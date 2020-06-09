Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C.    FSTA   GB00B1YPC344

FULLER, SMITH & TURNER P.L.C.

(FSTA)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 06/09 11:35:27 am
764 GBX   -2.30%
11:28aFULLER SMITH & TURNER P L C : COVID-19 Financing & Liquidity Update
PU
06/02FULLER, SMITH & TURNER P.L.C. : annual earnings release
02/28FULLERS SMITH & TURNER PLC : Treasury Stock
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Fuller Smith & Turner P L C : COVID-19 Financing & Liquidity Update

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/09/2020 | 11:28am EDT

31 May 2020

Press Release

1 June 2020

Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C.
COVID-19 Financing & Liquidity Update
Notification of Revised Full Year Results Date

Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. ('Fuller's' or 'the Company'), the premium pubs and hotels business, today provides the following update in relation to COVID-19 during the current temporary closure of its Managed and Tenanted pubs and hotels.

As stated previously, Fuller's is well financed with a healthy balance sheet and significant liquidity headroom. However, in light of continued uncertainty, pending further clarity from the Government as to when and how pubs will be allowed to reopen, management have taken additional precautionary measures to ensure the Company is in the best possible financial position, with maximum flexibility.

Following confirmation of Fuller's eligibility to access the COVID Corporate Financing Facility (CCFF), the Fuller's Board has formally approved the issue of commercial paper under this facility for an initial sum of £100 million. This will enable the Company to leave the majority of its £155 million revolving credit facilities undrawn and puts Fuller's in a strong position with significant liquidity headroom to successfully navigate the months ahead.

In addition, Fuller's has an excellent relationship with its lending banks. Constructive discussions have led to appropriate amendments to its banking agreements. As a result, the Company's quarterly covenant tests through to and including the September 2020 test, will primarily focus on liquidity headroom metrics, a more appropriate measure while the Company's pubs and hotels remain temporarily closed.

This, together with the action outlined above relating to the additional liquidity reserves being put in place, further underpins the Board's confidence that Fuller's has sufficient liquidity headroom to sustain the Company through this period of continued uncertainty. This action comes on top of existing cost reducing initiatives including placing 96% of our workforce in furlough, a voluntary pay reduction by Exec and Board members, minimising outgoings across the business, suspending all non-essential capital spend and negotiating across our supplier base to reduce costs further.

Update on Notice of Results

In line with the joint regulatory guidance from the FCA, the FRC and the PRA, regarding reporting timeframes in the current environment, the Board confirms that it will announce the Company's Full Year results for the 52 weeks to 28 March 2020 on 25 June 2020, instead of 11 June 2020 as previously announced.

For further information, please contact:

Fuller, Smith & Turner P.LC.
Simon Emeny, Chief Executive 020 8996 2000
Adam Councell, Finance Director 020 8996 2000
Georgina Wald, Corporate Comms Manager 020 8996 2198 / 07831 299801

Instinctif Partners
Justine Warren 020 7457 2010

Disclaimer

Fuller Smith & Turner plc published this content on 31 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 June 2020 15:27:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on FULLER, SMITH & TURNER P.L
11:28aFULLER SMITH & TURNER P L C : COVID-19 Financing & Liquidity Update
PU
06/02FULLER, SMITH & TURNER P.L.C. : annual earnings release
02/28FULLERS SMITH & TURNER PLC : Treasury Stock
PU
01/30FULLERS SMITH & TURNER PLC : Treasury Stock
PU
01/30Fuller Smith & Turner records higher Christmas and New Year sales
RE
2019FULLER, SMITH & TURNER P.L.C. : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
2019FULLER, SMITH & TURNER P.L.C. : Spin off
FA
2019Foreign trophy hunters scent bargains in Britain as pound weakens
RE
2019Foreign trophy hunters scent bargains in Britain as pound weakens
RE
2019Fuller to return 69 million sterling to investors after beer sale to Asahi
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 328 M 416 M 416 M
Net income 2020 19,3 M 24,5 M 24,5 M
Net Debt 2020 174 M 220 M 220 M
P/E ratio 2020 22,2x
Yield 2020 1,16%
Capitalization 427 M 542 M 541 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 1,83x
Nbr of Employees 4 960
Free-Float 18,8%
Chart FULLER, SMITH & TURNER P.L.C.
Duration : Period :
Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FULLER, SMITH & TURNER P.L
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 898,33 GBX
Last Close Price 7,82 GBX
Spread / Highest target 17 163%
Spread / Average Target 11 388%
Spread / Lowest Target 8 212%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Simon Emeny Chief Executive Director & Executive Director
Anthony G. Fuller President
Michael John Turner Non-Executive Chairman
Adam Thomas Councell Finance Director
Richard Hamilton Fleetwood Fuller Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FULLER, SMITH & TURNER P.L.C.-18.71%542
STARBUCKS CORPORATION-6.57%97 606
COMPASS GROUP PLC-31.19%29 431
SODEXO-33.06%11 628
DARDEN RESTAURANTS, INC.-21.48%11 006
MINOR INTERNATIONAL-35.83%3 397
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group