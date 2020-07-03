Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C.    FSTA   GB00B1YPC344

FULLER, SMITH & TURNER P.L.C.

(FSTA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Fuller Smith & Turner P L C : Update on Timing of Full Year Results Announcement

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/03/2020 | 07:20am EDT

03 July 2020

Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C.

Update on Timing of Full Year Results Announcement

As previously announced, Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. ('Fuller's' or 'the Company') had intended to publish its Full Year results for the 52 weeks ended 28 March 2020 today Friday 3 July 2020.

However, the auditors have informed us that they will need additional time to complete the formalities of the audit process, which has resulted in a further delay to the results.

The delay is a result of the auditors' internal processes, with Grant Thornton continuing to cite the complexities surrounding COVID-19 and related abnormal working arrangements as the reason behind the time taken to complete the audit.

Fuller's will now announce a revised date for its Full Year results for the year ended 28 March 2020 shortly.

For further information, please contact:

Fuller, Smith & Turner P.LC.

Simon Emeny, Chief Executive 020 8996 2000

Adam Councell, Finance Director 020 8996 2000

Georgina Wald, Corporate Comms Manager 020 8996 2198 / 07831 299801

Instinctif Partners

Justine Warren 020 7457 2010

Disclaimer

Fuller Smith & Turner plc published this content on 03 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 July 2020 11:18:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on FULLER, SMITH & TURNER P.L
07:20aFULLER SMITH & TURNER P L C : Update on Timing of Full Year Results Announcement
PU
02:37aFULLER SMITH & TURNER P L C : Britain's Fuller's to reopen 27 pubs on 'Super Sat..
RE
06/24FULLER SMITH & TURNER P L C : Update on Timing of Full Year Results Announcement
PU
06/22FULLER, SMITH & TURNER P.L.C. : annual earnings release
06/09FULLER SMITH & TURNER P L C : COVID-19 Financing & Liquidity Update
PU
06/02FULLER, SMITH & TURNER P.L.C. : annual earnings release
02/28FULLERS SMITH & TURNER PLC : Treasury Stock
PU
01/30FULLERS SMITH & TURNER PLC : Treasury Stock
PU
01/30Fuller Smith & Turner records higher Christmas and New Year sales
RE
2019FULLER, SMITH & TURNER P.L.C. : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 328 M 408 M 408 M
Net income 2020 19,3 M 24,0 M 24,0 M
Net Debt 2020 174 M 216 M 216 M
P/E ratio 2020 21,6x
Yield 2020 1,20%
Capitalization 414 M 516 M 515 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 1,79x
Nbr of Employees 4 960
Free-Float 76,8%
Chart FULLER, SMITH & TURNER P.L.C.
Duration : Period :
Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FULLER, SMITH & TURNER P.L
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 898,33 GBX
Last Close Price 758,00 GBX
Spread / Highest target 78,1%
Spread / Average Target 18,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -14,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Simon Emeny Chief Executive Director & Executive Director
Anthony G. Fuller President
Michael John Turner Non-Executive Chairman
Adam Thomas Councell Finance Director
Richard Hamilton Fleetwood Fuller Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FULLER, SMITH & TURNER P.L.C.-21.21%516
STARBUCKS CORPORATION-15.80%86 182
COMPASS GROUP PLC-39.42%25 477
SODEXO-40.52%10 288
DARDEN RESTAURANTS, INC.-31.40%9 712
JOLLIBEE FOODS CORPORATION-31.94%3 276
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group