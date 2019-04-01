Fulcrum Utility Services : Issue of Equity

1 April 2019

Fulcrum Utility Services Limited

('Fulcrum' or the 'Company')

Issue of Equity

The Company announces the issue of 321,223 new ordinary shares of 0.1p each in Fulcrum ('New Ordinary Shares') to certain employees in the Company pursuant to an exercise of options under the Company's SAYE Share Option Plan 2016.

Application has been made for the New Ordinary Shares to be admitted to trading on AIM ('Admission'). It is expected that Admission will take place on 5 April 2019. Following Admission, the Company will have 221,624,383 Ordinary Shares in issue admitted to trading on AIM.

Enquiries:

Fulcrum Utility Services Limited Hazel Griffiths, Chief Financial Officer Cenkos Securities plc (Nominated adviser and broker) Max Hartley (Nomad) / Michael Johnson (Sales) Camarco (Financial PR advisers) Ginny Pulbrook / Tom Huddart +44 (0)114 280 4102 +44 (0)20 7397 8900 +44(0)203 757 4992

Notes to Editors:

Fulcrum is a multi-utility infrastructure and services provider based in Sheffield, UK. The Company's primary business is the provision of utility infrastructure services to the residential, commercial and industrial markets throughout the mainland UK. These range from the design, installation or alteration of utility services for single site properties to large complex multi-site projects. Through its subsidiaries, Fulcrum Pipelines Limited and Fulcrum Electricity Assets Limited, Fulcrum is also licensed as an Independent Gas Transporter and Independent Distribution Network Operator, owning and operating gas and electrical assets that connect properties to the main UK gas and electricity networks. Fulcrum is also a meter asset manager, owning and operating meter assets across mainland UK.

In 2018 Fulcrum acquired the Dunamis Group, an electrical infrastructure services company, creating one of the UK's leading gas and electrical infrastructure services groups.