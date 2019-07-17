Fulham Shore : 17 July 2019 – Holding in Company

17 July 2019

The Fulham Shore PLC

("Fulham Shore" or the "Company")

Holding in Company

The Board of Fulham Shore was notified yesterday that, following a sale of ordinary shares of 1p each in the Company ("Ordinary Shares") on 28 February 2019, Giuseppe Mascoli now holds less than 4% of the Company's Ordinary Shares and following subsequent sales of Ordinary Shares in March and April 2019 he now has a total beneficial interest in 21,677,246 Ordinary Shares, equivalent to 3.79% of the Company's issued share capital. Of this shareholding, 15,934,746 Ordinary Shares are registered in the name of Lombra Ltd, a company controlled by Mr Mascoli.

Notes for editors

Information on The Fulham Shore PLC

Fulham Shore was incorporated in March 2012. The Directors believed that there were attractive investment opportunities within the restaurant sector in the UK and that, given their collective experience in the restaurant sector, they could take advantage of the opportunities which existed.

The ordinary shares of the Company were admitted to trading on AIM in October 2014 in order to capitalise on such opportunities and to give the company employees, customers and public the ability to share in the enterprise.

Today, Fulham Shore owns and operates "The Real Greek" (www.therealgreek.com) and "Franco Manca" (www.francomanca.co.uk) restaurants.

The Real Greek

Since its foundation in London in 1999, The Real Greek group has grown steadily, now offering modern Greek cuisine in 16 restaurants across London and Southern England.

The Real Greek food centres on the delicious, healthy diet of the Eastern Mediterranean, staying true to the Greek ethos of food, family and friends. Dishes are created using premium ingredients sourced from Greece and Cyprus whenever possible, and developed by Tonia Buxton, the face of Greek food in the UK.

The Real Greek's menu and atmosphere retain the spirit of eating in Greece, encouraging diners to take their time eating amongst friends and family, be it a relaxed dinner, family get-together, or a fully catered party.

