03 July 2020
Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C.
Update on Timing of Full Year Results Announcement
As previously announced, Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. ('Fuller's' or 'the Company') had intended to publish its Full Year results for the 52 weeks ended 28 March 2020 today Friday 3 July 2020.
However, the auditors have informed us that they will need additional time to complete the formalities of the audit process, which has resulted in a further delay to the results.
The delay is a result of the auditors' internal processes, with Grant Thornton continuing to cite the complexities surrounding COVID-19 and related abnormal working arrangements as the reason behind the time taken to complete the audit.
Fuller's will now announce a revised date for its Full Year results for the year ended 28 March 2020 shortly.
For further information, please contact:
Fuller, Smith & Turner P.LC.
Simon Emeny, Chief Executive 020 8996 2000
Adam Councell, Finance Director 020 8996 2000
Georgina Wald, Corporate Comms Manager 020 8996 2198 / 07831 299801
Instinctif Partners
Justine Warren 020 7457 2010
