Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Full House Resorts, Inc.    FLL

FULL HOUSE RESORTS, INC.

(FLL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

FULL HOUSE RESORTS TO TEMPORARILY SUSPEND OPERATIONS IN NEVADA

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/17/2020 | 10:37pm EDT

LAS VEGAS, March 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLL) announced today that, pursuant to state government orders, it is temporarily closing Grand Lodge Casino in Incline Village, Nevada, and Stockman’s Casino in Fallon, Nevada, for an estimated 30 days. The Company will diligently work to reopen all of its casinos as soon as they are permitted to reopen.

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release may contain statements by Full House and its officers that are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Some forward-looking statements in this press release include, without limitation, those regarding the coronavirus (COVID-19) and our expectations regarding the reopening of Grand Lodge Casino and Stockman’s Casino and the length of time that state government authorities will require casinos in Nevada to remain closed. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of the control of Full House. Such risks include, without limitation, disruptions in our operations and loss of revenue due to pandemics, epidemics, widespread health emergencies, or outbreaks of infectious diseases such as the coronavirus; general macroeconomic conditions; changes in guest visitation or spending patterns due to health or other concerns; and regulatory and business conditions in the gaming industry. Additional information concerning potential factors that could affect Full House’s financial condition and results of operations is included in the reports Full House files with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including, but not limited to, its Form 10-K for the most recently ended fiscal year and the Company’s other periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company is under no obligation to (and expressly disclaims any such obligation to) update or revise its forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements.

About Full House Resorts, Inc.
Full House Resorts owns, develops and operates gaming facilities throughout the country. The Company’s properties include Silver Slipper Casino and Hotel in Hancock County, Mississippi; Bronco Billy's Casino and Hotel in Cripple Creek, Colorado; Rising Star Casino Resort in Rising Sun, Indiana; and Stockman’s Casino in Fallon, Nevada. The Company also operates the Grand Lodge Casino at the Hyatt Regency Lake Tahoe Resort, Spa and Casino in Incline Village, Nevada under a lease agreement with the Hyatt organization. Further information about Full House Resorts can be viewed on its website at www.fullhouseresorts.com and on its Facebook page at www.facebook.com/FHResorts.

Contact:
Lewis Fanger, Chief Financial Officer
Full House Resorts, Inc.
(702) 221-7800
www.fullhouseresorts.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on FULL HOUSE RESORTS, INC.
10:37pFull house resorts to temporarily suspend operations in nevada
GL
09:24aFULL HOUSE RESORTS INC : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8..
AQ
03/16FULL HOUSE RESORTS : To temporarily suspend operations in mississippi and colora..
AQ
03/15FULL HOUSE RESORTS : To temporarily suspend operations at its rising star casino..
AQ
03/15Full house resorts to temporarily suspend operations at its rising star casin..
GL
03/12FULL HOUSE RESORTS INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financia..
AQ
03/12Full house resorts announces fourth quarter results
GL
03/09FULL HOUSE RESORTS : Announces Fourth Quarter Earnings Release Date
AQ
2019FULL HOUSE RESORTS : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition..
AQ
2019FULL HOUSE RESORTS : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial St..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 170 M
EBIT 2020 12,5 M
Net income 2020 1,71 M
Debt 2020 69,4 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 11,1x
P/E ratio 2021 3,54x
EV / Sales2020 0,52x
EV / Sales2021 0,43x
Capitalization 18,9 M
Chart FULL HOUSE RESORTS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Full House Resorts, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 4,00  $
Last Close Price 0,70  $
Spread / Highest target 543%
Spread / Average Target 471%
Spread / Lowest Target 400%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Daniel R. Lee President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Bradley Matthew Tirpak Chairman
Lewis A. Fanger Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Senior VP
Kathleen M. Marshall Independent Director
Kenneth Robert Adams Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FULL HOUSE RESORTS, INC.-76.12%22
WHITBREAD PLC-48.84%4 079
CHOICE HOTELS INTERNATIONAL, INC.-36.73%3 625
SHANGHAI JIN JIANG INTERNATIONAL HOTELS DEVELOPMENT CO., LTD.-18.40%3 208
SHANGRI-LA ASIA LIMITED-4.33%2 948
WYNDHAM HOTELS & RESORTS, INC.-51.12%2 876
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group