Company which will be held at 12.00pm on Wednesday 9 October 2019 at the offices of the Company, 2 Europa View, Sheffield, S9 1XH.

Enquiries:

Fulcrum Utility Services Limited Martin Harrison, Chief Executive Officer Cenkos Securities plc (Nominated adviser and broker) Max Hartley (Nomad) / Michael Johnson (Sales) Camarco (Financial PR advisers) Ginny Pulbrook / Tom Huddart +44 (0) 3330 146 466 +44 (0)20 7397 8900 +44(0)203 757 4992

Notes to Editors:

Fulcrum is a multi-utility infrastructure and services provider based in Sheffield, UK. The Company's primary business is the provision of utility infrastructure services to the residential, commercial and industrial markets throughout the mainland UK. These range from the design, installation or alteration of utility services for single site properties to large complex multi-site projects. Through its subsidiaries, Fulcrum Pipelines Limited and Fulcrum Electricity Assets Limited, Fulcrum is also licensed as an Independent Gas Transporter and Independent Distribution Network Operator, owning and operating gas and electrical assets that connect properties to the main UK gas and electricity networks. Fulcrum is also a meter asset manager, owning and operating meter assets across mainland UK.

http://www.fulcrum.co.uk/