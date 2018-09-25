Fulcrum Utility Services : Director's Dealings

25 September 2018

Fulcrum Utility Services Limited

('Fulcrum' or the 'Company')

Director's Dealings

The Company announces that Phil Holder, Chairman, transferred 781,466 ordinary shares of 0.1p each in the Company ('Ordinary Shares') to his wife for nil consideration on 20 September 2018.

Mr Holder also transferred 23,000 Ordinary Shares from his personal holding to his individual savings account (ISA) through a sale and subsequent repurchase into his ISA at prices of 61.0p and 61.0p respectively on 20 September 2018.

Mr Holder also transferred 23,000 Ordinary Shares from his personal holding to his wife's ISA account through a sale and subsequent repurchase into her ISA at prices of 61.0p and 61.0p respectively on 20 September 2018.

Following these transactions, there is no change in Mr Holder's overall shareholding and he remains beneficially interested in 954,666 Ordinary Shares, which includes those shares held by his wife.

The Company makes the following disclosures in accordance with article 19(3) of the Market Abuse Regulation:

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Philip Holder 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chairman b) Initial notification / amendment Initial 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Fulcrum Utility Services Limited b) LEI 213800UOG45CW6KZY620 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary Shares of 0.1p each ISIN: KYG368851047 b) Nature of the transaction 1. Transfer of ordinary shares to wife for nil consideration 2. Sale of ordinary shares from personal holding 3. Purchase of ordinary shares into ISA c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) 1. 781,466 2. 46,000 3. 23,000 1. Nil cost 2. 61.0p per share 3. 61.0p per share d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price 1. N/A - single transaction 2. Weighted average price of sale and subsequent repurchase in (2) and (3) above of 61.0p e) Date of the transaction 1. 20 September 2018 2. 20September 2018 3. 20 September 2018 f) Place of the transaction 1. Outside a trading venue 2. London Stock Exchange 3. London Stock Exchange

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Hiliary Jane Holder 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Wife of Philip Holder, Chairman of Fulcrum Utility Services Limited b) Initial notification / amendment Initial 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Fulcrum Utility Services Limited b) LEI 213800UOG45CW6KZY620 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary Shares of 0.1p each ISIN: KYG368851047 b) Nature of the transaction 1. Acquisition of ordinary shares from Philip Holder for nil consideration 2. Purchase of ordinary shares into ISA c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) 1. 781,466 2. 23,000 1. Nil cost 2. 61.0p per share d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price 1. N/A - single transaction 2. N/A - single transaction e) Date of the transaction 1. 20 September 2018 2. 20 September 2018 f) Place of the transaction 1. Outside a trading venue 2. London Stock Exchange

