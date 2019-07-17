Log in
Fulham Shore : 17 July 2019 – Holding in Company

07/17/2019 | 08:20pm EDT

17 July 2019

The Fulham Shore PLC

("Fulham Shore" or the "Company")

Holding in Company

The Board of Fulham Shore was notified yesterday that, following a sale of ordinary shares of 1p each in the Company ("Ordinary Shares") on 28 February 2019, Giuseppe Mascoli now holds less than 4% of the Company's Ordinary Shares and following subsequent sales of Ordinary Shares in March and April 2019 he now has a total beneficial interest in 21,677,246 Ordinary Shares, equivalent to 3.79% of the Company's issued share capital. Of this shareholding, 15,934,746 Ordinary Shares are registered in the name of Lombra Ltd, a company controlled by Mr Mascoli.

- Ends -

For further information, please contact:

The Fulham Shore PLC

www.fulhamshore.com

Nick Wong / Nick Donaldson / David Page

Tel: 020 3026 8128

Allenby Capital Limited

Tel: 020 3328 5656

Nick Naylor / Jeremy Porter / James Reeve

fulhamshore@hudsonsandler.com

Hudson Sandler - Financial PR

Telephone: 020 7796 4133

Alex Brennan / Lucy Wollam

Notes for editors

Information on The Fulham Shore PLC

Fulham Shore was incorporated in March 2012. The Directors believed that there were attractive investment opportunities within the restaurant sector in the UK and that, given their collective experience in the restaurant sector, they could take advantage of the opportunities which existed.

The ordinary shares of the Company were admitted to trading on AIM in October 2014 in order to capitalise on such opportunities and to give the company employees, customers and public the ability to share in the enterprise.

Today, Fulham Shore owns and operates "The Real Greek" (www.therealgreek.com) and "Franco Manca" (www.francomanca.co.uk) restaurants.

The Real Greek

Since its foundation in London in 1999, The Real Greek group has grown steadily, now offering modern Greek cuisine in 16 restaurants across London and Southern England.

The Real Greek food centres on the delicious, healthy diet of the Eastern Mediterranean, staying true to the Greek ethos of food, family and friends. Dishes are created using premium ingredients sourced from Greece and Cyprus whenever possible, and developed by Tonia Buxton, the face of Greek food in the UK.

The Real Greek's menu and atmosphere retain the spirit of eating in Greece, encouraging diners to take their time eating amongst friends and family, be it a relaxed dinner, family get-together, or a fully catered party.

Franco Manca

Franco Manca opened its first restaurant in 2008 and now has 47 restaurants, primarily in London, but with recent openings in Exeter, Birmingham, Cambridge, Bath, Oxford and Bristol. Other locations outside London are in the opening pipeline for the next 12 months. Franco Manca also has a franchised pizzeria on the island of Salina in Italy.

Franco Manca's pizza is made from slow-rising sourdough and is baked in an oven that produces high heat. The slow levitation and blast cooking process lock in the flour's natural aroma and moisture, giving a soft and easily digestible crust. Where possible, locally sourced and organic ingredients are used. Pizza prices start from £5.00.

Franco Manca has received the following accolades:

Winner of the R200 Best Value Restaurant Operator- Over 20 Sites Award 2017

Winner of the CGA Peach Hero and Icon Awards Best Concept award 2016

"Franco Manca is quite possibly the best pizza restaurant to ever exist in London." - Metro (2016)

Disclaimer

The Fulham Shore plc published this content on 17 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 July 2019 00:19:08 UTC
