Fulcrum Utility Services Limited

FULCRUM UTILITY SERVICES LIMITED

(FCRM)
Fulcrum Utility Services : Directorate Changes

04/08/2020 | 02:13am EDT

8 April 2020

FULCRUM UTILITY SERVICES LIMITED

('Fulcrum' or the 'Company')

Directorate Changes

Fulcrum Utility Services Limited, the UK's market leading independent multi-utility infrastructure and services provider, announces the appointment of Jennifer Babington as Non-Executive Director with effect from 1 May 2020.

Jennifer joins the board with extensive experience in law, finance and industry. Having commenced her career as a corporate finance lawyer at Norton Rose Fullbright, she later moved into the renewable energy and infrastructure sector as Legal Counsel of Element Power Limited, a UK-based based renewables company, overseeing their wind and solar developments in northern Europe. Following this, Jennifer served as the Chief of Staff at the UK Green Investment Bank, the UK Government's green investment fund, established to commercialise green investments in the United Kingdom and was responsible, amongst other things, for advising its Chief Executive on strategy. Jennifer is currently Operations Director and General Counsel of Virgin Racing Limited (trading as Envision Virgin Racing Formula E Team).

Jennifer has a Master's degree in Jurisprudence from Oxford University.

The Company also announces that Wayne Hayes, Non-Executive Director, will be retiring from the Board with effect from 30 April 2020. Wayne joined the Board in February 2018 when the Dunamis Group was acquired. Wayne's lifetime of experience building and maintaining electrical infrastructure has proved invaluable as the Company has developed its multi-utility and electricity business. For personal reasons, Wayne is retiring from all business activity, however, he has agreed to continue to support the Board, following his retirement, as a Special Adviser during this challenging period.

Phil Holder, Fulcrum's Chairman, said:

'I am delighted to welcome Jennifer to the board as a Non-Executive Director. Her breadth of experience will further enhance the board, its independent judgement and will support the Group through the current short-term uncertainty and will complement thenext phase of strategic development and growth. Jennifer's specialist knowledge in the renewables sector and green investments space is particularly exciting and will assist the Group in capitalising on the significant long-term electrical opportunities available to us as the UK decarbonises its energy.

I would also like to thank Wayne for his significant contribution since he joined the Board. It has been a pleasure to work with him and to benefit from his knowledge, and we appreciate his continued support during these unprecedented times. We wish him a long and happy retirement with family and friends.'

Additional information on Jennifer Babington pursuant to AIM Rules

Jennifer Anne Babington (aged 39) is currently a director of 70 Ladbroke Grove Limited.

Save as disclosed above, there is no further information required to be disclosed in accordance with paragraph (g) of Schedule Two of the AIM Rules for Companies.

Enquiries:

Fulcrum Utility Services Limited

Daren Harris, Chief Executive Officer

Cenkos Securities plc (Nominated adviser and broker)

Max Hartley (Nomad) / Michael Johnson (Sales)

N+1 Singer (Joint Corporate Broker)

Sandy Fraser / Rachel Hayes / Carlo Spingardi

Camarco (Financial PR advisers)

Ginny Pulbrook / Tom Huddart

+44 (0)114 280 4102

+44 (0)20 7397 8900

+44 (0)20 7496 3000

+44(0)203 757 4992

Notes to Editors:

Fulcrum is a multi-utility infrastructure and services provider based in Sheffield, UK. The Company's primary business is the provision of utility infrastructure services to the residential, commercial and industrial markets throughout the mainland UK. These range from the design, installation or alteration of utility services for single site properties to large complex multi-site projects. Through its subsidiaries, Fulcrum Pipelines Limited and Fulcrum Electricity Assets Limited, Fulcrum is also licensed as an Independent Gas Transporter and Independent Distribution Network Operator, owning and operating gas and electrical assets that connect properties to the main UK gas and electricity networks. Fulcrum is also a meter asset manager, owning and operating meter assets across mainland UK.

http://www.fulcrum.co.uk/

Disclaimer

Fulcrum Utility Services Limited published this content on 08 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 April 2020 06:12:17 UTC
