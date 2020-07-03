03 July 2020

Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C.

Update on Timing of Full Year Results Announcement

As previously announced, Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. ('Fuller's' or 'the Company') had intended to publish its Full Year results for the 52 weeks ended 28 March 2020 today Friday 3 July 2020.

However, the auditors have informed us that they will need additional time to complete the formalities of the audit process, which has resulted in a further delay to the results.

The delay is a result of the auditors' internal processes, with Grant Thornton continuing to cite the complexities surrounding COVID-19 and related abnormal working arrangements as the reason behind the time taken to complete the audit.

Fuller's will now announce a revised date for its Full Year results for the year ended 28 March 2020 shortly.

For further information, please contact:

Fuller, Smith & Turner P.LC.

Simon Emeny, Chief Executive 020 8996 2000

Adam Councell, Finance Director 020 8996 2000

Georgina Wald, Corporate Comms Manager 020 8996 2198 / 07831 299801

Instinctif Partners

Justine Warren 020 7457 2010