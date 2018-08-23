Fulham Shore : 23 August 2018 – Result of AGM

23 August 2018

The Fulham Shore plc

("Fulham Shore", the "Company " or " Group")

Result of AGM

The Directors of Fulham Shore announce that at the Company's annual general meeting, held earlier today, all resolutions were duly passed.

For further information please contact:

The Fulham Shore plc Telephone: 020 3026 8129 David Page www.fulhamshore.com Allenby Capital Limited Telephone: 020 3328 5656 Nick Naylor / Jeremy Porter / James Reeve Hudson Sandler - Financial PR fulhamshore@hudsonsandler.com Alex Brennan / Lucy Wollam Telephone: 020 7796 4133 Notes for editors Information on The Fulham Shore PLC

Fulham Shore was incorporated in March 2012. The Directors believed that there were attractive investment opportunities within the restaurant sector in the UK and that, given their collective experience in the restaurant sector, they could take advantage of the opportunities which existed.

The ordinary shares of the Company were admitted to trading on AIM in October 2014 in order to capitalise on such opportunities and to give the company employees, customers and public the ability to share in the enterprise.

Today, Fulham Shore owns and operates "The Real Greek" (www.therealgreek.com) and "Franco Manca" (www.francomanca.co.uk) restaurants.

The Real Greek

Since its foundation in London in 1999, The Real Greek has grown steadily, now offering modern Greek cuisine in 16 restaurants across London and Southern England.

The Real Greek food centres on the delicious, healthy diet of the Eastern Mediterranean, staying true to the Greek ethos of food, family and friends. Dishes are created using premium ingredients sourced from Greece and Cyprus whenever possible, and developed by Tonia Buxton, the face of Greek food in the UK.

The Real Greek's menu and atmosphere retain the spirit of eating in Greece, encouraging diners to take their time eating amongst friends and family, be it a relaxed dinner, family get-together, or a fully catered party.

Franco Manca

Franco Manca opened its first restaurant in 2008 and now has 42 restaurants, primarily in London, but with recent openings in Cambridge, Bath, Oxford and Bristol. Other locations outside London are in the opening pipeline for the next 12 months. Franco Manca also has a franchised pizzeria on the island of Salina in Italy.

Franco Manca's pizza is made from slow-rising sourdough and is baked in an oven that produces high heat. The slow levitation and blast cooking process lock in the flour's natural aroma and moisture, giving a soft and easily digestible crust. Where possible, locally sourced and organic ingredients are used. Pizza prices start from £5.00.

Franco Manco has received the following accolades:

Winner of the R200 Best Value Restaurant Operator- Over 20 Sites Award 2017

Winner of MCA Retailer's Retailer Awards Best Concept award 2017

Winner of the CGA Peach Hero and Icon Awards Best Concept award 2016